House told to probe, condemn China’s blocking of Filipino ships in West Philippine Sea

The BRP Sierra Madre serves as an outpost of the Philippine Marines in the West Philippine Sea. The Philippine government ran it aground deliberately on Ayungin (Second Thomas Shoal) in 1999 to assert the country's sovereignty in that part of the South China Sea.

MANILA, Philippines — The Makabayan bloc is urging the House of Representatives to investigate and condemn the Chinese Coast Guard’s blocking and water cannon attack against Filipino supply boats heading to Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal.

“It is the duty of Congress to ensure that our territorial integrity is intact, local and international laws be honored and recognized, and more importantly, the safety and economic rights of our people are protected and ensured,” the six-member group said in House Resolution No. 2370.

They added, “It is also the duty of Congress and all patriotic Filipinos to defend our territories from foreign dominance and intrusion.”

Last November 16, two Filipino boats were supposed to deliver supplies to the BRP Sierra Madre stationed at Ayungin Shoal when they were blocked and water-cannoned by three Chinese Coast Guard ships, forcing them to abort their resupply mission.

The shoal is part of the hotly contested Spratlys, which the Philippines calls Kalayaan Island Group, and is well within the country’s exclusive economic zone and continental shelf, which according to Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. means that it has “sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction” over the area.

President Rodrigo Duterte and the Department of Foreign Affairs have since denounced the incident, with the chief executive raising it during the ASEAN-China Special Summit to Commemorate the 30th Anniversary of Dialogue Relations.

But the Makabayan bloc noted that the government’s “cowardly stance and failure” to uphold the Philippines’ claims over the waters emboldened China to act like an “imperial hooligan” in the area.

“The Duterte administration’s ‘kneel or war’ policy in dealing with China comes as a thin veil to cover-up his apparent servility to an imperialist power, like China,” they said. “Countries like Taiwan, Vietnam, Indonesia and other countries have steadfastly opposed China’s expansionism without resulting to a real threat of invasion or war.”

A 2016 arbitral ruling invalidated China’s sweeping nine-dash line claim over virtually the entire South China Sea, parts of which within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone is referred to by Manila as the West Philippine Sea. Beijing, however, has continued to ignore the ruling.

Amid its continued refusal to acknowledge the ruling, China has continued its presence and aggression in the West Philippine Sea.