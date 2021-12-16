

































































 




   







   















DOH says no change in pandemic response after detection of Omicron variant
                        

                           
Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
December 16, 2021 | 4:39pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
DOH says no change in pandemic response after detection of Omicron variant
Roman Catholic devotees attend a pre-dawn mass called "misa de gallo" at a church in Las Pinas, suburban Manila, on December 16, 2021, as part of traditional Christmas season celebrations.
AFP / Ted Aljibe
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — There will be no changes in the country’s pandemic response following the detection of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, but the government will strengthen the implementation of existing measures, the Department of Health said Thursday.



In a briefing, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the government will intensify border control, detection of cases, implementation of minimum public health standards and vaccination.





“We won’t change anything. Whatever we are doing right now is the key, the formula for us to be protected against any type of variant. What we’re going to do is to intensify our response, especially with our borders,” Vergeire said in a mix of English and Filipino.



The health official also said it was “not rational” for the country to shut its borders to nations that have only one case of the Omicron variant.



“Of course, public health is still our priority. But for now, it is not rational for us to close our borders to countries that have one case,” Vergeire said.



“In countries where there is one Omicron case, usually it is imported case. What is very important is we close our borders to countries that have local transmission,” she added.



Vergeire assured the public the government will change protocols once needed.



“But for now, this is sufficient for the Philippines.”



‘No need to panic’



The DOH reported Wednesday the detection of the first two Omicron variant cases in the Philippines—travelers from Japan and Nigeria. Both are undergoing isolation in a facility managed by the Bureau of Quarantine.



Early studies suggest that Omicron, the heavily-mutated variant first detected by South Africa, can be resistant to vaccines and is more transmissible that the Delta variant. 



But Vergeire said that there is no need to panic.



“We do not need to panic. We do not need to be scared. We just need to be cautious, aware, focused,” she said as she called on the public to continue complying with health protocols.



The Philippines logged 289 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the total to over 2.83 million. Of the figure, only 0.4% were active cases.



The country will remain under Alert Level 2 until the end of the year.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: December 16, 2021 - 10:51am                           


                           

                              
Follow this page for updates on the new COVID-19 variant, dubbed Omicron and originally detected in South Africa.

                           

                           

                              

                                 December 16, 2021 - 10:51am                              


                              
The lightning spread of Omicron in Europe and elsewhere has added a sense of urgency to an EU summit Thursday, with leaders struggling to present a united, bloc-wide approach.



Projections that the mutated and highly infectious Covid strain could be dominant in the EU as early as next month have pushed the issue to the top of the agenda and ignited fears of a health crisis.



The summit will also tackle other big topics pressing hard on EU capitals, in particular the Russian military build-up that could presage an invasion of Ukraine.



That risk dominated a get-together on Wednesday between EU leaders and their neighbouring eastern European counterparts, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 December 15, 2021 - 1:18pm                              


                              
The Philippines detects two imported cases of the Omicron (B.1.1.529).



The Department of Health says the cases were detected from 48 samples sequenced on December 14.

                           

                           

                              

                                 December 15, 2021 - 7:20am                              


                              
The World Health Organization Tuesday warns Omicron was spreading at an unprecedented rate and urges countries to act as drug maker Pfizer says its coronavirus pill was effective against the variant.



Dutch primary schools will close early as Europe battles a fresh wave of infections and hospital admissions, while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a major parliamentary test seeking to impose fresh Covid curbs.



Omicron, first detected by South Africa and reported to the WHO on November 24, has a large number of mutations, setting alarm bells ringing since its discovery. — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 December 14, 2021 - 12:52pm                              


                              
Norway announces new COVID-19 curbs less than a week after tightening restrictions amid the spread of the Omicron variant and soaring case numbers and hospital admissions.



The move came after Norway's health authority warned the country could record between 90,000 and 300,000 daily coronavirus cases and up to 200 hospital admissions per day in three weeks without more measures.



Norway has registered record numbers of cases and hospital admissions in recent days, detecting 958 Omicron infections on Monday, of which 472 were in the capital Oslo. — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 December 13, 2021 - 8:06pm                              


                              
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday says at least one person infected with Omicron had died, as the country began an ambitious booster programme against the variant.



"Sadly, at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron," Johnson, who on Sunday warned of a "tidal wave" of infection from the mutation, tells reporters. -- AFP

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
