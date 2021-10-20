

































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
DOJ review finds lapses in 'drug war' ops commonly punished with suspension
                        

                           
Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
October 20, 2021 | 2:17pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
DOJ review finds lapses in 'drug war' ops commonly punished with suspension
This photo shows a memorial with the names of the victims of extra-judicial killings. 
Karapatan, Release
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Information released by the Department of Justice from its review of 50 "war on drugs" operations that resulted in deaths showed that most police officers involved were only suspended for lapses, with cops in one case only getting a reprimand.



The DOJ on Wednesday released some information on cases where the Philippine Natioanl Police Internal Affairs Service found administrative liability on the part of law enforcers.





Human Rights Watch Senior Philippines Researcher Carlos Conde earlier pointed out that these cases are a "woefully paltry number considering that more than 7,000 killings by the police have been officially recorded."



National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers chairman Neri Colmenares said the DOJ's "damning" information "only show that the drug war is not the success the Duterte administration paints it to be."



Calling the information that the DOJ released "just the tip of the iceberg", Colmenares said that "all eyes are on the Duterte administration now that the investigations on these deadly irregularities continue even as the International Criminal Court conducts its own inquiry."



Colmenares, who is running for senator in the 2022 polls, is one of the lawyers assisting families of "war on drugs" victims who have raised allegations of crimes against humanity before the ICC.



The National Bureau of Investigation is looking into case records to determine if criminal complaints should also be filed against the police officers involved in the deadly "war on drugs" operations.



Some of the cases that the bureau is probing are for killings that happened in 2016.



Breakdown



A majority of the deaths in the cases — 37 of the 50 — forwarded to the DOJ happened during buy-bust operations. Four people were killed while being served search warrants and two others were killed while being served arrest warrants for a different crime. 



Six people were killed at checkpoints.



According to the DOJ data, the police Internal Affairs Service recommended penalties ranging from a reprimand, varying periods of suspension, demotion, and dismissal from the PNP.



In at least five cases, the suspects were shot at close range, as shown by the presence of gunpowder tattooing on their chest. Cops involved in these operations were suspended for from 60 to 75 days although officers involved in two cases were dismissed from service.



The DOJ also noted that, in at least seven cases, suspects who supposedly shot at cops tested negative in gunpowder paraffin tests. It also noted that, in some cases, records were incomplete.



Only a reprimand over a suspect's death



Suspect Ryan Robosa was killed in a buy-bust operation on Dec. 15, 2016.



He was accused of firing at police operatives, prompting the cops to retaliate, but the DOJ said that records of the case do not support that narrative.



"There are no pre-operation report, coordination form, chain of custody form, ballistics or paraffin test result, or autopsy result on record."



While the IAS found cops were "guilty of grave irregularity in the performance of duty," the involved police officers were only given a reprimand.



15 gunshot wounds and a 31-day suspension



On July 4, 2017, Fred Ifurung was killed in a buy-bust operation in Lal-lo town in Cagayan province.



Police said he had fired at them, forcing them to shoot back.



DOJ observations noted that the suspect sustained 15 gunshot wounds, "particularly on the head, trunk, and upper and lower extremities" but that no ballistics or paraffin test results, Scene of the Crime Operatives or autopsy reports were included in the case files.



Buy-bust operation not supported by documents



Crispin Vedaño was killed in what police said was a buy-bust operation in Bansud, Oriental Mindoro on Jan. 23, 2020.



The victim was also accused of firing at cops, but the DOJ noted there was no autopsy report submitted and that both of Vedaño's hands tested negative for gunpowder nitrates.



The DOJ also said that the cops "did not present any documents to show that there was a legitimate buy-bust operation."



The IAS recommended a six-month suspension for the cops involved.



No imminent threat but still killed



Cops also shot Jessica Albaran on Nov. 30, 2016 in a buy-bust operation in Trento, Agusan del Sur after she allegedly pulled out a gun and shot at them.



"The dactyloscopy examination (fingerprint) report on the victim revealed negative results from latent print, indicating that she did not hold, much less use, a firearm against the police operatives," the DOJ noted.



The IAS regional director also said that Albaran "did not appear to have posed imminent threat to the police operatives."



Police officers invilved in the shooting were demoted one rank.



Suspects Richard Santillan and Gessamyn Casing were also killed in a "spotting operation" in Cainta, Rizal on Dec. 10, 2018. The two were accused of being engaged in several crimes, including the proliferation of illegal drugs.



The DOJ however noted that "IAS found no evidence that the suspects posed any real danger to police operatives."



The suspects also s tested negative for the presence of gunpowder nitrates, while the firearms recovered were also negative of latent prints.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
                                                      DRUG WAR
                                                      MENARDO GUEVARRA
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      WAR ON DRUGS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fact check: Comelec has not disqualified Robredo from 2022 polls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fact check: Comelec has not disqualified Robredo from 2022 polls


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Several video posts on Facebook and YouTube claimed that the Commission on Elections had confirmed the disqualification of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A guide to the COVID-19 alert levels system
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
A guide to the COVID-19 alert levels system


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Beginning October 20, the government will expand beyond Metro Manila its experiment on new coronavirus curbs in Metro Manila...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao to file estafa, cyberlibel charges vs ex-aide
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao to file estafa, cyberlibel charges vs ex-aide


                              

                                                                  By Gilbert Bayoran |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Manny Pacquiao will file criminal charges against his former friend, Jayke Joson, who accused the boxing icon of taking...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo&rsquo;s supporters try to break through their echo chambers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo’s supporters try to break through their echo chambers


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Beyond the pink social media feeds is a wider, wilder world where Vice President Leni Robredo is viciously criticized and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Graft raps filed vs Cusi, Dennis Uy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Graft raps filed vs Cusi, Dennis Uy


                              

                                                                  By Rhodina Villanueva |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy, Chevron Philippines officials and several others have been...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Over 8.2 million COVID-19 jabs to arrive by December
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Over 8.2 million COVID-19 jabs to arrive by December


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Some 8.27 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines funded by loans from the World Bank are expected to arrive in the country by...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Go Negosyo partners with OCTA Research
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Go Negosyo partners with OCTA Research


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Go Negosyo has partnered with OCTA Research to serve as an advisory team to recommend ways and preparations for the safe reopening...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Private sector seeks accelerated vax rollout
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Private sector seeks accelerated vax rollout


                              

                                                                  By Jose Rodel Clapano |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
At a recent Task Force T3 meeting, recommendations were shared to accelerate vaccination rollout.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines to UNHRC: Post-drug operation reports submitted
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines to UNHRC: Post-drug operation reports submitted


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines has informed the United Nations Human Rights Council that authorities are complying with a policy requiring...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PITC to return P2 billion unused funds this month
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PITC to return P2 billion unused funds this month


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The state-run Philippine International Trading Corp. has committed to return to the national treasury close to P2 billion...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with