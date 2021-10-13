Palace: Metro Manila to ease to Alert Level 3

Commuters queue for EDSA Carousel bus at Nepa Q-mart station in Quezon City on Oct. 11, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — COVID-19 restrictions will ease further in Metro Manila as the government’s pandemic task force downgrades it to Alert Level 3 from October 16 to 31.

Malacañang announced the new alert level for Metro Manila just days after it declared that there is a "high chance" of lowering restrictions for the capital region.

Under Alert Level 3, restaurants can accommodate customers at 30% capacity and up to 40% if they have a government-issued Safety Seal. The same capacity restrictions apply to barbershops and salons.

Capacity restrictions for religious gatherings remain at 30% for outdoor venues and 20% for indoor venues provided that all attendees and ministers are fully-vaccinated.

Gyms, tourist attractions, libraries, museums, casinos, cockfighting, concerts, parties, receptions, family reunions and motorcades are allowed at 30% venue capacity and up to 40% if the venue has a Safety Seal.

Only cinemas, karaoke bars, clubs, theaters, indoor and outdoor theme parks, playgrounds and kiddie rides will remain closed under Alert Level 3.

All ages will be allowed to move around and exercise, while interzonal travel will also be allowed, subject to rules imposed by the local government.

Meanwhile, the following areas will be placed under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine from October 16 to 31:

Apayao

Kalinga

Batanes

Bulacan

Bataan

Cavite

Rizal

Laguna

Naga City

Zamboanga City

Zamboanga del Norte

General Community Quarantine with heightened restrictions will be observed in these areas from October 16 to 31:

Abra

Baguio City

Ilocos Sur

Pangasinan

Cagayan

Isabela

City of Santiago

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Quezon

Batangas

Bacolod City

Capiz

Lapu-Lapu City

Negros Oriental

Bohol

Zamboanga del Sur

Misamis Oriental

Cagayan de Oro City

Davao del Norte

Davao Occidental

Davao de Oro

Butuan City

Surigao del Sur

The following areas will be under General Community Quarantine from October 16 to 31:

Ilocos Norte

Dagupan City

Ifugao

Benguet

Tarlac

Lucena City

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Puerto Princesa

Marinduque

Albay

Camarines Norte

Aklan

Antique

Guimaras

Negros Occidental,

Iloilo City

Iloilo province

Cebu City

Cebu province

Mandaue City

Siquijor

Tacloban City

Zamboanga Sibugay

Misamis Occidental

Iligan City

Davao City

Davao Oriental

Davao del Sur

General Santos City

Sultan Kudarat

Sarangani

North Cotabato

South Cotabato

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Surigao del Norte

Dinagat Islands

Cotabato City

Lanao del Sur

New COVID-19 cases in the country have been decreasing after a dramatic surge beginning in August, with Wednesday’s tally hitting a two-month low.