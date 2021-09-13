




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Commission told: Harry Roque not fit to join international law body
                        

                           
Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
September 13, 2021 | 12:44pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Commission told: Harry Roque not fit to join international law body
President Rodrigo Duterte discusses matters with his spokesperson Harry Roque on the sidelines of the 22nd Cabinet Meeting at the Malacañan Palace on Feb. 5, 2018. 
PPD  /  Ace Morandante
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Free Legal Assistance Group has raised opposition to presidential spokesperson Harry Roque’s nomination to be part of a United Nations expert panel that develops and codifies international law.



FLAG chairman Chel Diokno and other officers of the group wrote to the International Law Commission in New York to register their opposition to Roque’s nomination to the body, saying the presidential spokesperson "does not possess the qualifications for a seat at the Commission."





The FLAG said that while Roque taught international law, "he is a political partisan who has actively demonstrated contempt for the rule of law and, with specific relevance to the Commission, has undermined the supremacy of human rights and international law."



Roque, who taught constitutional law and public international law for 15 years at the University of the Philippines – College of Law served as President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesperson in October 2017 until 2018. He was reappointed to the post in April 2020 after attempting to run for public office in 2019, a bid that he later abandoned, citing his health.



With his nomination, Roque stands to get elected by the UN General Assembly to the commission and become one of eight representatives from Asia-Pacific states to sit for five years in the panel beginning Jan. 1, 2023.



The ILC was instrumental in the creation of the International Criminal Court as it helped draft the statute that created the tribunal that tries genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and the crime of aggression.



RELATED: Roque threatens Rody critics with 'hollow blocks, adobe'



Roque's work: Human rights lawyer to Duterte spokesperson



FLAG pointed out to the commission that Roque’s pronouncements as spokesperson of Duterte, who is being accused of crimes against humanity before the International Criminal Court, make him ill-fitted to become a member of their panel.



“His public defense of extrajudicial killings, his belittling the competence and jurisdiction of the [ICC], and his cavalier disregard of the effects of domestic violations of human rights, among others make him ill-suited for the work of the Commission,” they said.



“His pronouncements have been made, alternately, with the sneering contempt for the plight of the victims or a callous attempt to justify the same with misplaced humor,” they added.



Apart from FLAG's letter, human rights network iDEFEND has also objected to Roque's potential inclusion in the international body, saying he "lacks the moral and ethical integrity to work in such a prestigious global mechanism and demonstrates questionable qualifications and expertise as an international legal expert."



"Moreover, his record of contemptuous pronouncements against concepts and principles of human rights as well as international treaties such as [UN Convention on the Law of the Sea] and the ICC may stain the reputation of the ILC before the international community," iDEFEND also said in a petition that it said has gained the support of "149 local, regional, national and international organizations" and "13,020 individuals from 69 countries." 



RELATED: Human rights under Duterte so far: 'Killings, threats and a terror law'



Roque on the ICC



Roque, a human rights lawyer before becoming Duterte's spokesperson, said in his blog in 2011 that he never once dreamed the Philippines can be a member of the ICC. He had worked as chairperson of the Philippine Coalition for International Criminal Court (PCICC).



In 2011, he wrote: "To be candid, I never thought that membership in the ICC was possible, at least before I become geriatric."



In 2018, Roque said he is supporting Duterte’s decision to withdraw from the ICC. He said then: "I acknowledge, I was at the forefront of ratifying the ICC. I was convenor for [PCICC]. I filed cases but I agree with the decision of the president," he added.



FLAG told the Commission that Roque had "used his knowledge of international law to undermine the protections that international law provides under a regime of human rights and the rule of law."



They also accused Roque for doing as such for political gains as he plans to seek elective office.



"All these demonstrate a patent lack of integrity and character that [makes] him utterly unworthy to even be seriously considered as part of the International Law Commission. He will bring no honor to the post he seeks instead, he will tarnish the same irreparably," they said.



"FLAG respectfully asks the Commission to peremptorily disregard the nomination of Mr. Roque and remove him from consideration for a seat in the Commission," they added. — with report from Xave Gregorio


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      FREE LEGAL ASSISTANCE GROUP
                                                      HARRY ROQUE
                                                      HUMAN RIGHTS
                                                      UNITED NATIONS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hugpong all out for Sara in presidential race
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hugpong all out for Sara in presidential race


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The organization that has been persuading Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte to join the May 2022 elections remains unfazed despite...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Four-cornered fight for presidency seen
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Four-cornered fight for presidency seen


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A four-cornered fight for the presidency looms in 2022 as political analysts foresee one of the five likely contenders backing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US, Australia vow to deter coercion in Indo-Pacific
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US, Australia vow to deter coercion in Indo-Pacific


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III renewed the United States’ commitment to Philippine security and said Washington’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace official decries 'bullying' at Senate hearings on pandemic spending
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace official decries 'bullying' at Senate hearings on pandemic spending


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said the hearings are being conducted as the Philippines is grappling with a surge...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Travelers from 9 countries temporarily barred Philippine entry
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Travelers from 9 countries temporarily barred Philippine entry


                              

                                                                  By Rudy Santos |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Immigration announced yesterday the implementation of a temporary travel ban on passengers coming from nine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 2 million Sinovac COVID-19 jabs arrive in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
2 million Sinovac COVID-19 jabs arrive in Philippines


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Two million more doses of Sinovac arrived in the Philippines on Monday, bringing the total number of vaccines in the country...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Genome center scales down COVID-19 testing to focus on detecting variants
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Genome center scales down COVID-19 testing to focus on detecting variants


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The shift will lead to an expected increase in the sequencing capacity and detection of COVID-19 variant cases in the country...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 640 more Delta variant cases detected in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
640 more Delta variant cases detected in Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
That figure makes up 85.6% of the 748 samples sent for genome sequencing, according to the Department of Health. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 American humanitarian worker saves money for NGO
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
American humanitarian worker saves money for NGO


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
To scrimp on money, an American humanitarian worker had to consume “chippies” and soft drinks to save on meal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo: Differences on pandemic policy no reason to be rude to doctors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo: Differences on pandemic policy no reason to be rude to doctors


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
"If you don't agree, it's okay to say you don't agree. But you have no right to bully, be rude."

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with