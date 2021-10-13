21.59% of Filipinos fully vaccinated against COVID-19

A health worker administers a dose of the BioNtech Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination for seafarers at a stadium in Manila on July 15, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Since the government launched its inoculation campaign in March, it has fully vaccinated 25.54 million of a total 109.04 million Filipinos, latest government figures show.

This is equivalent to 21.59% of the population — still far from the 90% coverage that local health authorities say is needed to reach herd immunity.

Figures as of October 12 also show that 26.94 million Filipinos — or 24.7% of the population — have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials are racing to fully vaccinate some 50 million to 60 million people to achieve "population protection" before the year ends — a downgrade from their initial goal of inoculating some 70 million individuals.

Despite this, the government has consistently fallen short of its target to vaccinate 500,000 people a day. In the last week, it has administered an average of 387,595 doses daily.

Since vaccination of the general public began this month, officials have vaccinated 230,229 individuals not considered part of the priority sectors.

A total of 553,110 members of the general public have received an initial shot.