




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
3 million more Sinovac doses arrive in Philippines
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 27, 2021 | 10:18am

                           

                        

                                                                        
3 million more Sinovac doses arrive in Philippines
Workers wearing personal protective equipment inspect the crate containing the Philippines' additional supply of Sinovac which arrived in Manila on September 26, 2021
Release / National Task Force COVID-19
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Sunday received three million more doses of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine, adding to the government's procured supply. 



A Philippine Airlines plane carrying the jabs landed at the NAIA Terminal 2 in Pasay past 5 p.m. of September 26. 



At 39 million doses, Sinovac makes up majority of the vaccine supply the country has received to date, per Philstar.com's monitoring. 



 






 



Some 37.1 million of that were procured by the national government, a million were donated by Beijing, while 500,000 were bought by the private sector and 400,000 by local governments. 



Per vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr., these areas would receive most of the new Sinovac doses: Calabarzon, Central Luzon, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Davao Region, Cagayan Valley, Ilocos Region, Zamboanga Peninsula and in Metro Manila for second doses. 



The Philippines began its inoculation efforts in March, with authorities today racing to vaccinate more amid a fresh surge in coronavirus cases. 



Galvez said over 20.2 million Filipinos have since completed their COVID-19 shots, making up only 26% of the targeted 70 million this year. 



Some 23.6 million have received their initial dose. "Hopefully, before the end of the month we reach 30% of our targeted population," Galvez added. — Christian Deiparine


                        


                        



                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CARLITO GALVEZ JR
                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      SINOVAC
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: August 23, 2021 - 12:22pm                           


                           

                              
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 23, 2021 - 12:22pm                              


                              
As of August 22, about 12% of the estimated 109 million population have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to date from the pandemic task force.



    
	
  • First dose: 17,258,675
    • 
	
  • Second dose: 13,130,485
    • 
	
  • Total doses administered: 30,389,160
    • 


                           

                           

                              

                                 August 20, 2021 - 10:13am                              


                              
An additional 582,500 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Friday morning.



It is part of the private sector's "A Dose of Hope" program, pioneered by Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion.




                           

                           

                              

                                 August 9, 2021 - 2:56pm                              


                              
An estimated 10.45% of the 109 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 between March 1 and August 9, according to government data.



    
	
  • Total doses administered: 24,479,750
    • 
	
  • First dose: 13,087,781
    • 
	
  • Second dose: 11,391,969
    • 




                           

                           

                              

                                 August 3, 2021 - 5:56pm                              


                              
The Philippines on Tuesday receives 3,000,060 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines donated by the United States.



The latest donation is part of the P1.38 billion assistance of the US government to the Philippines since the onset of the pandemic.



Last month, more than 3 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines from the American government arrived in the country.



 

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 3, 2021 - 10:08am                              


                              
The Department of Tourism hails the City of Manila's drive-thru vaccination site at Quirino Grandstand, Rizal Park which opened on Saturday. 



“With the move to revert Metro Manila to the stricter enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) measure, this initiative will help establish the much needed resistance against the Delta variant of the virus," Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat says.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Another typhoon seen to enter Philippines tomorrow
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Another typhoon seen to enter Philippines tomorrow


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The state weather bureau is closely monitoring a typhoon that is expected to enter the country by Tuesday morning.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Successful clinical trial on VCO vs COVID-19 goes international
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Successful clinical trial on VCO vs COVID-19 goes international


                              

                                                                  By Rainier Allan Ronda |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The successful clinical study of the Department of Science and Technology-Food and Nutrition Research Institute that showed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lacson not withdrawing from presidential race
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lacson not withdrawing from presidential race


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Panfilo Lacson and his runningmate, Senate President Vicente Sotto III, are not withdrawing their respective bids for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hospital second home for PLE topnotcher
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hospital second home for PLE topnotcher


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Coming from a family of doctors, Jude Philip Pozon Cebrecus felt at home in hospitals.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo slams Duterte&rsquo;s threat to use military in elections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo slams Duterte’s threat to use military in elections


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo slammed yesterday President Duterte’s threat that he might be forced to call in the military...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Aftershocks felt after magnitude 5.7 quake in Occidental Mindoro
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Aftershocks felt after magnitude 5.7 quake in Occidental Mindoro


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The earthquake, which was tectonic in origin, was felt at around 1:12 a.m. on Monday. Tremors were also felt in Metro Manila...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senators worried over Pharmally exec&rsquo;s safety
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senators worried over Pharmally exec’s safety


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Senators expressed concern yesterday over the safety of Pharmally executive Krizle Mago who has gone incommunicado since giving...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PSG denies protecting ex-Duterte adviser
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PSG denies protecting ex-Duterte adviser


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Presidential Security Group yesterday denied rumors that it is protecting Chinese businessman Michael Yang at the Dusit...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 New York gov mulls recruiting Pinoy health workers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
New York gov mulls recruiting Pinoy health workers


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
New York is considering hiring medical workers from the Philippines and other countries to replace unvaccinated staff at hospitals...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Villar hopes Duterte will sign farmers&rsquo; cash assistance law
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Villar hopes Duterte will sign farmers’ cash assistance law


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Citing the urgency of helping farmers due to the crippling effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Sen. Cynthia Villar remains...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with