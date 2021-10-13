21,511 persons affected by 'Maring,' 13 deaths up for validation â€” NDRRMC

21,511 persons affected by 'Maring,' 13 deaths up for validation — NDRRMC

Philippine Coast Guard personnel assist residents of Sitiio Lada in Barangay Pangobilian in Palawan in evacuating due to Severe Tropical Storm "Maring" (Kompasu) on October 12, 2021

MANILA, Philippines — Severe Tropical Storm Maring (Kompasu) left over 21,000 individuals affected across five regions, disaster officials said Wednesday as they also validate 13 reported deaths.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said 1,513 families or 5,852 persons were taking shelter in emergency sites, while 1,324 families or 5,673 were staying someplace else.

Some 237 barangays or villages were affected in Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Mimaropa, Caraga and Cordillera Administrative Region, the agency added.

Maring, the 13th storm to hit the Philippines this year, left the country's jurisdiction on Tuesday with storm signals officially lifted this morning.

NDRRMC said they are looking into 13 reported casualties due to the storm, along with nine reported missing and three injured.

The cost of damage to agriculture immediately stood at P493.76 million, with Ilocos Region the hardest hit and sustaining P262.51 million worth of damage.

There was no word yet on the cost of damage to infrastructure. But the NDRRMC said 109 houses were damaged -- 55 entirely and 54 partially.

Power was also cut off or interrupted in 102 cities or municipalities, with supply restored in 58 areas so far.

Officials said as of Wednesday morning, they have recored 53 flooding incidents, 40 of which have since subsided and 13 receding.

There were also 14 reported incidents of landslide, most in Ilocos Region and CAR.

NDRRMC added some P743,897 worth of assistance have been provided to the two regions, most through food packs and hygiene kits as well as financial aid.