BJMP: No special treatment for Pharmally execs transfer to Pasay City Jail

Lawyer Daryl Valles visits his clients, Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. executives Mohit Dargani and Twinkle Dargani, at the Senate building on November 16, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology said there will be no special treatment for Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. executives Linconn Ong and Mohit Dargani in their transfer to the Pasay City Jail.

BJMP spokesperson Xavier Solda on Monday said Monday that “[t]he Pasay City Jail is prepared for the transfer of Pharmally executives to its facility.”

But Solda stressed that there will be no “special treatment” or “preferential attention” to be given to Ong and Dargani.

The bureau spokesperson added that the two Pharmally executives will be moved to a 1000% congested facility that houses 1,104 Persons Deprived of Liberty that only has a separate isolation area for newly committed PDLs for observation of health protocols.

“After the mandatory quarantine period of 10-14 days, the subject individuals will be assigned to a cell in the general population,” he added.

The two Pharmally directors have been detained at the Senate after senators cited them in contempt for their answers in the ongoing Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing into pandemic spending and alleged anomalous government contracts for medical supplies.

At the resumption of inquiry on November 26, senators asked Mohit and Ong to provide missing source documents of Pharmally’s financial statements that were submitted to the Bureau of Internal Revenue and Securities and Exchange Commission.

But after five hours of questioning, the two executives were still unsure of the location of the documents, prompting the committee to move that they be transferred to Pasay City Jail.

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III signed the commitment order to Pasay City Jail warden Supt. Ramil Vestra on Saturday for the detention of Ong and Dargani. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from ONE News