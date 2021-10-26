Fully vaccinated travelers may now visit Baguio City

This undated photo shows tourists riding a boat on a man-made lake in Burnham Park in Baguio City.

MANILA, Philippines — The city government of Baguio City has allowed the entry of fully vaccinated travelers, subject to guidelines.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong said Monday they will accept leisure travel applications from fully vaccinated individuals starting October 25. Acceptance will be based on guidelines to be contained in an executive order to be issued later, the Public Information Office said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

Magalong said he hopes the reopening of Baguio “will spur economic activity” especially since the city was placed under strict restrictions for two months due to a rise in cases.

In a post on Tuesday morning, the PIO said fully vaccinated tourists may visit Baguio City, except those who will be coming from localities under Enhanced Community Quarantine, modified ECQ or on Alert Level 4 or 5.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated adults not allowed

Travelers should first create an account on visita.baguio.gov.ph a day before their intended travel. It said that the city will limit individual registrations to 2,000 for now.

Fully vaccinated adults should also upload on the website, and bring, their vaccination card or certificate.

“Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated adults are not allowed,” the PIO said.

Children aged 12 to 17 who have yet to receive jabs or complete their doses will be required to present negative antigen or RT-PCR results within 72 hours prior to arrival or during screening at the city triage.

Kids who are 11 years old and below shall be tested with the consent of their parents or accompanying guardian, it added.

All tourists must first proceed to the city triage for health screening and verification.

“Symptomatic visitors, regardless of vaccination status or test result, will be immediately tested and isolated, and referred to health officials for further action and advice prior to visitor’s return to point of origin,” the PIO also said.

But the city government stressed that all visitors must follow minimum health and safety protocols, including wearing face masks and observing physical distancing, at all times.

Travelers are also told to stay in accommodation establishments listed on the Baguio Visita website and enter business establishments with Safety Seal.

As of October 25, the Baguio City PIO said it recorded a total of 28,930 cases, with 810 tagged as active cases.