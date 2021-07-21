




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
De Lima, Duterte critic detained on drug cases, will seek reelection in 2022
Sen. Leila de Lima has been detained since February 24, 2017 for allegedly having a hand in the proliferation of drug trade in the New Bilibid Prison during her stint as justice chief. 
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman, File

                     

                        

                           
De Lima, Duterte critic detained on drug cases, will seek reelection in 2022

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - July 21, 2021 - 11:25am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Leila de Lima, an outspoken critic of President Rodrigo Duterte who has been detained for over four years on drug cases that she says are meant to persecute her, will seek reelection next year. 



A statement released by the senator's office confirmed this, noting that the "political persecution" of De Lima has only "strengthened her resolve to fight for her advocacies." 





"I will run again. I will not give up. The fight continues," De Lima is quoted as saying in Filipino. 



De Lima was acquitted earlier this year in one of three drug cases against her. The two others remain pending in separate courts. 



She was first arrested and detained on February 24, 2017, less than a year into her term as senator. As of this writing, she has spent 1,608 days at the Philippine National Police Headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City. 



In that time, she has not been allowed to participate in Senate hearings. 



Even after the upper chamber shifted to holding hybrid sessions due to the pandemic, the Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 205 in June denied De Lima's request to participate in online hearings. 



This, despite De Lima's assertion that she is still in full possession of her civil and political rights, noting that the cases filed against her are still at the trial stage and she has yet to be convicted of any crime. 



State prosecutors initially charged De Lima with drug trading, but they later amended it to accuse the senator of conspiracy to commit drug trading inside the New Bilibid Prison. They allege that she perpetrated the crime when she was justice secretary during the Aquino administration.



In the last four years, five judges have voluntarily inhibited from De Lima's case, according to her office. Two others opted for early retirement. 



De Lima, a former chair of the Commission on Human Rights, is a vocal critic of Duterte's flagship campaign against illegal drugs. Duterte has occasionally lashed out at the senator during public addresses.



Government data shows that 6,089 suspects have died in official operations since July 2016. Rights groups estimate that the number of fatalities could be as high as 30,000. 



READ: ICC prosecutor wants to probe Philippines ‘crimes against humanity’



Sens. Risa Hontiveros and Francis Pangilinan, members of the Senate minority bloc, have also previously confirmed that they will be seeking reelection in 2022. 



Sen. Joel Villanueva, a member of the Senate majority, has also said that he will likely be gunning for a spot in the upper chamber again next year.



"That is the plan but we don't want to close doors [to other posts] and the filing [of certificates of candidacy] is still in October," he told ABS-CBN in Filipino on July 15. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022
                                                      LEILA DE LIMA
                                                      SENATE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fabian intensifies into typhoon
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fabian intensifies into typhoon


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fabian intensified into a typhoon yesterday afternoon as it hovered over extreme Northern Luzon, bringing monsoon rains over...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NBI subpoenas 7 hospitals over overpriced Remdesivir
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NBI subpoenas 7 hospitals over overpriced Remdesivir


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The National Bureau of Investigation has subpoenaed seven hospitals for allegedly overpricing the investigational antiviral...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Chinese ships go away perhaps to avoid confrontation&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Chinese ships go away perhaps to avoid confrontation’


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
It is now easier to drive away Chinese vessels from the West Philippine Sea because China is avoiding confrontations in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Enough vaccines until Aug. 17, says Galvez
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Enough vaccines until Aug. 17, says Galvez


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
There will be no shortage in COVID-19 vaccines until Aug. 17 as the country has a stockpile of more than 10 million doses,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Typhoon Fabian decelerates; southwest monsoon affects Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Typhoon Fabian decelerates; southwest monsoon affects Philippines


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fabian and Severe Tropical Storm Cempaka—a cyclone outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility—continue to enhance...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo hoping for 'honest' Duterte on pandemic response, plans in last SONA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo hoping for 'honest' Duterte on pandemic response, plans in last SONA


                              

                                 14 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo said she hopes President Rodrigo Duterte’s last State of the Nation Address would be upfront...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Work in Metro Manila courts suspended starting noon due to inclement weather
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Work in Metro Manila courts suspended starting noon due to inclement weather


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo suspended work in Metro Manila courts starting noon of Tuesday due to inclement weather...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Bikoy' faces new arrest warrant for skipping arraignment on perjury case
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Bikoy' faces new arrest warrant for skipping arraignment on perjury case


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
A Manila court has again issued a warrant of arrest for Peter Joemel Advincula over a perjury charge for linking Free Legal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LGUs told: Prepare plans vs Delta variant of COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LGUs told: Prepare plans vs Delta variant of COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Our countrymen should not worry because we already have plans for the COVID Delta variant," Año said.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No help from China in 2016 polls &ndash; Duterte
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No help from China in 2016 polls – Duterte


                              

                                                                  By Christina Mendez |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has denied owing his election victory in 2016 to China as ranking Beijing officials had reportedly bragged,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with