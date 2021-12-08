

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Metro Manila cops to bring back ‘yantok’ sticks to enforce ‘Simbang Gabi’ protocols
                        

                           
Franco Luna - Philstar.com
December 8, 2021 | 2:56pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Metro Manila cops to bring back â€˜yantokâ€™ sticks to enforce â€˜Simbang Gabiâ€™ protocols
Armed with yantoks, members of the Southern Police District roam around Barangay Baclaran in Parañaque City on Monday night, March 15, 2021, to remind the public of the strict implementation of the unified curfew hours from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Despite well-documented cases of abuse and overzealous enforcement, Metro Manila might soon see a return of the yantok sticks brandished by cops when dealing with unruly citizens, the chief of the National Capital Region Police Office confirmed Wednesday. 



Speaking in an interview aired over DZBB Super Radyo, Police Maj. Gen. Vicente Danao, Metro Manila police chief, said that this is because Catholic Filipinos are expected to flock to churches for Simbang Gabi, the pre-dawn Masses held for the nine days before Christmas.





"The stick brought by the police is used as a reminder to follow social distancing. It can also be used as a disciplinary tool ... this will be a last option," he said in Filipino. 



"We have made contingency plans to deploy the police not only in churches but also in other public places for public safety," he also said. 



Rule 7.2 of the PNP's Police Operational Procedures also directs officers to "first issue a verbal warning" to offenders before resorting to force, but also says that failure to give a verbal warning is excusable "where the threat to life or property is already imminent" and cops are given no choice. 



Danao also reminded Filipinos celebrating Christmas that "precautions such as wearing a face mask should not be forgotten because there is still a pandemic."



READ: 'By the book': A look at quarantine incidents and police operational procedures



'Punitive measure'



Earlier in December 2020, the Commission on Human Rights branded the method as a form of violence as it cautioned the government against “unnecessary” use of force and actions that may traumatize and humiliate people.



“We have said this time and time again: using militarist, punitive, and often violent measures to implement health protocols have only fomented more brutal human rights violations under the lockdown from the torture and violent arrests of alleged quarantine violators, dehumanizing penalties, and even death — and, clearly, these measures have failed in curbing the spread of the pandemic,” Cristina Palabay, secretary-general of human rights group Karapatan also said then.



The Palace at the time was quick to shoot down a similar order by police leadership after Police Lt. Gen. Cesar Binag, PNP deputy chief for operations at the time, said that the sticks could be used by cops "to hit hardheaded individuals."



"You can't use that to hit someone because that is not allowed by the law or even within PNP's regulations," then-presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said. 



"There is no intention to use [rattan sticks] to intimidate or hit," Police Brig. Gen. Ildebrandi Usana, PNP spokesperson told Philstar.com at the time when sought for comment, contradicting Binag's statement made during a virtual briefing aired over state-run People's Television Network.



"In fact, the use of yantok for COVID-19 is to avoid touching and to maintain distancing [between] individuals." 



READ: Back to 'disiplina'? On second day of ECQ, stories of power-tripping enforcers



 with a report from James Relativo 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NATIONAL CAPITAL REGION POLICE OFFICE
                                                      NCRPO
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      PNP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Reelectionist NCR mayors still top poll choices &ndash; survey
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Reelectionist NCR mayors still top poll choices – survey


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Most Metro Manila mayors running for reelection remain the most preferred candidates in the latest survey by the RP-Mission...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte offers DOH chief post to priest-scientist
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte offers DOH chief post to priest-scientist


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has offered the health secretary post to a priest and molecular biologist, saying Health Secretary Francisco...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte accepts invitation to Biden's Summit for Democracy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte accepts invitation to Biden's Summit for Democracy


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
"President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has accepted United States President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.'s invitation to participate in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ilocano group also seeks Marcos' disqualification from presidential race
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ilocano group also seeks Marcos' disqualification from presidential race


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Petitioners pointed to Marcos' 1995 conviction over his failure to file his income taxes for four consecutive years.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines has attained 'substantial population immunity' vs COVID-19 &mdash; expert
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines has attained 'substantial population immunity' vs COVID-19 — expert


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fr. Nicanor Austriaco, an OCTA Research fellow and a University of Santo Tomas biological sciences professor, said the Philippines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Nobel winner Ressa to fly to Oslo after Philippine courts approve trip
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nobel winner Ressa to fly to Oslo after Philippine courts approve trip


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Philippine Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa will fly to Oslo to collect the award in person, after a fourth court approved...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rep. Villar awards house & lot to Las Pi&ntilde;as resident
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rep. Villar awards house & lot to Las Piñas resident


                              

                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Deputy Speaker and Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar awarded a brand new house and lot to a lucky Las Piñas resident...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Duterte accepts Biden’s invite to Democracy Summit
                              


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 December 8, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
President Duterte is set to join the US-organized Summit for Democracy to be held this week, Malacañang announced yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 29th Philippine eaglet hatched after 5 years
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
29th Philippine eaglet hatched after 5 years


                              

                                                                  By Edith Regalado |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
 The Philippine Eagle Center produced the 29th Philippine eaglet bred in captivity five years after Sakura, the last eaglet,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Support MSMEs to address poverty &ndash; Pacquiao at Go Negosyo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Support MSMEs to address poverty – Pacquiao at Go Negosyo


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Revitalizing micro, small and medium enterprises battered by the pandemic is among the keys in solving poverty and hunger,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with