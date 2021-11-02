

































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
520 new Delta variant cases seen from 748 samples
                        

                           
Christian Deiparine - Philstar.com
November 2, 2021 | 1:16pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
520 new Delta variant cases seen from 748 samples
Passengers are seen at a jeepney in this October 19, 2021 photo. The transportation department is pushing for additional capacity in public utility vehicles after Metro Manila was downgraded to Alert Level 3 of the pilot granular lockdown.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Tuesday said it has detected 520 more cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19. 



This comes amid the Philippines easing more restrictions as it continues to see a decline in newly reported infections per day. 



Some 748 samples were sent for whole genome sequencing but it was not immediately clear if these were collected only recently or in the past months. 



DOH epidemiology chief Alethea de Guzman said in a briefing that Delta now accounts for 32.14% or 5,331 out of the 16,589 samples with lineages. 






As it is, the Delta remains the most common lineage in the country months since local transmission of the variant was declared. 



The Cordillera Administrative Region saw the highest new Delta cases at 78, followed by Bicol Region at 75 and Cagayan Valley at 61.



In Metro Manila, the health official said eight new cases of the Delta were reported. 



De Guzman added the agency also detected 83 cases of the Beta or that first seen in South Africa, as well as 64 of the Alpha or the variant originally identified in the United Kingdom. 



Beta variant cases in the country has stood at 3,562 or 21.47% of total samples with lineages, while Alpha at 3,106 or 18.72%.

 

The Philippines has so far tallied 2.79 million coronavirus cases, with 43,276 deaths to date. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DELTA VARIANT
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Some hospitals to disengage from PhilHealth&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Some hospitals to disengage from PhilHealth’


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Some private hospitals in Metro Manila and in the provinces are keen to disengage from the Philippine Health Insurance Corp....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Protest erupts vs Roque at upscale New York restaurant                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Protest erupts vs Roque at upscale New York restaurant


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Protesters stormed an upscale restaurant in New York City to object to presidential spokesperson Harry Roque’s nomination...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senior citizens enrolled in PhilHealth near 10 million
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senior citizens enrolled in PhilHealth near 10 million


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Almost 10 million senior citizens are registered with the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. as of June this year, the state...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gas, LPG prices up anew; diesel, kerosene down
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gas, LPG prices up anew; diesel, kerosene down


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Oil companies are raising gasoline and liquefied petroleum gas prices but reducing diesel and kerosene prices following global...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte urges Filipinos: Pray for frontliners and each other
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte urges Filipinos: Pray for frontliners and each other


                              

                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
"We pray for those who have died because of COVID-19 and we also pray for those who have sacrificed life and limb to save...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Senate urged: Pass 2022 budget early
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senate urged: Pass 2022 budget early


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
With the House of Representatives having “done its job” and passed the P5.024-trillion national budget for 2022,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 ECC allows online filing for infected workers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ECC allows online filing for infected workers


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Workers who got infected with COVID due to work or working conditions may now file online their application for financial...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Government pressed anew: Buy local COVID-19 med supplies
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Government pressed anew: Buy local COVID-19 med supplies


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Francis Pangilinan is pushing anew the passage of a measure that will give tax perks to Filipino manufacturers of COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Locsin hits abuse of nature at climate summit
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Locsin hits abuse of nature at climate summit


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Humankind’s abuse of nature “is now blowing back on all people,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte to Pinoys: Pray for each other
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte to Pinoys: Pray for each other


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte urged Filipinos yesterday to pray for each other, as they marked All Saints’ Day and All Souls’...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with