Aspiring 2022 bets have until January 31 to register verified online accounts

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections gave aspirants in the 2022 national elections until the end of January to register their official accounts and websites with the poll body.

The Comelec En Banc issued Resolution 10748 amending its earlier directive on the implementation of the Fair Election Act, which also detailed the use of internet, mobile and social media in the campaign.

In its latest directive, the poll body said registered political party/coalitions and candidate shall register with the Comelec’s Education and Information Department their official accounts, websites, blogs and/or social media pages, "which are already verified upon registration, and also those that will be verified subsequent to registration." This is if the said accounts will be used for endorsement of their candidacies.

Registration shall be done online through this link, until January 31.

In is earlier resolution dated Nov. 17, 2021, the commission said registration of the accounts must be done within 30 days from the last day of the period for filing of Certificates of Candidacy.

Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said this is part of the commission’s fight against false information.

He added that they will be working with YouTube to "add a verified badge for official candidates that submit their YouTube channel with the Comelec."

Jimenez was quoted in a BusinessWorld report as saying that the candidates need not secure 100,000 subscribers to have their YouTube accounts verified since the poll body’s agreement with the platform would allow them to get the badge with fewer subscribers. — Kristine Joy Patag