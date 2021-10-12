
































































 




   

   









Gov't to put up oxygen 'command centers' nationwide
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 12, 2021 | 10:05am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Gov't to put up oxygen 'command centers' nationwide
A health worker checks the medical oxygen tanks at Rosario Maclang Bautista Hospital in Quezon City on Aug. 27 2021.
The STAR  /  Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government will set up command centers nationwide to address the high demand for medical oxygen during the pandemic, the National Task Force against COVID-19 said.



“To address the need for medical oxygen, we will set up One Oxygen Command Center in different regions in the country, similar to the one put up in Zamboanga Peninsula,” Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, who also chairs the NTF, said in a televised meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte.



Last month, a command center was activated in Zamboanga Peninsula to facilitate the intra-regional movement of medical oxygen.



Lorenzana also said a “green lane” will be implemented in all ports for faster delivery of medical oxygen.



The government will work to ensure uninterrupted power supply in manufacturing plants, he added.



The Philippines has so far reported 2.6 million COVID-19 cases, including 39,660 deaths, since the start of the pandemic. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

