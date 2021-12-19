Pagasa: Odette continues to intensify over the West Philippine Sea

This photo shows Super Typhoon Odette, which was last seen 320 km Northwest of Pag-asa Island, Kalayaan, Palawan outside of the Philippine area of responsibility.

MANILA, Philippines — Rains will continue to persist as Super Typhoon Odette (international name Rai) continues to intensify over the West Philippine Sea, state weather bureau Pagasa said early Sunday morning.

According to the latest update by Pagasa, Odette was last seen 320 km Northwest of Pag-asa Island, Kalayaan, Palawan outside of the Philippine area of responsibility.

Pagasa added that Odette is packing maximum sustained winds of 195 kph near the center, gustiness of up to 240 kph. Its tropical cyclone winds extend outwards up to 400 km from the center.

Only the Kalayaan Islands remain under Signal No. 1 due to "light to moderate with at times heavy rains" prevailing over the islands.

"Strong winds (strong breeze to near gale) will prevail over the Kalayaan Islands. This may bring up to very light damage to structures and vegetation. Considering the forecast scenario for this typhoon in the near term, there is a high likelihood that wind signal for Kalayaan Islands will be lifted before noon today," Pagasa said.

A Gale Warning remains in effect for the seaboards of Northern Luzon, and the eastern and western seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon.

Track, intensity forecast