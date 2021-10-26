Philippines' COVID count by up 4,393 new cases
October 26, 2021 | 4:01pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Tuesday reported 4,393 more coronavirus cases to bring the country's overall count to 2,765,672.
Today's figures saw active cases down by 4,121 from the 57,763 on October 25.
DOH said five laboratories did not submit screening results. "The relatively low cases today is due to lower laboratory output last Sunday, October 24," the agency added.
- Active cases: 53,642 or 1.9% of the total
- Deaths: 135, pushing the count to 42,077
- Recoveries: 8,470 bringing the number to 2,669,953
'Low risk' COVID-19 assessment for NCR
- OCTA Research said Metro Manila can now be considered as "low risk" for COVID-19 citing a continued improving picture in the capital region.
- The Department of Environment and Natural Resources said kids 12 and below would be prohibited entry from the Manila Baywalk Dolomite Beach following guidelines from the pandemic task force.
- Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong said they will now allow the entry of fully-vaccinated travelers to the city. He said he hopes it would spur economic activity, months since the city was placed on strict curbs due to rising COVID-19 cases.
- The Department of Transportation said it would defend its recommendation to increase passenger capacity in public transportation before the pandemic task force in its meeting this week.
