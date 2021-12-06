

































































 




   







   















OCTA: Metro Manila doing better vs COVID-19 than in December 2020
                        

                           
OCTA: Metro Manila doing better vs COVID-19 than in December 2020
Individuals line up for Astrazeneca vaccine at Batasan National Highschool in Brgy. Batasan Hills in Quezon City during the last day of the government's three-day vaccine campaign on Dec. 11, 2021. 
MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila's COVID-19 reproduction rate now stands at 0.35 from November 29 to December 5 this year compared to the 0.92 reproduction rate recorded during that same period last year, the OCTA Research Group said. 



The independent pandemic monitor said the capital region's reproduction rate, which refers to the number of persons one positive individual can infect, stood at 1.39 from the week of August 26 to September 1. This is well below the critical level of 1.4.





According to OCTA Research fellow Guido David, nearly all indicators have improved this year compared to that period a year ago. 



"Comparing the NCR the past week with the same time period last year, the average number of cases is lower by 70%. The reproduction number is also lower, while the positivity rate is much lower at just 1.1% compared to 3.7%" David said. 






"The average number of tests per day is almost the same. Hospital bed occupancy for COVID-19 is lower compared to last year, but the number of ICU beds for COVID-19 that are occupied is higher."



To date, health authorities have recorded 2.83 million cases of coronavirus in the Philippines.



Earlier Friday, OCTA said that Metro Manila was now at "very low" risk status for COVID-19. 



Hospitals in the National Capital Region are beginning to focus once more on patients coming in for non-COVID reasons.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

