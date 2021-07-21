De Lima, Duterte critic detained on drug cases, will seek reelection in 2022

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Leila de Lima, an outspoken critic of President Rodrigo Duterte who has been detained for over four years on drug cases that she says are meant to persecute her, will seek reelection next year.

A statement released by the senator's office confirmed this, noting that the "political persecution" of De Lima has only "strengthened her resolve to fight for her advocacies."

"I will run again. I will not give up. The fight continues," De Lima is quoted as saying in Filipino.

De Lima was acquitted earlier this year in one of three drug cases against her. The two others remain pending in separate courts.

She was first arrested and detained on February 24, 2017, less than a year into her term as senator. As of this writing, she has spent 1,608 days at the Philippine National Police Headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

In that time, she has not been allowed to participate in Senate hearings.

Even after the upper chamber shifted to holding hybrid sessions due to the pandemic, the Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 205 in June denied De Lima's request to participate in online hearings.

This, despite De Lima's assertion that she is still in full possession of her civil and political rights, noting that the cases filed against her are still at the trial stage and she has yet to be convicted of any crime.

State prosecutors initially charged De Lima with drug trading, but they later amended it to accuse the senator of conspiracy to commit drug trading inside the New Bilibid Prison. They allege that she perpetrated the crime when she was justice secretary during the Aquino administration.

In the last four years, five judges have voluntarily inhibited from De Lima's case, according to her office. Two others opted for early retirement.

De Lima, a former chair of the Commission on Human Rights, is a vocal critic of Duterte's flagship campaign against illegal drugs. Duterte has occasionally lashed out at the senator during public addresses.

Government data shows that 6,089 suspects have died in official operations since July 2016. Rights groups estimate that the number of fatalities could be as high as 30,000.

Sens. Risa Hontiveros and Francis Pangilinan, members of the Senate minority bloc, have also previously confirmed that they will be seeking reelection in 2022.

Sen. Joel Villanueva, a member of the Senate majority, has also said that he will likely be gunning for a spot in the upper chamber again next year.

"That is the plan but we don't want to close doors [to other posts] and the filing [of certificates of candidacy] is still in October," he told ABS-CBN in Filipino on July 15.