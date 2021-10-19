Face-to-face classes to start in 30 schools on November 15 â€” DepEd

Face-to-face classes to start in 30 schools on November 15 — DepEd

Staff of Dagat Dagatan Elementary School in Navotas City prepare the classroom and other materials needed on Sept. 16, 2021 once the government allows the resumption of face-to-face classes.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education on Tuesday said only 30 public schools are so far seen to proceed with the limited face-to-face classes that will start in the Philippines next month.

Some 59 public schools were identified last month for the pilot run on resuming in-person learning on November 15 but Education Assistant Secretary Malcolm Garma said some of the proposed sites did not get approval from local governments, communities, or parents to hold the classes.

Some areas are also seeing a sudden increase in coronavirus cases, he added.

"The 30 schools are definitely those that will start on November 15," Garma said in Filipino, adding that a second round of validation in the regions is underway for 70 more institutions.

Most of the public schools reopening next month are in the Central Visayas and the Zamboanga Peninsula.

Face-to-face classes will also be held in a handful of schools in Northern Mindanao, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, and Soccsksargen.

To proceed with face-to-face classes, short-listed schools must get concurrence from local government units. Parents would also need to give their signed consent to allow their children to participate.

Per the approved guidelines, 100 public schools would be permitted to hold the limited face-to-face classes, along with 20 private schools.

DepEd regional offices nominated schools for the classes but those that make it to the initial list would still have to pass two safety checks: the Department of Health's granular risk assessment and DepEd's safety school criteria.

"Our objective in compliance with the joint memorandum circular is to complete the 100 public schools," Garma said English and Filipino. "[The 30] will still be increased."

On COVID-19 vaccination for participants, the education official said 317 personnel in total have received at least a single dose.

The figure is out of the 444 teaching and non-teaching staff joining the pilot run.

Here's the list of 30 schools allowed so far as of October 13, 2021:

Aklan

Laserna Integrated School

Antique

Mayabay Elementary School

Igsoro Elementary School

Cebu

Basak Elementary School

Mahanlud Elementary School

Cabagdagan Elementary School

Luyongbaybay Elementary School

Cañang-Marcelo Luna National High School

Busay National High School

Pilar National High School

Siocon National High School

Lanao del Norte

Dalama Central Elementary School

Babalaya Elementary School

Napo Elementary School

Masibay Integrated School

Tambacon Integrated School

Marcela T. Mabanta National High School

Masbate

Gutusan Elementary School

Mary B. Perpetua National High School

Singalongan Elementary School

North Cotabato

Paco National High School

Bato Elementary School

Zamboanga Sibugay

Siloh Elementary School

San Vicente Elementary School

Zamboanga del Sur