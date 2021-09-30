




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Guevarra: LGUs can require vaccination vs COVID-19 even without national law
                        

                           
Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
September 30, 2021 | 2:23pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Guevarra: LGUs can require vaccination vs COVID-19 even without national law
Health workers and other members of vaccine proriority groups receive their second shot of Sinovac's COVID-19 jab at Marikina Elementary School on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. 
The STAR  /  Boy Santos
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — While a law must be passed to mandate vaccination for all Filipinos, local government units may pass an ordinance to compel their residents to get jabs against COVID-19 — but this too may also be challenged in court, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said.



"Theoretically, a local ordinance compelling all residents within the territory of the LGU to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19 may be enacted even without a national law on the matter," the DOJ chief said Thursday.





"Local government units, through their legislative organs, may also exercise police power," he added. Guevarra explained that this exercise of police power is similar to a local ordinance prohibiting video game arcades within specified distance from schools.



But the justice chief stressed that a local ordinance mandating vaccination may also be legally challenged.



“[L]ike all other laws and ordinances invoking police power, it may be challenged in court by anyone on the issue of reasonableness among others,” he added.



President Rodrigo Duterte, when he hinted that the government may mandate vaccination against COVID-19, invoked police power, which Guevarra said was correctly used.



But the DOJ chief also said police power, which rests upon the inherent right of the State and the people to self-protection, will be through Congress.



“This power, especially if accompanied by penalties and sanctions to enforce obedience or compliance, must be exercised through the legislature,” he said on Wednesday.



Duterte in June threatened to arrest people who refuse to be vaccinated, but to date, no law has been passed to make inoculation against COVID-19 mandatory.



The government however is ramping up its vaccination program to slow down the spread of coronavirus amid the threat of the more infectious Delta variant. Government experts earlier in September raised the target for herd immunity from COVID-19 to 90% of the population from just 70%.



As of September 29, 21,103,317 Filipinos completed their vaccines against COVID-19, while more than 24 million are waiting for their second jabs.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      MENARDO GUEVARRA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 China tried to stop Philippines-US defense treaty review &mdash; Lorenzana                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
China tried to stop Philippines-US defense treaty review — Lorenzana


                              

                                                                  By Patricia Lourdes Viray |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
"When I first brought the idea of revisiting the MDT, the former Chinese ambassador (Zhao Jianhua) came to me and said, 'Please...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Senate panel has strong case vs Pharmally execs&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Senate panel has strong case vs Pharmally execs’


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Senate Blue Ribbon committee has built a strong case to recommend the filing of criminal charges against executives of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DTI, DOT set rules for dining out
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DTI, DOT set rules for dining out


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Trade and Industry  and Department of Tourism  have issued guidelines on health protocols for indoor and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 FLAG affirms objection to Roque's nomination to international law body
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
FLAG affirms objection to Roque's nomination to international law body


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Free Legal Assistance Group has reiterated its objection to presidential spokesperson Harry Roque’s nomination to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 jabs arrive in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 jabs arrive in Philippines


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
More than 45 million doses have been administered across the archipelago, of which around 24 million were given as first doses,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 SWS: Majority of Filipinos back current term limit for president
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SWS: Majority of Filipinos back current term limit for president


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
A new survey conducted by private pollster Social Weather Stations revealed that 75% of Filipinos support the current single...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Build a sustainable future for all instead of Pasig River expressway &mdash; groups
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Build a sustainable future for all instead of Pasig River expressway — groups


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Groups opposing the project have been saying that the 19-kilometer elevated expressway is a “death sentence” and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 339 more Delta cases recorded &ndash; DOH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
339 more Delta cases recorded – DOH


                              

                                                                  By Shiela Crisostomo |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health recorded 339 new cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19 in the country yes...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No law, no mandatory vaccination &ndash; DOJ
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No law, no mandatory vaccination – DOJ


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Although President Duterte can invoke the police power of the state to compel people to have themselves inoculated, he cannot...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 In-person classes OK&rsquo;d for 5 more college courses
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
In-person classes OK’d for 5 more college courses


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
 President Duterte has approved the resumption of limited face-to-face  classes for five programs that require hands-on experience...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with