
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Case build-up starts on possible 'war on drugs' abuses from 2016
                        

                           
Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
October 20, 2021 | 11:29am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Case build-up starts on possible 'war on drugs' abuses from 2016
This undated photo shows people lighting candles to protest killings under the Duterte administration's 'war on drugs.'
The STAR  /  Miguel de Guzman
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — It took more than five years for authorities to start building criminal complaints to be filed against police officers who killed suspects in "war on drugs" operations, information released by the Department of Justice showed.



The DOJ on Wednesday made public a 21-paged matrix on its review of case records where the PNP IAS found liability on police officers involved in the operations. The information only included docket number, name of killed suspect, date and place of incidents, IAS findings and DOJ panel observations.





The DOJ has so far gained access to 52 cases from the IAS, although one did not involve a drug operation and another had no fatality in it.



In the 50 case records from the PNP’s Internal Affairs Service on “drug war” operations resulted in deaths, 12 were from incidents that happened in 2016. At least three of the case incidents had more than one suspects.



According to the DOJ data, IAS recommendations on the police officers involve from the operation range from reprimand, suspension with varying periods, demotion and dismissal from service.



Majority of the deaths occurred during buy-bust operations. Killings were also recorded in implementation of search warrant or arrest warrant. Some victims were shot at checkpoints.



The justice department is conducting a review of 5,655 drug operations that resulted in deaths — although rights groups have put the number of victims in the bloody “war on drugs” at more than triple of this number.



Case records of these operations have already been forwarded to the National Bureau of Investigation for case build-up.



Five-year-old cases



On July 29, 2016, three people were killed after police officers flagged a vehicle at a checkpoint in Liloy, Zamboanga del Sur.



Based on DOJ observation, the cops claimed that when they approached the vehicle, one suspect was holding a gun that prompted the police officers to fire a single shot. The two other occupants in the vehicle were also killed.



Two of the suspects had four gunshot wounds, while the third person was shot twice. “Per medico legal report, the victims appeared to have been shot at close range,” the DOJ said.



The unidentified number of cops involved in this operation were meted with dismissal from service.



Asked why the data release withheld names and the number of police officers involved in the operations, Justice Undersecretary Adrian Sugay replied: “Due process considerations.”



“And these cases have already been referred to the NBI,”  Sugay also said.



Another case that occurred on July 20, 2016 involved police officers who arrested a suspect for operating a motorcycle without license plate in an anti-illegal drug checkpoint. But the suspect allegedly attempted to grab the firearm while they were on their way to the police station.



This prompted them to “neutralize” the suspect, resulting in his death.



“There is no autopsy or death certificate on record,” the DOJ said.



Copy of the DOJ matrix:





                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
                                                      DRUG WAR
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      WAR ON DRUGS
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: October 20, 2021 - 10:22am                           


                           

                              
Reuters wins Pulitzers, the most prestigious awards in American journalism, in international reporting for its story on the methods of police killing squads in President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs and for feature photography documenting the Rohingya refugee crisis in Myanmar and Bangladesh.



In covering the deadly drug war in the Philippines, Reuters reporters Clare Baldwin, Andrew R.C. Marshall and Manuel Mogato "demonstrated how police in the president’s 'drug war' have killed with impunity and consistently been shielded from prosecution," Reuters Editor-in-Chief Stephen J. Adler says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 20, 2021 - 10:22am                              


                              
Th Department of Justice releases information on the 52 drug war cases it reviews based on police records.



Since 2016, no criminal complaint has been filed.



The DOJ notes that the cases are to undergo further investigation for possible filing of criminal charges against erring police officers.




                           

                           

                              

                                 February 28, 2021 - 1:29pm                              


                              
The bloody shootout between the police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Quezon City last Wednesday should speed up implementation of better monitoring of law enforcement operations, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto says.



Recto says law enforcers should have bodycams as well as dashboard cams in their vehicles.



“It is again a bloody reminder of a missing but vital equipment in policing—video recording devices, especially during operations,” Recto says.



Recto says in a release that he sponsored with then Sen. JV Ejercito a P5.4-billion allocation in the 2017 national budget for new police equipment, including body cameras, "but it took four years and five PNP chiefs to buy some 2,600 pieces."

                           

                           

                              

                                 February 25, 2021 - 4:42pm                              


                              
Heads of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and Philippine National Police vow thorough probe into the shootout along Commonweatlh Avenue on Wednesday night.



They say they will defer to the findings of the joint Board of Inquiry formed to investigate the incident, where three law enforcement personnel were killed.



PDEA Director General Wilkins Villanueva says he cannot yet give operational details, saying those are still subject to investigation.



Police Gen. Debold Sinas says findings will be made public as soon as these are available.

                           

                           

                              

                                 February 25, 2021 - 1:04pm                              


                              
Sen. Risa Hontiveros says she will call for a Senate investigation into the shootoout between Quezon City police officers and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency personnel in an anti-drug operation.



"We need to look into this further. It is very alarming that this is not the first time that such a ‘misencounter’ has happened. The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) did admit that this has happened numerous times. These ‘misencounters’ should be rare, not common," Hontiveros says.



According to initial reports, the police conducted a buy-bust operation but did not know they were transacting with PDEA personnel.



"How could this have happened, at all, in the first place? Why did the shootout take place for as long as an hour? Hindi ba pwedeng magkalinawan, even within the first few minutes, that a misencounter breaks out?" Hontiveros adds.

                           

                           

                              

                                 February 24, 2021 - 9:12pm                              


                              
Ever Commonwealth mall management confirms that there was a shootout outside the mall on Wednesday.



"We have secured all access to the mall so all shoppers are safe inside," it says.



"Our priority right now is to ensure the safety of the employees and public."



It adds management is coordinating with the Philippine National Police on the situation.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fact check: Comelec has not disqualified Robredo from 2022 polls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fact check: Comelec has not disqualified Robredo from 2022 polls


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Several video posts on Facebook and YouTube claimed that the Commission on Elections had confirmed the disqualification of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A guide to the COVID-19 alert levels system
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
A guide to the COVID-19 alert levels system


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Beginning October 20, the government will expand beyond Metro Manila its experiment on new coronavirus curbs in Metro Manila...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao to file estafa, cyberlibel charges vs ex-aide
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao to file estafa, cyberlibel charges vs ex-aide


                              

                                                                  By Gilbert Bayoran |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Manny Pacquiao will file criminal charges against his former friend, Jayke Joson, who accused the boxing icon of taking...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Graft raps filed vs Cusi, Dennis Uy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Graft raps filed vs Cusi, Dennis Uy


                              

                                                                  By Rhodina Villanueva |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy, Chevron Philippines officials and several others have been...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte appoints new chief legal counsel
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte appoints new chief legal counsel


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has appointed Jesus Melchor Vega Quitain as his new chief legal counsel, replacing Salvador Panelo who is...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Go Negosyo partners with OCTA Research
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Go Negosyo partners with OCTA Research


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Go Negosyo has partnered with OCTA Research to serve as an advisory team to recommend ways and preparations for the safe reopening...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Private sector seeks accelerated vax rollout
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Private sector seeks accelerated vax rollout


                              

                                                                  By Jose Rodel Clapano |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
At a recent Task Force T3 meeting, recommendations were shared to accelerate vaccination rollout.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines to UNHRC: Post-drug operation reports submitted
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines to UNHRC: Post-drug operation reports submitted


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines has informed the United Nations Human Rights Council that authorities are complying with a policy requiring...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PITC to return P2 billion unused funds this month
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PITC to return P2 billion unused funds this month


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The state-run Philippine International Trading Corp. has committed to return to the national treasury close to P2 billion...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sales, discounts to drive Philippines holiday consumption
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sales, discounts to drive Philippines holiday consumption


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Some 55 percent of Filipino adults are expected to shop this holiday season, especially with yearend sales, and this is seen...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with