3 million more Sinovac doses arrive in Philippines
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Sunday received three million more doses of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine, adding to the government's procured supply.
A Philippine Airlines plane carrying the jabs landed at the NAIA Terminal 2 in Pasay past 5 p.m. of September 26.
At 39 million doses, Sinovac makes up majority of the vaccine supply the country has received to date, per Philstar.com's monitoring.
Some 37.1 million of that were procured by the national government, a million were donated by Beijing, while 500,000 were bought by the private sector and 400,000 by local governments.
Per vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr., these areas would receive most of the new Sinovac doses: Calabarzon, Central Luzon, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Davao Region, Cagayan Valley, Ilocos Region, Zamboanga Peninsula and in Metro Manila for second doses.
The Philippines began its inoculation efforts in March, with authorities today racing to vaccinate more amid a fresh surge in coronavirus cases.
Galvez said over 20.2 million Filipinos have since completed their COVID-19 shots, making up only 26% of the targeted 70 million this year.
Some 23.6 million have received their initial dose. "Hopefully, before the end of the month we reach 30% of our targeted population," Galvez added. — Christian Deiparine
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)
As of August 22, about 12% of the estimated 109 million population have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to date from the pandemic task force.
- First dose: 17,258,675
- Second dose: 13,130,485
- Total doses administered: 30,389,160
An additional 582,500 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Friday morning.
It is part of the private sector's "A Dose of Hope" program, pioneered by Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion.
An estimated 10.45% of the 109 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 between March 1 and August 9, according to government data.
- Total doses administered: 24,479,750
- First dose: 13,087,781
- Second dose: 11,391,969
[VACCINE ROLLOUT UPDATE: 09 August 2021]— Department of Health (@DOHgovph) August 9, 2021
As of 08 August 2021, 6PM, a total of 24,479,750 doses have already been administered. 13,087,781 have received their first doses while 11,391,969 have already gotten the complete protection of the COVID-19 vaccines. pic.twitter.com/wHZ7tYh10q
The Philippines on Tuesday receives 3,000,060 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines donated by the United States.
The latest donation is part of the P1.38 billion assistance of the US government to the Philippines since the onset of the pandemic.
Last month, more than 3 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines from the American government arrived in the country.
The Department of Tourism hails the City of Manila's drive-thru vaccination site at Quirino Grandstand, Rizal Park which opened on Saturday.
“With the move to revert Metro Manila to the stricter enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) measure, this initiative will help establish the much needed resistance against the Delta variant of the virus," Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat says.
