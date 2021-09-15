




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Veteran rights lawyer Chel Diokno to vie for Senate spot in 2022
                        

                           
Bella Perez-Rubio - Philstar.com
September 15, 2021 | 9:10pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Veteran rights lawyer Chel Diokno to vie for Senate spot in 2022
File photo shows Lawyer Chel Diokno, the founding dean of De La Salle University’s College of Law. 
The STAR / Joey Viduya
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Veteran rights lawyer Chel Diokno will run for senator again in 2022, pinning his hopes on a "changed" political landscape that may work in his favor this time around. 



“Yes, I have decided that I will be running for the Senate," Diokno told One News' "The Chiefs" on Tuesday. 





Confirming his renewed bid on social media Wednesday, Diokno also said in Filipino: "There are so many things that are not fair here [in our country] — in the law [and] the COVID-19 response." 



"Gawin nating mas makatarungan ang buhay ng mga Pilipino (Let's make the lives of Filipinos more just)." 



Diokno was part of Otso Diretso, a coalition of opposition bets that was soundly defeated by administration candidates in the 2019 midterm elections. But Diokno believes that "a lot has changed" since then. 



"I learned a lot from the mid-year election," he told One News in Filipino. "I've had two years to think about it and to plan... a better [campaign]."



"The political landscape has changed," he added. "We have seen how important it is to have a good message and to really take advantage of the social media platforms out there." 



Diokno said that he is "at this point, determined to remain an independent" but noted that he is open to this changing in order to increase the opposition's chances of performing well in 2022. 



He also reiterated his support for opposition coalition 1Sambayan which earlier named him as one of its candidates for the country's two highest posts.



"I think [the] opposition will have a bigger chance if we all come together and we can all unite behind a common slate”



Diokno's platform: Justice and the COVID-19 response 



Diokno said he would continue to carry his justice platform from 2019 but added that "more immediate matters" related to the pandemic must be addressed by the government. 



These are: 



    
	
  • Delivery of health services to Filipinos 
    • 
	
  • Small to medium enterprises badly-hit by the pandemic and, according to Diokno, neglected by the Duterte administration 
    • 
	
  • Children's denied right to education due to the pandemic and the slow-paced vaccination program 
    • 




Diokno is the founding dean of the De La Salle University College of Law, which highlights human rights and legal aid in its law program.



He also sits as the chairperson of the Free Legal Assistance Group which represents opposition lawmakers, Framers of the Constitution, human rights lawyers and journalists in their petition against the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020. Diokno was one of the oralists in the oral arguments in the case.



Amid the pandemic, Diokno launched his Free Legal Assistance Desk through his Facebook page, which now has over 375,000 followers. — with a report from Kristine Joy Patag 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      CHEL DIOKNO
                                                      HUMAN RIGHTS
                                                      SENATE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Military says terror threat in Philippines 'moderate' amid Japan's warning
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Military says terror threat in Philippines 'moderate' amid Japan's warning


                              

                                                                  By Patricia Lourdes Viray |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
"We constantly validate all reports on security matters and it is a continuous process. As per last review our threat level...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Facebook suspends Filipino Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist&rsquo;s account
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Facebook suspends Filipino Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist’s account


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Manny Mogato said that Facebook suspended his account for three days after he posted about...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eleazar promotes 5 senior cops to top posts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eleazar promotes 5 senior cops to top posts


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
PNP in a statement said the move was " triggered by the retirement" of four members of its directorial staff this y...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec moves COC filing for national positions to Sofitel tent
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec moves COC filing for national positions to Sofitel tent


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The venue was chosen due to its large size and proper ventilation, Comelec told lawmakers. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Simply because our politics do not align': Roque hits UP's opposition to ILC nomination
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Simply because our politics do not align': Roque hits UP's opposition to ILC nomination


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque on Wednesday disputed the claim of the executive committee of his alma mater University...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Senate may not compel Cabinet members to attend hearing &mdash; Panelo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senate may not compel Cabinet members to attend hearing — Panelo


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Senators may not compel officials from the executive branch to attend their hearings if they are just conducting a "question...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte issues EO transferring PCIC from DA to DOF
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte issues EO transferring PCIC from DA to DOF


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte has transferred the Philippine Crop Insurance Corp. (PCIC) from the Department of Agriculture (DA)...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No funds for dolomite beach under proposed Manila Bay rehab budget &mdash; DENR
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No funds for dolomite beach under proposed Manila Bay rehab budget — DENR


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The P1.6 billion proposed budget for the rehabilitation program will be used to clean rivers and esteros, construct treatment...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines logs 16,989 more COVID-19 cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines logs 16,989 more COVID-19 cases


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Wednesday's new cases brought the country's total COVID count to 2,283,011.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pope taps Filipino priest to Vatican's Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pope taps Filipino priest to Vatican's Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipino priest Albino Barrera will sit as an ordinary member of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, with a term of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with