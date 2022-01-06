

















































 
























Presidential bets down to 11 in Comelec's latest tentative list for 2022 polls
 


Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
January 6, 2022 | 9:36am





 
Presidential bets down to 11 in Comelec's latest tentative list for 2022 polls
This photo shows the Comelec office in Manila. 
Philstar.com / AJ Bolando, file
 


MANILA, Philippines — Presidential bets for the 2022 national elections are down to 11, from the previous 15, in the latest tentative list released by the Commission on Elections on Thursday.


The Comelec’s updated tentative list of aspirants for the 2022 national elections showed the following names as presidential aspirants, in alphabetical order:



    

  • Former presidential spokesperson Ernie Abella (Independent)
    • 

  • Gerald Arcega (Independent)
    • 

  • Leody de Guzman (Partido Lakas ng Masa)
    • 

  • Isko Moreno Domagoso (Aksyon Demokratiko)
    • 

  • Norberto Gonzales (Partido Demokratiko Sosyalista ng Pilipinas)
    • 

  • Sen. Ping Lacson (Partdo para sa Demokratikong Reporma)
    • 

  • Faisal Mangondato (Katipunan ng Kamalayang Kayumanggi)
    • 

  • Bongbong Marcos (Partido Federal ng Pilipinas)
    • 

  • Jose Montemayor (Democratic Party of the Philippines)
    • 

  • Sen. Manny Pacquiao (Abag Promdi)
    • 

  • Vice President Leni Robredo (Independent)
    • 



PFP's Marcos is the lone Marcos on the list after the Comelec excluded Maria Aurora Marcos (Independent) as a presidential aspirant.


Marcos emerged as the top bet in the latest Pulse Asia pre-elections survey released in December, although his presidential bid faces a slew of disqualification suits and a petition to cancel his Certificate of Candidacy, which is currently up for resolution. Surveys offer a snapshot of public sentiment during the survey period but public sentiment can change over time. 


Comelec also dropped three more aspirants who were running as independents: Hilario Andres, Danilo Lihaylihay and Edgar Niez.


Comelec’s list for vice presidential bets retained the nine names it released on December 24. They are:


    

  • Lito Atienza (Abag Promdi)
    • 

  • Walden Bello (Partido Lakas ng Masa)
    • 

  • Rizalito David (Democratic Party of the Philippines)
    • 

  • Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte (Lakas Christian Muslim Democrats)
    • 

  • Manny Lopez (Workers and Peasants Party)
    • 

  • Dr. Willie Ong (Aksyon Demokratiko)
    • 

  • Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan (Liberal Party)
    • 

  • Carlos Serapio (Katipunan ng Kamalayang Kayumanggi)
    • 

  • Senate President Tito Sotto (Nationalist People’s Coalition)
    • 



For senatorial aspirants, the Commission further trimmed down from 70 to 64.


The Comelec said that the Tentative List of Aspirants/Candidates for the coming polls "are based on the initial evaluation of the Certificates of Nomination, Certificates of Candidacy and Certificates of Nomination and Acceptance."


"Consequently, the contents of the list, particularly the names of the aspirants/candidates, political parties, as well as the name to appear on the ballot are subject to change as a result of any further evaluation and/or resolution of the Commission En Banc in relation thereto," it added. 


The Comelec has also been asked to re-open the reopen the period for the filing of COCs, filed by a faction of the ruling party Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan.


The PDP-Laban wing led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi has been left without an official candidate for president after Sen. Bato Dela Rosa withdrew his COC and had Sen. Bong Go as substitute, only for the longtime presidential aide to back out in December. — with report from Jonathan de Santos


 










 









