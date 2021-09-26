




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Robredo: No need to use military 'scare tactic' for every policy
                        

                           
Franco Luna - Philstar.com
September 26, 2021 | 5:26pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Robredo: No need to use military 'scare tactic' for every policy
Vice President Leni Robredo makes a speech in this undated file photo.
Philstar.com  /  Efigenio Toledo IV
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo urged President Rodrigo Duterte not to threaten to deploy the military ahead of the 2022 elections. 



This comes after Duterte broached the idea of using the military to ensure peace and order during the polls next May. 





"The military is needed to protect us. I just don't know why the tone is as if the military is constantly being used to intimidate. They are being used to threaten," Robredo said in Filipino on her weekly show on radio dzXL.



"Every time we want something — every time we want to enforce a policy, we use the military...even in a pandemic. The military, they are professionals. I hope they are not used to intimidate the people."



The vice president was careful to acknowledge the role the military plays in enforcing the law and maintaining order in certain areas, but implored Duterte not to use them as a threat. 



Election laws restrict the deployment of armed personnel as well as who among police and military personnel are authorized to carry firearms.



"Ever since, the military has always been there to help not only during the elections but all the time they are needed to maintain peace and order, they are there...When there is an election, they really help to maintain peace and order because there are really many in areas that are having problems," she said. 



"But hopefully, don’t use your institution for intimidation anymore. Because for me, when I saw that, my only feeling was: 'what is that?...that's wrong.'" 



Police and military to enforce policy



The president has relied heavily on the police and military to enforce policies, from the government's pandemic response to the government's campaigns against communism. Even the government's coronavirus task force has former military generals tasked with addressing a health crisis.



The president has said he prefers military and police officers because they obey orders and will get the job done. 



RELATED: Is deploying cops really a 'tried and tested' pandemic response?



Academics and rights organizations have pointed to the "dramatic militarization of civilian governance structures" that have led to heavy security-focused measures. Within the first month of the coronavirus-induced community quarantines in the Philippines — the longest in the world — Duterte went as far as warning quarantine violators that he would issue orders for strict military and police enforcement that he likened to martial law. 



Duterte issued the same warning in the context of the elections — where he has declared he is running for vice president — during his visit to Sultan Kudarat on Friday as he pleaded for peace and order with armed groups in Mindanao. 



“Either we have an election that is free or I will use the military to see that the election is free. The military is the guardian of our country and I could call them anytime to see to it that people are protected and elections are freely and orderly exercised,” Duterte said.



PNP: Continuous coordination with Comelec



Earlier Sunday, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said in a statement sent to reporters that the PNP is continuously coordinating with the Commission on Elections and other agencies with regard to election security that includes identification of election hot spots and individuals and groups that may be tapped as goons of erring politicians.



The PNP chief also said that since coordination and interoperability with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and other law enforcement agencies have been proven effective in the campaign against illegal drugs, the same level of cooperation will be used among concerned government agencies for election security.



"The PNP believes that in early preparation for next year's elections, we can be more certain that people and groups will not form their plans to sabotage the election for their personal interests," said Eleazar.



"We have further strengthened this by liaising with the AFP and other law enforcement agencies because ultimately, we are among those responsible to the people if we do not protect their voices in choosing leaders to lead our country."


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES
                                                      VICE PRESIDENT LENI ROBREDO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila seen easing to Alert Level 3
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila seen easing to Alert Level 3


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Amid reports of a declining COVID-19 reproduction rate, Metro Manila may be placed under a less-stringent alert level from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jonson mother to Ongpin: Shed light on death
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jonson mother to Ongpin: Shed light on death


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The mother of the late visual artist Bree Jonson yesterday appealed to her daughter’s last known companion, Julian Ongpin,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo denies presidential bet asked for P1 billion to be her VP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo denies presidential bet asked for P1 billion to be her VP


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo on Friday denied an online post claiming that a presidential bet asked for P1 billion to be her...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Medical board topnotcher ready to join fight vs COVID-19 in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Medical board topnotcher ready to join fight vs COVID-19 in Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Two aspiring doctors shared the top spot in the country’s second Physician Licensure Examination for 2021, administered...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House grants 25-year franchise to Atong Ang&rsquo;s e-sabong firm
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House grants 25-year franchise to Atong Ang’s e-sabong firm


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The House of Representatives has passed a measure granting franchise to online cockfighting or “e-sabong” firm...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Quality face shields delivered to medical workers &ndash; DOH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Quality face shields delivered to medical workers – DOH


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The protective devices against COVID-19 that the Department of Health had given to healthcare workers were of good quality,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Speaker to Comelec: Heed calls to extend voter registration
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Speaker to Comelec: Heed calls to extend voter registration


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco urged the Commission on Elections yesterday to heed calls to extend the voters’ registration...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte to use military if 2022 polls not orderly
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte to use military if 2022 polls not orderly


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has warned he may be forced to tap “the might of the military” to ensure “peaceful and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH automates monitoring, inventory of COVID-19 supplies
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH automates monitoring, inventory of COVID-19 supplies


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Amid the investigation by Congress of the Department of Health procurement of overpriced and substandard medical supplies...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines, North Macedonia establish diplomatic ties
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines, North Macedonia establish diplomatic ties


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines and North Macedonia have formally established diplomatic ties and agreed to strengthen cooperation in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with