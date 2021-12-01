

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Locsin hits task force decision to include Italy on 'red list'
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 1, 2021 | 6:52pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Locsin hits task force decision to include Italy on 'red list'
In this Oct. 18, 2018 photo, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. represents President Rodrigo Duterte at the 12th Asia-Europe Meeting Summit and EU-ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting in Brussels, Belgium.
Presidential Photo
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The country's top diplomat slammed the coronavirus task force for its inclusion of Italy in the list of countries with travel restrictions amid the looming threat of the newly-discovered Omicron variant of the coronavirus.



"WHY IS ITALY ON THE RED LIST? On the basis of the WHO Report of November 28, 2021 that there is ONE SOLITARY case of infection, IATF’s Data Analytics Group extrapolated a surge," Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin said in a tweet. 





"Our famously warm relations with Italy went down the drain. I want a reconsideration based on science."



The Department of Foreign Affairs is a member of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases. Locsin questioned why the national government's task force opted to ban inbound travelers from Italy when only one imported case of the Omicron variant was recorded at the time the list was updated. 



As it currently stands, nations on the red list include Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium and Italy after they were added Sunday, November 28, joining Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.





According to the IATF, inbound international travel of all persons, regardless of vaccination status, coming from or with travel history in “red list” territories within the past two weeks before the arrival to any port of the Philippines is prohibited.



Earlier Wednesday, the Department of Science and Technology’s Vaccine Expert Panel expressed support for mandatory vaccination and travel restrictions amid the threat of the variant. 



No cases of the Omicron variant, which has since been designated as a variant of concern, have been detected in the country yet, but health experts have said that it is just a matter of time.



To date, health authorities have recorded 2.8 million cases of the pathogen in the Philippines. 



 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VARIANT
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
                                                      INTER-AGENCY TASK FORCE ON EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ may probe Quiboloy, but gov't waiting for US evidence first
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ may probe Quiboloy, but gov't waiting for US evidence first


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine government can investigate Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, indicted on sex trafficking charges in the United States,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines still at bottom of pandemic resilience ranking for 3rd straight month
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines still at bottom of pandemic resilience ranking for 3rd straight month


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
With a score of 43.1, the Philippines placed last in Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PDP-Laban to 'move forward' after Go announces withdrawal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PDP-Laban to 'move forward' after Go announces withdrawal


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The party remains steadfast and is committed to [supporting and campaigning] for all its candidates," lawyer Melvin Matibag,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Panel expert supports mandatory jabs, travel restrictions amid 'Delta-like' Omicron threat
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Panel expert supports mandatory jabs, travel restrictions amid 'Delta-like' Omicron threat


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
"If [vaccination] will be mandatory, I will really support that...At this point in time, we know that vaccines can protect...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tropical storm to enter PAR today, may exit quickly
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tropical storm to enter PAR today, may exit quickly


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is expecting a tropical storm to enter the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Jinggoy Estrada joins Marcos slate
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jinggoy Estrada joins Marcos slate


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Former Sen. Jinggoy Estrada on Wednesday confirmed that he will run in the 2022 polls under the slate of presidential aspirant...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More than 50 stranded OFWs in Bahrain return home &mdash; DFA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More than 50 stranded OFWs in Bahrain return home — DFA


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"The detainees were confined at the Female Detention Center for various offenses, and have since completed their respective...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: Omicron variant not yet detected in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: Omicron variant not yet detected in Philippines


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Just to be clear, no detection yet of Omicron. We are still processing [the] next batch of whole genome sequences," Health...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House OKs bill letting married women keep their maiden names
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House OKs bill letting married women keep their maiden names


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The House of Representatives passed a bill that lets women keep their maiden name even after marriage.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BuCor confirms death of killer cop Nuezca
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BuCor confirms death of killer cop Nuezca


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Corrections has confirmed the death of former cop Jonel Nuezca, who was convicted for the killing of a mother...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with