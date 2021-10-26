

































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Metro Manila now at 'low risk' for COVID-19, OCTA says in own monitoring
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 26, 2021 | 12:27pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Metro Manila now at 'low risk' for COVID-19, OCTA says in own monitoring
Individuals begin to look for and purchase Christmas decorations at the Dapitan Arcade in Quezon City.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila can now be considered as "low risk" for COVID-19, OCTA Research said Tuesday in its latest monitoring. 



The independent panel of experts based its assessment on its own metrics, citing a continued improving picture in the capital region months after a deadly surge in coronavirus cases.





This is still different from the official classification of the national government through the Department of Health. On Monday, the agency said Metro Manila remains at moderate risk status. 



OCTA said the seven-day average of cases in the 17 cities and lone municipality is down from 1,405 the previous week to now at 901.



Metro Manila's positivity rate also decreased to 6%, and its average daily attack rate now at less than seven per 100,000 population. 



Its virus's reproduction rate, referring to the number of persons a positive individual can infect, is at 0.49 from the 0.46 last week. 



But experts said three cities are still under moderate risk with their ADARs higher than 10: Mandaluyong, San Juan, and Valenzuela. 



Other areas are now under low risk, OCTA added. 






The panel said, too, that health care utilization rate in Metro Manila went down from 40% last week to 35%, while ICU bed occupancy from 52% to 46%.



Muntinlupa's ICU occupancy rate remains at high level or at 75%, while Pasay's is at moderate or at 61%. The figure was not available for Navotas. 



The national government has eased additional restrictions and allowed more mobility in the capital region as infections continue to decline. 



But officials and experts have cautioned the public against complacency, as the holiday season also approaches. 



Metro Manila is under Alert Level 3 of the pilot granular lockdown until end-October. But DOH acknowledged its status could further be downgraded.



The entire Philippines, meanwhile, is now considered low risk according to the agency. — Christian Deiparine


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      METRO MANILA
                                                      OCTA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senators push bill to ban substitution when candidate withdraws
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senators push bill to ban substitution when candidate withdraws


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
At least five senators are pushing to ban the substitution of electoral aspirants who voluntarily withdraw their candidacies...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Seniors jabbed with Sinovac need 3rd dose &ndash; WHO
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Seniors jabbed with Sinovac need 3rd dose – WHO


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The World Health Organization has recommended giving a third or additional dose to senior citizens who received Sinovac and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senate bills filed vs candidate substitution
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senate bills filed vs candidate substitution


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Senators are seeking to ban the substitution of an electoral aspirant who voluntarily withdraws candidacy in any forthcoming...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: Variant from Mauritius detected in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: Variant from Mauritius detected in Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
One case of B.1.1.318 the new variant first reported in Mauritius in June, has been detected in the country, the Department...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 As 'substitution' deadline nears, Dela Rosa meets with Sara Duterte
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
As 'substitution' deadline nears, Dela Rosa meets with Sara Duterte


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Just a teaser for now," he wrote in Filipino. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP chief urges better vetting in hiring delivery couriers after rider caught with shabu
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP chief urges better vetting in hiring delivery couriers after rider caught with shabu


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"We remind delivery and courier service companies to carefully scan their delivery riders to ensure that their companies are...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Isko dares gov&rsquo;t to press charges against DENR over dolomite beach crowding
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Isko dares gov’t to press charges against DENR over dolomite beach crowding


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso challenged the government’s pandemic task force to press charges against the Department...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIST: Which schools will have a limited return to classrooms on November 15?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIST: Which schools will have a limited return to classrooms on November 15?


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines will begin a limited return to classrooms on November 15. Here are the schools cleared so far for in-person...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DENR: Kids 12 and below not allowed to enter Manila's dolomite beach starting Oct. 26
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DENR: Kids 12 and below not allowed to enter Manila's dolomite beach starting Oct. 26


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources said starting Tuesday, kids aged 12 and below are barred from entering...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cooler days expected with onset of &lsquo;amihan&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cooler days expected with onset of ‘amihan’


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
PAGASA said that surges of cold temperatures may be expected in the coming months. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with