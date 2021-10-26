

































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
Philippines' COVID count by up 4,393 new cases
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 26, 2021 | 4:01pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines' COVID count by up 4,393 new cases
Workers from the City Environmental Management Office in Marikina City conduct a cleanup of the Barangka Public Cemetery on Oct. 17, 2021. A temporary closure of cemeteries and columbaries both public and private is expected in Metro Manila in order to prevent mass gatherings.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Tuesday reported 4,393 more coronavirus cases to bring the country's overall count to 2,765,672.



Today's figures saw active cases down by 4,121 from the 57,763 on October 25. 



DOH said five laboratories did not submit screening results. "The relatively low cases today is due to lower laboratory output last Sunday, October 24," the agency added.



    
	
  • Active cases: 53,642 or 1.9% of the total
    • 
	
    
	
  • Deaths: 135, pushing the count to 42,077
    • 
	
    
	
  • Recoveries: 8,470 bringing the number to 2,669,953
    • 




 






 



'Low risk' COVID-19 assessment for NCR 



    
	
  • OCTA Research said Metro Manila can now be considered as "low risk" for COVID-19 citing a continued improving picture in the capital region. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • The Department of Environment and Natural Resources said kids 12 and below would be prohibited entry from the Manila Baywalk Dolomite Beach following guidelines from the pandemic task force. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong said they will now allow the entry of fully-vaccinated travelers to the city. He said he hopes it would spur economic activity, months since the city was placed on strict curbs due to rising COVID-19 cases. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • The Department of Transportation said it would defend its recommendation to increase passenger capacity in public transportation before the pandemic task force in its meeting this week. 
    • 



                        


                        



                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

