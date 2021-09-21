




































































 




   

   









Philstar.com
September 21, 2021 | 1:45pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Anti-Cybercrime Group told to work with DepEd on 'online kopyahan' groups
MANILA, Philippines — The chief of the Philippine National Police ordered the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group to coordinate with the Department of Education on reports of cheating allegedly done by students online amid the distance learning scheme. 



Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar issued the directive in response to the statement of Education Secretary Leonor Briones that they would seek assistance from authorities on investigating the matter. 





Citing initial police reports, Eleazar in a statement sent to reporters Tuesday said that there was a Facebook group created for students to share answer keys for their respective exams.



Eleazar said the PNP is ready and willing to assist the DepEd in addressing the problem so it doesn't get worse. 



It is unclear what kind of sanctions the national police can met against students cheating online, and Eleazar did not say how the cybercrime operatives would carry out their investigation. 



Briones has said the department will not tolerate any form of academic dishonesty. 



The National Bureau of Investigation is already conducting a separate probe on the matter.



“To our students and their parents, education isn't a race, so let yourselves learn in an honest way and at your own pace. Because according to what we always hear our teachers say: Educating the mind without educating the heart is no education at all," Eleazar said. 



"Education is the most important part of one’s life...it is a passport to the future and that the future belongs to those who prepare for it today."



The Philippines closed schools in March 2020 as the health crisis unfolded at home to become among Southeast Asia's worst coronavirus outbreaks. 



Since then, the distance learning scheme has been observed in schools nationwide with the 2021-2022 academic year beginning sans concrete plans on face-to-face classes. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

