Reelectionist Risa Hontiveros files candidacy for Senate

Sen. Risa Hontiveros delivers a speech after filing her certificate of candidacy before Comelec on Oct. 1, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Risa Hontiveros filed her certificate of candidacy before the Commission on Elections on Friday to seek another term in the Senate.

Early this morning, Hontiveros trooped to one of the nation's most impoverished communities — the Baseco Compound in Tondo, Manila — to launch her campaign platform "Healthy Buhay and Hanapbuhay" through the rollout of Healthy Pinas Mobile Clinic.

A statement from Hontiveros' office said the clinic "will serve the Baseco residents and provide free medical services such as doctor’s consultation, X-ray, blood chemistry, [electrocardiogram], among others."

In her time at the Senate, Hontiveros passed 14 laws, including the Expanded Maternity Leave Law, the Philippine Mental Health Law and the Safe Street and Public Spaces Law.

She also authored a historic bill seeking to raise the age of sexual consent to 16 years old from the current 12 to protect children from sexual exploitation and abuse. It was approved by the Senate on third and final reading last week.

Hontiveros is chairperson of the Akbayan party-list and is one of five senatorial bets endorsed by the once-ruling Liberal Party. Among the other candidates fielded by LP include its president Sens. Francis Pangilinan and party stalwart Leila de Lima.

The party is also endorsing veteran human rights lawyer Chel Diokno and former Sen. Paolo Benigno Aquino IV, both of whom failed to capture seats in the Senate in 2019. Diokno announced his candidacy last month but Aquino has yet to confirm any plans.