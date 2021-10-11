
































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
Philippines gets new donated Pfizer doses from US
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 11, 2021 | 11:32am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines gets new donated Pfizer doses from US
Workers inspect the crates containing the Philippines' additional supply of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, which arrived on October 10, 2021
Release / National Task Force COVID-19
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The United States has sent 918,450 more donated doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to the Philippines that was coursed through the COVAX Facility. 



An Emirates plane carrying the additional supply of the jabs landed at the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay on the afternoon of October 10. 



The National Task Force against COVID-19 said the latest shipment is part of the 1.8 million doses Washington has pledged to Manila. 



Another 924,300 doses are seen to arrive on Monday, it added. 



This brought the country's total supply of Pfizer vaccine to 18.92 million doses, according to Philstar.com's monitoring. 



Most of that came from the global initiative COVAX or at 10.81 million doses, while 8.10 million were procured by the national government. 



The US donation came as the Philippines is set to begin vaccinating minors for COVID-19 this week. 



“We’re really proud to be part of this effort here in the Philippines to vaccinate the Filipino people including teenagers and children so we can get them back to school,” said US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Heather Variava.



Health authorities have also opened inoculations for the general public, seven months since the efforts began. 



Official data as of October 10 showed there are now 23.18 million Filipinos fully vaccinated for COVID-19. 



The figure is out of the 70 million the government is targeting this year to meet "population protection."



Some 26.48 million have since received an initial dose, with 49.67 million doses administered overall. 

 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: October 8, 2021 - 10:00am                           


                           

                              
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 8, 2021 - 10:00am                              


                              
Another 2.1 million doses of Moderna and more than 661,100 doses of Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrive at NAIA Terminal 1 on Friday morning.



The Moderna vaccines are procured by the government while the Astrazeneca jabs were bought by the private sector.




                           

                           

                              

                                 August 23, 2021 - 12:22pm                              


                              
As of August 22, about 12% of the estimated 109 million population have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to date from the pandemic task force.



    
	
  • First dose: 17,258,675
    • 
	
  • Second dose: 13,130,485
    • 
	
  • Total doses administered: 30,389,160
    • 


                           

                           

                              

                                 August 20, 2021 - 10:13am                              


                              
An additional 582,500 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Friday morning.



It is part of the private sector's "A Dose of Hope" program, pioneered by Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion.




                           

                           

                              

                                 August 9, 2021 - 2:56pm                              


                              
An estimated 10.45% of the 109 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 between March 1 and August 9, according to government data.



    
	
  • Total doses administered: 24,479,750
    • 
	
  • First dose: 13,087,781
    • 
	
  • Second dose: 11,391,969
    • 




                           

                           

                              

                                 August 3, 2021 - 5:56pm                              


                              
The Philippines on Tuesday receives 3,000,060 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines donated by the United States.



The latest donation is part of the P1.38 billion assistance of the US government to the Philippines since the onset of the pandemic.



Last month, more than 3 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines from the American government arrived in the country.



 

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
