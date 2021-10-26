Philippines' COVID count by up 4,393 new cases

Workers from the City Environmental Management Office in Marikina City conduct a cleanup of the Barangka Public Cemetery on Oct. 17, 2021. A temporary closure of cemeteries and columbaries both public and private is expected in Metro Manila in order to prevent mass gatherings.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Tuesday reported 4,393 more coronavirus cases to bring the country's overall count to 2,765,672.

Today's figures saw active cases down by 4,121 from the 57,763 on October 25.

DOH said five laboratories did not submit screening results. "The relatively low cases today is due to lower laboratory output last Sunday, October 24," the agency added.

Active cases : 53,642 or 1.9% of the total

: 53,642 or 1.9% of the total

Deaths : 135, pushing the count to 42,077

: 135, pushing the count to 42,077

Recoveries: 8,470 bringing the number to 2,669,953

'Low risk' COVID-19 assessment for NCR