




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Broadcaster Raffy Tulfo seeks Senate seat
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 2, 2021 | 2:23pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 2:55 p.m.) — Television and radio anchor Raffy Tulfo on Saturday filed his certificate of candidacy for senator in the May 2022 elections.



He will be running as an independent candidate. 





His name was included in the initial list of senatorial bets supported by President Rodrigo Duterte. Sen. Panfilo Lacson, a presidential aspirant, also said he was in talks with the media personality. 



Tulfo, who has 21.7 million subscribers on YouTube and 18 million followers on Facebook, is confident that his supporters will help him secure a seat in the upper chamber. He topped Pulse Asia’s latest survey of Filipinos’ preferred senatorial bets, with 55.2% of respondents saying they will vote for him.



Tulfo said he would focus on issues related to labor and overseas Filipino workers.   



"Ang mga kapos palad na kababayan kailangan ng mas sapat na proteksyon sa ating batas. ‘Yan po ang isang dahilan kung bakit ako nandito ngayon sa harap niyo," he said.



(Our less fortunate countrymen need adequate protection under the law. That’s the reason why I’m here in front of you.)



Tulfo is known for allowing people to air their complaints and for giving them a chance to have their cases and issues brought to the attention of government agencies. But Tulfo's brand of "justice" has been criticized for violating due process and for disregarding the proper forums for complaints. 



In 2019, he was criticized for publicly shaming a teacher and pressuring her to give up her license. The Commission of Human Rights then reminded media personalities to complement the rule of law, and not take the law into their own hands. 



Kapa ministry founder



Earlier, Joel Apolinario, the detained founder of Kapa Community Ministry, filed his COC through his representatives. The ministry is accused by the Securities and Exchange Commission of running an investment scam.



In 2019, Duterte ordered Kapa's operations stopped. The Court of Appeals also ordered Kapa's assets frozen, leaving many of investors, who had been promised large returns on their "donations", wondering how to get their money back



Apolinario said he wants to provide jobs, enhance the educational and health systems, and offer livelihood programs. — Gaea Katreena Cabico



 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      2022 POLLS
                                                      RAFFY TULFO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Some 1Sambayan members concerned over &lsquo;premature&rsquo; endorsement
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Some 1Sambayan members concerned over ‘premature’ endorsement


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Eight groups allied with 1Sambayan expressed concern on that any endorsement by the opposition coalition of a presidential...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte wants shorter quarantine for arriving travelers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte wants shorter quarantine for arriving travelers


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte wants the quarantine period for arriving travelers shortened from 14 to seven days, citing the government’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte mulls US trip to express gratitude for vaccines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte mulls US trip to express gratitude for vaccines


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte on Thursday night said he may visit the United States to personally thank its government and the American...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE list: Aspirants for national posts in the 2022 elections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE list: Aspirants for national posts in the 2022 elections


                              

                                                                  By PhilstarLIVE |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Here is an updated list of individuals who have filed their certificates of candidacy for the 2022 national elections.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US sends more than 8M COVID-19 vaccines to Philippines, Bangladesh
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US sends more than 8M COVID-19 vaccines to Philippines, Bangladesh


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Five shipments totaling 5,575,050 doses will go to the Philippines by next week.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Legarda is the first national candidate to file COC at 8 am, seeks re-election as Senator
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Legarda is the first national candidate to file COC at 8 am, seeks re-election as Senator


                              

                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Three-term Senator, now Deputy Speaker, Loren Legarda filed her candidacy as Senator at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City early...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec urges bets: No early campaigning
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec urges bets: No early campaigning


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Elections yesterday reminded candidates who have already filed their certificate of candidacy for the May...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP probes crime links to campaign funds
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP probes crime links to campaign funds


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Authorities should dig deeper into suspected connections of robbers, kidnappers and even wanted persons still on the loose...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PHAPI: Severe, critical COVID-19 cases increasing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PHAPI: Severe, critical COVID-19 cases increasing


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Severe and critical cases of COVID-19 have increased, the head of the Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines Inc....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH justifies extension of Alert Level 4 in Metro Manila
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH justifies extension of Alert Level 4 in Metro Manila


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Authorities need more evidence to downgrade the Alert Level 4 status in the National Capital Region, which has been extended...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with