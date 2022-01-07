

















































 
























Aspiring 2022 bets have until January 31 to register verified online accounts
 


January 7, 2022 | 1:25pm





 
Aspiring 2022 bets have until January 31 to register verified online accounts
Individuals queue for Voter registration outside the COMELEC office in Quezon City. Comelec Spokesperson James Jimenez announced that the Commission approved the resumption of voter registration from 8am to 5pm in areas under MECQ (September 6, 2021). 
MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections gave aspirants in the 2022 national elections until the end of January to register their official accounts and websites with the poll body.


The Comelec En Banc issued Resolution 10748 amending its earlier directive on the implementation of the Fair Election Act, which also detailed the use of internet, mobile and social media in the campaign.



In its latest directive, the poll body said registered political party/coalitions and candidate shall register with the Comelec’s Education and Information Department their official accounts, websites, blogs and/or social media pages, "which are already verified upon registration, and also those that will be verified subsequent to registration." This is if the said accounts will be used for endorsement of their candidacies.


Registration shall be done online through this link, until January 31.


RELATED: In 2022 polls, it will be elections season feat. Kpop and stans calling the public to vote


In is earlier resolution dated Nov. 17, 2021, the commission said registration of the accounts must be done within 30 days from the last day of the period for filing of Certificates of Candidacy.


Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said this is part of the commission’s fight against false information.


He added that they will be working with YouTube to "add a verified badge for official candidates that submit their YouTube channel with the Comelec."


Jimenez was quoted in a BusinessWorld report as saying that the candidates need not secure 100,000 subscribers to have their YouTube accounts verified since the poll body's agreement with the platform would allow them to get the badge with fewer subscribers. — Kristine Joy Patag


 










 









2022 ELECTIONS
2022 POLLS
COMELEC

















