
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Pharmally director runs to SC to challenge continuing detention at Senate
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 7, 2021 | 5:08pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Pharmally director runs to SC to challenge continuing detention at Senate
Retired Maj. Gen. Rene C. Samonte, Senate Sergeant-at-Arms and security staff escort Pharmally Pharmaceuticals Corp. director Linconn Ong inside the Senate building where he will be detained until the Blue Ribbon Committee resumes its hearing on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. 
Released  /  Senate PRIB
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. director Linconn Ong ran to the Supreme Court to challenge his continuing detention after the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee cited him in contempt and ordered his arrest.



Ong, through his legal counsels, filed a Petition for Certiorari on Thursday, assailing the Senate's September 10 order and asked the SC to order his immediate release from detention.





He also asked the SC to issue a Status Quo Ante Order or Temporary Restraining Order and/or Writ of Preliminary Injunction on the continued enforcement of the Senate order and on similar directives to be issued pending resolution of the case.



Ong’s lawyers also prayed that the SC declares as unconstitutional a section in the Senate Rules of Procedure Governing Inquiries in Aid of Legislation that punishes as contempt the act of testifying falsely or evasively.



The Pharmally executive is one of the resource persons in the ongoing Senate Blue Ribbon Committee inquiry into government pandemic spending.



On September 21, The Office of the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms took Ong into custody after Sen. Richard Gordon, panel chair, was frustrated at his evasive answers and failure to submit documents subpoenaed by the committee.



The senator said then: "If you persist on lying, there are [Senate security] officers there. Because you are lying to us all the time, we will have you brought...and detained at the Senate. That is not an idle threat.”



Senate President Vicente Sotto III soon after noted that a prior arrest warrant against Ong still stands.



In 2018, Aegis Juris fratman Arvin Balag also ran to the SC to challenge his detention for contempt during its legislative inquiry on the fatal hazing of University of Santo Tomas law freshman Horacio "Atio" Castillo III.



In resolving Balag’s petition, the SC said that the period of imprisonment under the Senate’s power of contempt should only last until the termination of the legislative inquiry under which the said power was invoked.



It also said that the Senate could exercise its power of contempt while there is a legitimate legislative inquiry.



"Conversely, once the said legislative inquiry concludes, the exercise of the inherent power of contempt ceases and there is no more genuine necessity to penalize the detained witness," the ruling read.



RELATED: SC: Senate's power of detention over persons cited in contempt 'not definite'



'No constitutional basis, rights of petitioner disregarded'



Ong argued that the committee’s issuace of the assailed Contempt Order from the Senate has no constitutional basis.



The petition noted that the contempt citation against Ong was upon the ground "for testifying falsely and evasively before the Committee on September 10, 2021."



"Here, 'testifies falsely or evasively,' the phrase that purports to describe a punishable act, is utterly vague as it does not fairly notify the witness of how it can be committed nor does it restrict in any manner the discretion of the Senate Committee to adjudge an act as falling within its ambit. This should not pass constitutional muster," the petition read.



The petitioner also said he was not informed about the offense he was found guilty of, and was also not given a chance to defend himself.



"Directly or indirectly, other rights of the accused, other than the right to liberty, such as liberty of abode and changing of the same, the right to bail, and the right to an appeal to an impartial tribunal are being impaired," he added.



Ong also said the Senate ruling on the falsity of his testimony and punishing him "illegally encroached upon the exclusive constitutional domain of the Judiciary."



His lawyers argued that the determination of falsity of a statement requires application of rules on evidence, which falls under Judicial power and is beyond powers of the Congress.



"The Senate or its Committees, and even the entire Congress for that matter, however, may not pass judgment on the guilt of a person and punish him, especially with deprivation of liberty, for false testimony as there is no authority whatsoever that allows them to do so, save only for the Rules that are herein precisely assailed," the petition read. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Bella Perez-Rubio


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BLUE RIBBON
                                                      SENATE
                                                      SUPREME COURT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE list: Aspirants for national posts in the 2022 elections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE list: Aspirants for national posts in the 2022 elections


                              

                                                                  By PhilstarLIVE |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Here is an updated list of individuals who have filed their certificates of candidacy for the 2022 national elections.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Noli de Castro leaves ABS-CBN in bid to return to politics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Noli de Castro leaves ABS-CBN in bid to return to politics


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
“This is my last day in Teleradyo,” De Castro said in Filipino during his morning program “Kabayan.&rd...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE updates: Filing of COCs for 2022 elections &mdash; Day 7
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE updates: Filing of COCs for 2022 elections — Day 7


                              

                                                                  By PhilstarLIVE |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Witness the country's next top leaders submit their certificates of candidacy at the Commission on Elections.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marcos to pursue Duterte's 'war on drugs' with same vigor, but different approach
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marcos to pursue Duterte's 'war on drugs' with same vigor, but different approach


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Should he win as chief executive, former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. will pursue President Rodrigo Duterte’s ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 4 hospitals allowed to use molnupiravir to treat COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
4 hospitals allowed to use molnupiravir to treat COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
While molnupiravir is still undergoing clinical trials, the Food and Drug Administration said yesterday that four hospitals...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Former Speaker Cayetano seeks return to Senate
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Former Speaker Cayetano seeks return to Senate


                              

                                 12 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"My colleagues and I are working hard to craft an economic recovery plan that will span not just one year, as has been the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kabataan Party-list files CONA with new nominee for 2022 elections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kabataan Party-list files CONA with new nominee for 2022 elections


                              

                                 54 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The youth group is fielding its national president Raoul Manuel as first nominee next year. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-VP Binay seeks Senate seat in 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-VP Binay seeks Senate seat in 2022


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former Vice President Jejomar Binay formalized his bid to join the Senate race in the 2022 national elections.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rights lawyers Colmenares, Diokno try again for Senate
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rights lawyers Colmenares, Diokno try again for Senate


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Human rights lawyers Neri Colmenares and Chel Diokno ran in the 2019 midterm polls, but lost in a race dominated by allies...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP may turn over more 'drug war' records after DOJ review of 52 cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP may turn over more 'drug war' records after DOJ review of 52 cases


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
“Our people can hope that there will be no cover-up in the investigation of these cases...we have been adamant that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with