
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Face-to-face classes to start in 30 schools on November 15 — DepEd
                        

                           
Christian Deiparine - Philstar.com
October 19, 2021 | 2:20pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Face-to-face classes to start in 30 schools on November 15 â€” DepEd
Staff of Dagat Dagatan Elementary School in Navotas City prepare the classroom and other materials needed on Sept. 16, 2021 once the government allows the resumption of face-to-face classes.
The STAR / Geremy Pintolo
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education on Tuesday said only 30 public schools are so far seen to proceed with the limited face-to-face classes that will start in the Philippines next month. 



Some 59 public schools were identified last month for the pilot run on resuming in-person learning on November 15 but Education Assistant Secretary Malcolm Garma said some of the proposed sites did not get approval from local governments, communities, or parents to hold the classes. 





Some areas are also seeing a sudden increase in coronavirus cases, he added. 



"The 30 schools are definitely those that will start on November 15," Garma said in Filipino, adding that a second round of validation in the regions is underway for 70 more institutions.



Most of the public schools reopening next month are in the Central Visayas and the Zamboanga Peninsula. 






Face-to-face classes will also be held in a handful of schools in Northern Mindanao, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, and Soccsksargen. 



To proceed with face-to-face classes, short-listed schools must get concurrence from local government units. Parents would also need to give their signed consent to allow their children to participate. 



Per the approved guidelines, 100 public schools would be permitted to hold the limited face-to-face classes, along with 20 private schools. 



DepEd regional offices nominated schools for the classes but those that make it to the initial list would still have to pass two safety checks: the Department of Health's granular risk assessment and DepEd's safety school criteria.



"Our objective in compliance with the joint memorandum circular is to complete the 100 public schools," Garma said English and Filipino. "[The 30] will still be increased."



On COVID-19 vaccination for participants, the education official said 317 personnel in total have received at least a single dose.



The figure is out of the 444 teaching and non-teaching staff joining the pilot run. 



Here's the list of 30 schools allowed so far as of October 13, 2021: 



    




Aklan



    
	
  • Laserna Integrated School 
    • 




Antique



    
	
  • Mayabay Elementary School
    • 
	
  • Igsoro Elementary School
    • 




Cebu 



    
	
  • Basak Elementary School
    • 
	
  • Mahanlud Elementary School
    • 
	
  • Cabagdagan Elementary School
    • 
	
  • Luyongbaybay Elementary School 
    • 
	
  • Cañang-Marcelo Luna National High School 
    • 
	
  • Busay National High School
    • 
	
  • Pilar National High School
    • 
	
  • Siocon National High School 
    • 




Lanao del Norte 



    
	
  • Dalama Central Elementary School
    • 
	
  • Babalaya Elementary School
    • 
	
  • Napo Elementary School 
    • 
	
  • Masibay Integrated School
    • 
	
  • Tambacon Integrated School
    • 
	
  • Marcela T. Mabanta National High School 
    • 




Masbate



    
	
  • Gutusan Elementary School 
    • 
	
  • Mary B. Perpetua National High School
    • 
	
  • Singalongan Elementary School 
    • 




North Cotabato



    
	
  • Paco National High School
    • 
	
  • Bato Elementary School 
    • 




Zamboanga Sibugay



    
	
  • Siloh Elementary School 
    • 
	
  • San Vicente Elementary School
    • 




Zamboanga del Sur



    
	
  • Manga National High School 
    • 
	
  • Manga Elementary School
    • 
	
  • Lala Elementary School
    • 
	
  • Sominot National High School 
    • 
	
  • Tabina Elementary School
    • 
	
  • Guipos National High School
    • 



                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dizon quits BCDA, still testing czar
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dizon quits BCDA, still testing czar


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Secretary Vince Dizon has resigned as president of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority, but will continue to be...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Colin Powell dies of COVID-19 at 84
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Colin Powell dies of COVID-19 at 84


                              

                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Colin Powell, a US war hero and the first Black secretary of state, has died from complications from COVID-19, his family...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Thousands of politicians defecting to Isko&rsquo;s party
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Thousands of politicians defecting to Isko’s party


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Thousands of politicians have crossed over to Aksyon Demokratiko, which is now led by presidential aspirant and Manila Mayor...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: 12,970 jabs discarded due to temperature, transport issues
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: 12,970 jabs discarded due to temperature, transport issues


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Various issues ranging from transportation woes and problems with maintaining temperature have caused the wastage of 12,970...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senators: DSWD explanation on ayuda distribution confusing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senators: DSWD explanation on ayuda distribution confusing


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Senators described as “confusing” the explanation of the Department of Social Welfare and Development on the distribution...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 More cops to be sent out to enforce pandemic protocols in public areas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More cops to be sent out to enforce pandemic protocols in public areas


                              

                                 31 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"My order includes coordination with our LGUs in Metro Manila to properly implement the minimum public health safety protocols...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senate panel to recommend charges over Pharmally deals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senate panel to recommend charges over Pharmally deals


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Several charges are recommended by the panel against President Rodrigo Duterte's appointees, including his former...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pilot run of COVID-19 alert levels system to expand outside Metro Manila
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pilot run of COVID-19 alert levels system to expand outside Metro Manila


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The government’s pandemic task force is expanding the COVID-19 alert level system outside of Metro Manila, placing 19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Review of 'false positive' COVID-19 cases finds Red Cross test samples valid, reliable
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Review of 'false positive' COVID-19 cases finds Red Cross test samples valid, reliable


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"We found no evidence of contamination for the forty-eight (48) cases tested by PRC Subic that may have led to the generation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 31.34% of 123,848 inmates in BJMP facilities with complete doses vs COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
31.34% of 123,848 inmates in BJMP facilities with complete doses vs COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology said that 38,811 out of 123,848 Persons Deprived of Liberty under their custody,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with