

































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Protest erupts vs Roque at upscale New York restaurant
                        

                           
Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
October 30, 2021 | 12:43pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Protest erupts vs Roque at upscale New York restaurant
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque is pictured in this February 2018 photo released by NEDA.
NEDA  /  Release
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 2:07 p.m.) —  A protest erupted at an upscale restaurant in New York City to object to presidential spokesperson Harry Roque’s nomination by the Philippines to the International Law Commission over accusations that he “failed to uphold international law.”



Rallyists from Bagong Alyansang Makabayan – USA and its allied organizations staged a protest at Aretsky’s Patroon where Roque said he was hosting a private reception for representatives of several foreign missions in New York.





Protesters chanted “No justice, no peace, stop the killings in the Philippines!” and “Roque out of ILC!” as heard in a Facebook Live video by Bayan – USA.






“Harry Roque is a war criminal! He has no place joining the International Law Commission! We abhor everyone inside at the UN to dismiss his candidacy!” said one protester.



Another protester said, “He has failed to uphold international law! He has justified the killings of Filipino women!”



As they were blocked entry into the dining area, protesters shouted, “How dare you protect a war criminal!” and proceeded to chant, “Shame!”



In a statement following the protest, Roque condemned the protesters for supposedly trying to “cause harm to innocent people.”



“The militant groups were not content to peacefully rally outside the restaurant, they charged upstairs, in the process injuring two elderly waiters, and causing damage to property,” he claimed.



He also claimed that the protesters ordered food and drinks from the restaurant but did not pay for them.



Bayan – USA denied Roque’s allegations, saying that he is just attempting to divert attention from the key issues they raised. They added that at least three protesters were injured by his security staff as they were “violently pushed down the stairs.”



“Protesters raised legitimate opposition to his candidacy in the ILC especially given his role in Duterte’s crimes, and Harry Roque, as presidential spokesperson and vying for a spot in the UN International Law Commission, must be held accountable for these crimes,” the group said.



Objections to Roque



A number of groups in the Philippines have voiced out their objection to Roque’s bid for a seat at the ILC, a United Nations expert panel that develops and codifies international law.



The ILC was instrumental in the creation of the International Criminal Court, which Roque has repeatedly tried to discredit amid its prosecutor’s ongoing investigation into the alleged crimes against humanity committed under the Duterte administration’s “war on drugs.”



Among the groups that have either signalled their opposition or have written to the ILC to object to Roque getting a seat at the commission are the Free Legal Assistance Group, the National Union of People’s Lawyers and the executive committee of the University of the Philippines.



Roque has dismissed opposition to his nomination as “bereft of legal merit.”



According to the ILC's website, members serve in their individual capacity and not as representatives of their governments. 



It also states that "[m]embers of the Commission are paid travel expenses and receive a special allowance in accordance with article 1348 of the Commission’s statute." — with a report from Kristine Joy Patag


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      HARRY ROQUE
                                                      HUMAN RIGHTS
                                                      UNITED NATIONS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Archbishop Soc: Selling your vote not a sin if&hellip;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Archbishop Soc: Selling your vote not a sin if…


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
While vote buying and selling is illegal, a well-known bishop said accepting money when the situation calls for it may not...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Satisfaction with Duterte drops to 67% &ndash; SWS
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Satisfaction with Duterte drops to 67% – SWS


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
While still high compared to his predecessors, satisfaction with President Duterte continued to plummet less than a year before...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Bongbong tops another survey
                              


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 October 30, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has topped another preferential survey for the May 2022 elections.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIST: Philippine holidays for 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIST: Philippine holidays for 2022


                              

                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte signed Proclamation 1236, which lists the regular holidays, non-working days, and special working...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fact check: Revived 'disente' vs 'bastos' time of Pasig River                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fact check: Revived 'disente' vs 'bastos' time of Pasig River


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
A composite photo showing Pasig River filled with trash during the time of the late President Benigno Aquino III and another...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH on COVID-19 resilience ranking: Apples and oranges
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH on COVID-19 resilience ranking: Apples and oranges


                              

                                                                  By Shiela Crisostomo |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire yesterday said the country cannot be compared with other nations like the United...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Facebook Inc. renames itself &lsquo;Meta&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Facebook Inc. renames itself ‘Meta’


                              

                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Facebook changed its parent company name to “Meta” on Thursday as the tech giant tries to move past being a scandal-plagued...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte resets BARMM polls to 2025
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte resets BARMM polls to 2025


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte signed on Thursday a law postponing the May 2022 elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo: Anti-drug program must focus on prevention, rehab
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo: Anti-drug program must focus on prevention, rehab


                              

                                                                  By Jennifer Rendon |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday bared some of her plans and priorities if elected president, including an anti-illegal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 UK cuts last countries from COVID-19 travel red list
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
UK cuts last countries from COVID-19 travel red list


                              

                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The UK government is to remove all remaining countries from its travel “red list,” scrapping bans on foreigners...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with