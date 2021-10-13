
































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
Palace: Metro Manila to ease to Alert Level 3
                        

                           
Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
October 13, 2021 | 5:55pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Palace: Metro Manila to ease to Alert Level 3
Commuters queue for EDSA Carousel bus at Nepa Q-mart station in Quezon City on Oct. 11, 2021.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — COVID-19 restrictions will ease further in Metro Manila as the government’s pandemic task force downgrades it to Alert Level 3 from October 16 to 31.



Malacañang announced the new alert level for Metro Manila just days after it declared that there is a "high chance" of lowering restrictions for the capital region.





Under Alert Level 3, restaurants can accommodate customers at 30% capacity and up to 40% if they have a government-issued Safety Seal. The same capacity restrictions apply to barbershops and salons.



Capacity restrictions for religious gatherings remain at 30% for outdoor venues and 20% for indoor venues provided that all attendees and ministers are fully-vaccinated.



Gyms, tourist attractions, libraries, museums, casinos, cockfighting, concerts, parties, receptions, family reunions and motorcades are allowed at 30% venue capacity and up to 40% if the venue has a Safety Seal.



Only cinemas, karaoke bars, clubs, theaters, indoor and outdoor theme parks, playgrounds and kiddie rides will remain closed under Alert Level 3.



All ages will be allowed to move around and exercise, while interzonal travel will also be allowed, subject to rules imposed by the local government.



Meanwhile, the following areas will be placed under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine from October 16 to 31:



    
	
  • Apayao
    • 
	
  • Kalinga
    • 
	
  • Batanes
    • 
	
  • Bulacan
    • 
	
  • Bataan
    • 
	
  • Cavite
    • 
	
  • Rizal
    • 
	
  • Laguna
    • 
	
  • Naga City
    • 
	
  • Zamboanga City
    • 
	
  • Zamboanga del Norte
    • 




General Community Quarantine with heightened restrictions will be observed in these areas from October 16 to 31:



    
	
  • Abra
    • 
	
  • Baguio City
    • 
	
  • Ilocos Sur
    • 
	
  • Pangasinan
    • 
	
  • Cagayan
    • 
	
  • Isabela
    • 
	
  • City of Santiago
    • 
	
  • Nueva Vizcaya
    • 
	
  • Quirino
    • 
	
  • Quezon
    • 
	
  • Batangas
    • 
	
  • Bacolod City
    • 
	
  • Capiz
    • 
	
  • Lapu-Lapu City
    • 
	
  • Negros Oriental
    • 
	
  • Bohol
    • 
	
  • Zamboanga del Sur
    • 
	
  • Misamis Oriental
    • 
	
  • Cagayan de Oro City
    • 
	
  • Davao del Norte
    • 
	
  • Davao Occidental
    • 
	
  • Davao de Oro
    • 
	
  • Butuan City
    • 
	
  • Surigao del Sur
    • 




The following areas will be under General Community Quarantine from October 16 to 31:



    
	
  • Ilocos Norte
    • 
	
  • Dagupan City
    • 
	
  • Ifugao
    • 
	
  • Benguet
    • 
	
  • Tarlac
    • 
	
  • Lucena City
    • 
	
  • Occidental Mindoro
    • 
	
  • Oriental Mindoro
    • 
	
  • Puerto Princesa
    • 
	
  • Marinduque
    • 
	
  • Albay
    • 
	
  • Camarines Norte
    • 
	
  • Aklan
    • 
	
  • Antique
    • 
	
  • Guimaras
    • 
	
  • Negros Occidental,
    • 
	
  • Iloilo City
    • 
	
  • Iloilo province
    • 
	
  • Cebu City
    • 
	
  • Cebu province
    • 
	
  • Mandaue City
    • 
	
  • Siquijor
    • 
	
  • Tacloban City
    • 
	
  • Zamboanga Sibugay
    • 
	
  • Misamis Occidental
    • 
	
  • Iligan City
    • 
	
  • Davao City
    • 
	
  • Davao Oriental
    • 
	
  • Davao del Sur
    • 
	
  • General Santos City
    • 
	
  • Sultan Kudarat
    • 
	
  • Sarangani
    • 
	
  • North Cotabato
    • 
	
  • South Cotabato
    • 
	
  • Agusan del Norte
    • 
	
  • Agusan del Sur
    • 
	
  • Surigao del Norte
    • 
	
  • Dinagat Islands
    • 
	
  • Cotabato City
    • 
	
  • Lanao del Sur
    • 




New COVID-19 cases in the country have been decreasing after a dramatic surge beginning in August, with Wednesday’s tally hitting a two-month low.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ALERT LEVEL SYSTEM
                                                      COVID-19 PANDEMIC
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  Latest
  Trending
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
