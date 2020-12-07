#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Palace tells PNP: Use 'yantok' only for measuring physical distance
Senior M/Sgt. Gerardo Tubera of the Manila Police District’s Station 2 holds a rattan stick, or yantok, while inspecting the Divisoria market several weeks ago. Police officers acting as social distancing patrollers will use rattan sticks in enforcing health and safety protocols during the holiday season.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Palace tells PNP: Use 'yantok' only for measuring physical distance
Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - December 7, 2020 - 5:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — A recent order within the police force to use rattan sticks for individuals failing to follow health protocols against the coronavirus pandemic was shot down by Malacañang on Monday. 

PNP's deputy chief for operations Lt. Gen. Cesar Binag had said that the yantok, as locally called, would be used by cops "to hit hardheaded individuals" ahead of the holidays as health officials brace for a possible surge in COVID-19 infections.

RELATED: Philippines on lookout for 'post-holiday' surge in COVID-19 cases

Even Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said he was against the directive, telling PNP to "do what the superior races do" that is, putting huge fines on supposed violators. 

In today's briefing, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the sticks could be used for measuring the required one meter physical distance, but not for those who fail to follow it. 

"I think Secretary Locsin is right," he said. "You can't use that to hit someone because that is not allowed by the law or even within PNP's regulations." 

President Rodrigo Duterte in the early stages of the outbreak in the country put the military and police in charge of carrying out coronavirus-related curbs, including manning borders and deploying personnel to areas to ensure that health standards continue to be followed with the country emerging from the months-long hard lockdown.

The human rights commission over the weekend warned authorities against using unnecessary force, with government long facing the criticism that it has militarized its response to a public health crisis. 

PNP had since scrambled to deny that there was such as order, including that it was its chief, Police Gen. Debold Sinas, himself figuring in a quarantine violation in May, who issued it.

A spokesperson for the police told Pilipino Star Ngayon that "there is no intention to use [rattan sticks] to intimidate or hit."

"In fact, the use of yantok for COVID-19 is to avoid touching and to maintain distancing [between] individuals," said Police Brig. Gen. Ildebrandi Usana.

The health department has said that it was alarmed over photos of huge crowds in commercial centers, such as the well-known Divisoria in Manila. 

Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told the public that the "risk is still high" in flocking to the said areas despite wearing face mask and shield, along with following the one meter distance. 

Coronavirus infections in the Philippines stood at 441,399 on December 7, and it has remained as the second highest in Southeast Asia. 

The pandemic has taken the lives of 8,572 Filipinos at home and 847 overseas, while recoveries are now at 408,702.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: December 7, 2020 - 4:25pm

Metro Manila and other “highrisk” areas were placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine last May 16, which is more relaxed than ECQ, but has more restrictions compared with the general community quarantine (GCQ). Bookmark this page for updates. Photo by The STAR/Michael Varcas

December 7, 2020 - 4:25pm

The Zamboanga City government strongly opposes proposals of Interior Secretary Eduardo Año in allowing children to go to malls and other public places with their parents.

The local official and health authorities also disapprove of the possibility of expanding the manner of classes to face-to-face classes engagement as part of the ‘new normal.’

Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar expresses her disapproval, citing critical observations by local health officials here about the eminent contamination from the deadly Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome CoronaVirus (SARS-CoV) which causes the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“It is not still safe to allow children to go out except for medical reasons or emergency cases,” Salazar says in her virtual presser. —  The STAR/Roel Pareño

August 18, 2020 - 4:47pm

Sen. Bong Revilla, who earlier tested positive for COVID-19, was rushed to the hospital, according to his wife Bacoor Mayor Lani Mercado.

"He is being rushed to the hospital. His latest X-ray shows that he has developed pneumonia and isolation in a regular facility is no longer ideal," Mercado says in a Facebook post Tuesday.

August 18, 2020 - 4:23pm

The Department of Health reports 4,836 additional COVID-19 cases in the country, pushing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 169,213.

The DOH also logs 182 new recoveries, bringing the total of recovered patients to 112,861. The national death toll is now at 2,687 with the addition of 7 new reported deaths.

Total active cases (net of COVID-19 deaths and recoveries) in the Philippines is now at 53,665.

August 17, 2020 - 4:27pm

The Department of Health reports 3,314 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines, bringing the total cases on the country to 164,474.

The health department also announced 237 new recoveries, pushing the total of recovered patients to 112,759. The national death toll is now at 2,681 following 18 new reported deaths.

The total active COVID-19 cases (net of deaths and recoveries) in the Philippines is now at 49,034.

August 17, 2020 - 2:52pm

President Rodrigo Duterte is under "perpetual isolation" as a precaution against COVID-19, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque says.

According to Roque, there is a velvet rope keeping people six feet away from the president.

In August, Duterte had a meeting with DILG Secretary Eduardo Ano, who later on tested positive for the virus once again.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Another Sereno? Leonen faces impeachment bid
By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
“Respondent (Leonen) is guilty of culpable violation of the Constitution and betrayal of public trust. Therefore, he...
Headlines
fbfb
Leonen says he trusts lawmakers to 'do right thing' on impeachment rap
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
Faced with an impeachment complaint at the House of Representatives, Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen said he...
Headlines
fbfb
2 House execs named RVPs in Pacquiao-led PDP-Laban
By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
Two deputy speakers of the House of Representatives, both stalwarts of the ruling PDP-Laban party, have been installed as...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace dismisses rumors of nationwide COVID-19 lockdown
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
The text messages claimed the lockdown would be implemented "to prevent possible increase of COVID-19 cases during holiday...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawmakers warn toll road operators over RFID mess
By Paolo Romero | 18 hours ago
Lawmakers from both houses of Congress yesterday warned toll road operators to fix the implementation of the radio frequency...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Media groups, journ educators back AlterMidya amid red-tagging
1 hour ago
Different media groups and journalism educators on Monday backed alternative media network AlterMidya amid baseless red-tagging...
Headlines
fbfb
Roque: Duterte's narco list has basis but not enough to stand in courts
By Christian Deiparine | 3 hours ago
Palace spokesman Harry Roque on Monday said President Rodrigo Duterte's list of politicians supposedly involved in illegal...
Headlines
fbfb
Immigration personnel told: No TikTok while in uniform, on the clock
3 hours ago
There will be no more TikTok videos from Bureau of Immigration personnel in uniform.
Headlines
fbfb
DOH wants to engage LGUs in COVID-19 vaccine info campaign
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
The government faces the difficult task of conducting a COVID-19 vaccination campaign, which relies heavily on public trust...
Headlines
fbfb
EJKs and abuse just a narrative by critics, Palace rights panel assures cops
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
"That isn't true. That's the narrative of critics of this administration. I don't believe stubborn cops define the entire...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with