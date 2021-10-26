Metro Manila now at 'low risk' for COVID-19, OCTA says in own monitoring

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila can now be considered as "low risk" for COVID-19, OCTA Research said Tuesday in its latest monitoring.

The independent panel of experts based its assessment on its own metrics, citing a continued improving picture in the capital region months after a deadly surge in coronavirus cases.

This is still different from the official classification of the national government through the Department of Health. On Monday, the agency said Metro Manila remains at moderate risk status.

OCTA said the seven-day average of cases in the 17 cities and lone municipality is down from 1,405 the previous week to now at 901.

Metro Manila's positivity rate also decreased to 6%, and its average daily attack rate now at less than seven per 100,000 population.

Its virus's reproduction rate, referring to the number of persons a positive individual can infect, is at 0.49 from the 0.46 last week.

But experts said three cities are still under moderate risk with their ADARs higher than 10: Mandaluyong, San Juan, and Valenzuela.

Other areas are now under low risk, OCTA added.

The panel said, too, that health care utilization rate in Metro Manila went down from 40% last week to 35%, while ICU bed occupancy from 52% to 46%.

Muntinlupa's ICU occupancy rate remains at high level or at 75%, while Pasay's is at moderate or at 61%. The figure was not available for Navotas.

The national government has eased additional restrictions and allowed more mobility in the capital region as infections continue to decline.

But officials and experts have cautioned the public against complacency, as the holiday season also approaches.

Metro Manila is under Alert Level 3 of the pilot granular lockdown until end-October. But DOH acknowledged its status could further be downgraded.

The entire Philippines, meanwhile, is now considered low risk according to the agency. — Christian Deiparine