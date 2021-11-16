Server overload, late remittances delayed confirmation emails for passport appointments â€” DFA

Server overload, late remittances delayed confirmation emails for passport appointments — DFA
MANILA, Philippines — Overloading of servers and late remittance of payments have caused delays in the transmission of confirmation emails for passport appointments, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.
The DFA said its Office of Consular Affairs is working to resolve the issues on the booking of passport appointments.
"The delay in the transmission of confirmation emails is likely caused by the overloading of servers, compounded by the late remittance of payments made through the over-the-counter payment mode," the DFA said in a statement released Tuesday.
The agency added that it is targeting to send out all application details of those who have appointments for November 14 to 20 by Tuesday, November 16.
For applicants scheduled from the week of November 21, the DFA said applicants would receive their confirmation emails within at least two days. A congestion in the system caused the delay, it added.
"Please note that only booked appointments that were successfully paid online will be confirmed and shall receive the application packets," the DFA said.
"If no proof of payment and/or payment reference code was received, this means that there is no confirmed appointment," it added.
Applicants who have received their confirmation email beyond their appointment date will be rescheduled within 30 days from the receipt of email from the DFA.
"DFA-OCA apologizes sincerely to its clients for the inconvenience and disruption caused by this technical issue, and requests the public's continued patience as the DFA-OCA continues to find ways and exerts all efforts to improve the delivery of its services," the DFA said.
For contact information, please refer to the following pages:
- For consular office: https://consular.dfa.gov.ph/transparency/co-directory
- For temporary off-site passport services sites: https://consular.dfa.gov.ph/transparency/tops-directory
— Patricia Lourdes Viray
