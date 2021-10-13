
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
21,511 persons affected by 'Maring,' 13 deaths up for validation — NDRRMC
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 13, 2021 | 10:16am

                           

                        

                                                                        
21,511 persons affected by 'Maring,' 13 deaths up for validation â€” NDRRMC
Philippine Coast Guard personnel assist residents of Sitiio Lada in Barangay Pangobilian in Palawan in evacuating due to Severe Tropical Storm "Maring" (Kompasu) on October 12, 2021
Facebook / Philippine Coast Guard
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Severe Tropical Storm Maring (Kompasu) left over 21,000 individuals affected across five regions, disaster officials said Wednesday as they also validate 13 reported deaths. 



The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said 1,513 families or 5,852 persons were taking shelter in emergency sites, while 1,324 families or 5,673 were staying someplace else. 



Some 237 barangays or villages were affected in Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Mimaropa, Caraga and Cordillera Administrative Region, the agency added. 



Maring, the 13th storm to hit the Philippines this year, left the country's jurisdiction on Tuesday with storm signals officially lifted this morning. 



NDRRMC said they are looking into 13 reported casualties due to the storm, along with nine reported missing and three injured. 



The cost of damage to agriculture immediately stood at P493.76 million, with Ilocos Region the hardest hit and sustaining P262.51 million worth of damage. 



There was no word yet on the cost of damage to infrastructure. But the NDRRMC said 109 houses were damaged -- 55 entirely and 54 partially. 



Power was also cut off or interrupted in 102 cities or municipalities, with supply restored in 58 areas so far. 



Officials said as of Wednesday morning, they have recored 53 flooding incidents, 40 of which have since subsided and 13 receding. 



There were also 14 reported incidents of landslide, most in Ilocos Region and CAR. 



NDRRMC added some P743,897 worth of assistance have been provided to the two regions, most through food packs and hygiene kits as well as financial aid. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CAGAYAN VALLEY
                                                      ILOCOS REGION
                                                      NDRRMC
                                                      SEVERE TROPICAL STORM
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;High uncertainty around polls remains over Sara candidacy&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘High uncertainty around polls remains over Sara candidacy’


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The uncertainty surrounding the presidential race in May next year remains “elevated” amid the prospect of a late...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Maring' out of Philippines but storm signals still in effect
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Maring' out of Philippines but storm signals still in effect


                              

                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
PAGASA said Maring made its way out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 11 a.m. this morning. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SC to Senate: Respond to Ong&rsquo;s custody release plea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC to Senate: Respond to Ong’s custody release plea


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court  has given Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Senate Blue Ribbon committee chairman Sen. Richard Gordon...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Robredo, Isko should join forces to defeat Marcos&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Robredo, Isko should join forces to defeat Marcos’


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno should make sacrifices to defeat the administration candidate and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Another major party taps placeholder for Sara
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Another major party taps placeholder for Sara


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Another major political party has reserved a spot for Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio in case she changes her mind and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 9 in 10 Filipinos worried about getting COVID-19 &mdash; SWS
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
9 in 10 Filipinos worried about getting COVID-19 — SWS


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 45 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The survey found that a record-high 91% of 1,200 adult respondents were concerned that anyone in their family might catch...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Noli de Castro backs out of 2022 Senate race
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Noli de Castro backs out of 2022 Senate race


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Veteran news anchor Noli de Castro stated that he is backing out from the 2022 senatorial race, saying that he would serve...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Maring' outside PAR but still enhancing habagat
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Maring' outside PAR but still enhancing habagat


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
State weather bureau PAGASA said Maring will continue the southwest monsoon or "habagat," which will bring rains over Bataan,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOTr chief rejects calls for fare hike
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOTr chief rejects calls for fare hike


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade has opposed renewed calls by transport groups for a fare increase for jeepneys amid...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 National Scientist Barba, who boosted mango yield, 82
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
National Scientist Barba, who boosted mango yield, 82


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
National Scientist Ramon Barba, known for his pioneering work that led to the year-round availability of mangoes, passed away...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with