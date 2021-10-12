Philippines ranks 7th in global COVID-19 cases with 8,615 new infections

Health workers wearing protective personal equipment line up as they wait for go signal to enter the Quezon City Jail for the scheduled COVID-19 vaccination of persons deprived of liberty on Oct. 8, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Tuesday logged 8,615 more coronavirus cases, bringing the country's total caseload to 2,683,372.

Today's numbers active cases were down by 16,666 from the 98,894 on October 11. DOH said three laboratories did not submit screening results.

According to a tally by the John Hopkins University & Medicine, the Philippines ranks seventh globally in terms of total COVID-19 infections.

Active cases: 82,228 or 3.1% of the total

Recoveries: 25,146 bringing the number to 2,561,248

Deaths: 236, or now 39,896 overall

