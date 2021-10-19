Face-to-face classes to start in 30 schools on November 15 â€” DepEd

Face-to-face classes to start in 30 schools on November 15 — DepEd
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education on Tuesday said only 30 public schools are so far seen to proceed with the limited face-to-face classes that will start in the Philippines next month.
Some 59 public schools were identified last month for the pilot run on resuming in-person learning on November 15 but Education Assistant Secretary Malcolm Garma said some of the proposed sites did not get approval from local governments, communities, or parents to hold the classes.
Some areas are also seeing a sudden increase in coronavirus cases, he added.
"The 30 schools are definitely those that will start on November 15," Garma said in Filipino, adding that a second round of validation in the regions is underway for 70 more institutions.
Most of the public schools reopening next month are in the Central Visayas and the Zamboanga Peninsula.
Face-to-face classes will also be held in a handful of schools in Northern Mindanao, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, and Soccsksargen.
To proceed with face-to-face classes, short-listed schools must get concurrence from local government units. Parents would also need to give their signed consent to allow their children to participate.
Per the approved guidelines, 100 public schools would be permitted to hold the limited face-to-face classes, along with 20 private schools.
DepEd regional offices nominated schools for the classes but those that make it to the initial list would still have to pass two safety checks: the Department of Health's granular risk assessment and DepEd's safety school criteria.
"Our objective in compliance with the joint memorandum circular is to complete the 100 public schools," Garma said English and Filipino. "[The 30] will still be increased."
On COVID-19 vaccination for participants, the education official said 317 personnel in total have received at least a single dose.
The figure is out of the 444 teaching and non-teaching staff joining the pilot run.
Here's the list of 30 schools allowed so far as of October 13, 2021:
Aklan
- Laserna Integrated School
Antique
- Mayabay Elementary School
- Igsoro Elementary School
Cebu
- Basak Elementary School
- Mahanlud Elementary School
- Cabagdagan Elementary School
- Luyongbaybay Elementary School
- Cañang-Marcelo Luna National High School
- Busay National High School
- Pilar National High School
- Siocon National High School
Lanao del Norte
- Dalama Central Elementary School
- Babalaya Elementary School
- Napo Elementary School
- Masibay Integrated School
- Tambacon Integrated School
- Marcela T. Mabanta National High School
Masbate
- Gutusan Elementary School
- Mary B. Perpetua National High School
- Singalongan Elementary School
North Cotabato
- Paco National High School
- Bato Elementary School
Zamboanga Sibugay
- Siloh Elementary School
- San Vicente Elementary School
Zamboanga del Sur
- Manga National High School
- Manga Elementary School
- Lala Elementary School
- Sominot National High School
- Tabina Elementary School
- Guipos National High School
