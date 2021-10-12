
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Philippines ranks 7th in global COVID-19 cases with 8,615 new infections
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 12, 2021 | 4:18pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines ranks 7th in global COVID-19 cases with 8,615 new infections
Health workers wearing protective personal equipment line up as they wait for go signal to enter the Quezon City Jail for the scheduled COVID-19 vaccination of persons deprived of liberty on Oct. 8, 2021.
The STAR / Boy Santos
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Tuesday logged 8,615 more coronavirus cases, bringing the country's total caseload to 2,683,372.



Today's numbers active cases were down by 16,666 from the 98,894 on October 11. DOH said three laboratories did not submit screening results. 



According to a tally by the John Hopkins University & Medicine, the Philippines ranks seventh globally in terms of total COVID-19 infections.



    
	
  • Active cases: 82,228 or 3.1% of the total
    • 
	
    
	
  • Recoveries: 25,146 bringing the number to 2,561,248
    • 
	
    
	
  • Deaths: 236, or now 39,896 overall 
    • 




Adjusted curfew in Metro Manila 



    
	
  • The Metro Manila Council has agreed to relax further the curfew hours starting October 13, which would now be from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • A pandemic task force official said the government will put up command centers across the country to address the high demand for medical oxygen amid the coronavirus pandemic. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • The Philippines received more supply of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine: 924,300 donated by the United States and 272,610 doses procured by government. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • New COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila in the last seven days decreased to less than 2,000, the OCTA Research said. The virus's reproduction rate in the capital region was also down to 0.61.
    • 



                        


                        



                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES
                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      METRO MANILA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ombudsman sees no graft in P120-M DOT-PTV ad deal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ombudsman sees no graft in P120-M DOT-PTV ad deal


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Ombudsman ruled that there was no probable cause to pursue the complaint against Wanda Teo, her brother Ben Tulfo and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senators grill DSWD execs on Starpay
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senators grill DSWD execs on Starpay


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Senators yesterday grilled officials of the Department of Social Welfare and Development for awarding to a nearly bankrupt...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP chief orders dismissal of cop behind shooting of 18-year-old with special needs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP chief orders dismissal of cop behind shooting of 18-year-old with special needs


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
“I have signed the order for the dismissal from the service of PSMS Salcedo for grave misconduct and less grave irregularity...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Maring' slightly intensifies before exiting PAR
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Maring' slightly intensifies before exiting PAR


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
(Updated) PAGASA said Maring is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Tuesday morning or afternoon.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rescue ops underway as flooding hits Northern Luzon provinces due to 'Maring'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rescue ops underway as flooding hits Northern Luzon provinces due to 'Maring'


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The provincial government of Cagayan in a situational report on October 11 said 1,750 families or 7,116 individuals have been...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Pulse Asia: TV still Filipinos&rsquo; top news source
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pulse Asia: TV still Filipinos’ top news source


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Television remains Filipinos’ top source of news on the government and politics, dwarfing the share of radio, the internet...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SC OKs 29 local testing centers for 2020/21 Bar exams
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC OKs 29 local testing centers for 2020/21 Bar exams


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court has added five more testing centers on its list for venues of the 2020/21 Bar examinations, bringing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NDRRMC: 'Maring' affects 1,638 persons; validation on reported casualties ongoing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NDRRMC: 'Maring' affects 1,638 persons; validation on reported casualties ongoing


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
 Severe Tropical Storm Maring has affected 1,638 individuals or 478 families in three regions in Luzon, while authorities...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 National Planetarium temporarily shuts down for retirement of building in Rizal Park
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
National Planetarium temporarily shuts down for retirement of building in Rizal Park


                              

                                                                  By Rosette Adel |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
 It’s goodbye for now to the country’s largest planetarium.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gov't to put up oxygen 'command centers' nationwide
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gov't to put up oxygen 'command centers' nationwide


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said a “green lane” will be implemented in all ports for faster delivery of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with