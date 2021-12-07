

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
OCTA: Let's celebrate Christmas but be ready vs Omicron
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 7, 2021 | 11:21am

                           

                        

                                                                        
OCTA: Let's celebrate Christmas but be ready vs Omicron
Students of Pedro Cruz Elementary School in San Juan City attend their first day of the limited face-to-face classes on Monday, December 06, 2021
The STAR  /  Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos should not worry over the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 and instead celebrate the upcoming Christmas season carefully, a fellow of the OCTA Research said Monday morning.



“First, there is no need to panic. Let us celebrate Christmas. This is the best time in 20 months for the entire country,” Fr. Nicanor Austriaco, a molecular biologist and a fellow of OCTA Research, said in a televised briefing with President Rodrigo Duterte.



Austriaco, however, stressed the need for the public to be cautious and for the health system to be prepared.  



“It is the time to be careful. We have to prepare… We must prepare the hospital infrastructure and increase healthcare workers,” he said.



Austriaco added the country must continue to vaccinate Filipinos especially at a time when the heavily mutated Omicron variant spreads globally.



“I must urge you to get vaccinated because Omicron, when it arrives in the Philippines, will find every unvaccinated Filipino,” he said. 



The World Health Organization classified Omicron as a variant of concern. 



Latest data showed that 38.69 million Filipinos have completed vaccination, while 53.49 million people have received partial protection.



The COVID-19 outbreak in the Philippines has eased, with the DOH reporting hundreds of cases in the past few days from tens of thousands in September. The Department of Health reported Monday the country is now under minimal risk classification for COVID-19.



Since the start of the pandemic, the Philippines has so far recorded over 2.83 million infections. Of the total, only 0.5% were active cases. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 PANDEMIC
                                                      COVID-19 VARIANT
                                                      OMICRON
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP: Julian Ongpin no longer person of interest in Bree Jonson case
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP: Julian Ongpin no longer person of interest in Bree Jonson case


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Ongpin was the last person to see Jonson alive before the latter was found dead in a hostel in San Juan, La Union. The two...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 After months of tension, Isko wants Duterte in his Senate slate                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
After months of tension, Isko wants Duterte in his Senate slate


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
“Let’s give credit where credit is due. President Duterte has so many accomplishments. And I believe that he can...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 UN names world&rsquo;s best tourism village in Cebu
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
UN names world’s best tourism village in Cebu


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A community in Cebu was named one of the world’s “Best Tourism Villages” by the United Nations World Tourism...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Diplomatic protests still effective vs China &ndash; experts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Diplomatic protests still effective vs China – experts


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The successive filing of diplomatic protests against China over its aggressive acts and encroachment in the West Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines now at minimal risk classification for COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines now at minimal risk classification for COVID-19


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the average daily attack rate from November 22 to December 5 was 0.67 per 100,000...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Court of Tax Appeals OKs Ressa's travel to Oslo for Nobel prize
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Court of Tax Appeals OKs Ressa's travel to Oslo for Nobel prize


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The tax court's First Division said that Ressa can travel outside the Philippines from December 8 to 13. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pork inventory remains high due to imports
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pork inventory remains high due to imports


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The country’s inventory of frozen pork slightly declined in the last week of November, but remained more than double...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Boost production of local, organic fertilizers &ndash; Villar
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Boost production of local, organic fertilizers – Villar


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The country must boost the production of organic fertilizers to reduce farmers’ dependence on expensive imported fertilizers...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 2022 poll candidates urged to avoid holding sorties
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
2022 poll candidates urged to avoid holding sorties


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
“We are again appealing to officials and candidates to avoid holding gatherings and events that we know will cause overcrowding...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House probe sought into scam texts and spam messages
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House probe sought into scam texts and spam messages


                              

                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Amid the ravages brought by the COVID-19 pandemic and the continuing dire economic situation of the country, it is unfortunate...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with