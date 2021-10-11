
































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
DOH reports 8,292 more COVID-19 cases
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 11, 2021 | 4:02pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
DOH reports 8,292 more COVID-19 cases
At least 700 market vendors line-up to receive their first dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at the Bayombong public market in Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya on Sept. 6, 2021.
The STAR  /  Victor Martin
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Monday posted 8,292 new coronavirus cases, bringing the Philippines' overall count to 2,674,814.



Today's figures saw active cases up by 7,967 from the 90,927 on October 10. DOH said two laboratories did not submit screening results. 



    
	
  • Active cases: 98,894 or 3.7% of the total
    • 
	
    
	
  • Recoveries: 302 bringing the number to 2,536,260
    • 
	
    
	
  • Deaths: 36, or now 39,660 overall 
    • 




Vaccination for general public starts 



    
	
  • DOH said the general population can now be vaccinated for COVID-19, but urged local governments to remain prioritizing those part of vulnerable groups. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • Official data showed the country has vaccinated 23.18 million Filipinos or 30.06% of its target of 70 million this year. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • Former health secretaries joined a call by medical groups urging President Rodrigo Duterte not to bar his officials from participating in investigations on alleged corruption in the government's pandemic response. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • Authorities detected 411 more cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19, pushing the count of infections to 3,798.
    • 
	
    
	
  • The United States donated 918,450 new doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to the Philippines that was coursed through the COVAX Facility. 
    • 



                        


                        



                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

