Philippines approves limited return to classroom learning
                        

                           
Christian Deiparine - Philstar.com
September 20, 2021 | 12:27pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines approves limited return to classroom learning
 Parents check the self-learning modules and books distributed at General Roxas Elementary School in Quezon City on Sept. 9, 2021.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 1:20 p.m.) — The Philippines on Monday moved closer to a limited reopening schools that had been shut more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, with President Rodrigo Duterte finally giving approval.



Before this, the United Nations Children's Fund said the Philippines and Venezuela are the last countries that have yet to allow a safe return to classrooms. 



The Philippines closed schools in March 2020 as the health crisis unfolded at home to become among Southeast Asia's worst coronavirus outbreaks. 



There is no official date yet for the start of the pilot run, nor a list of schools selected for this.



But Education Secretary Leonor Briones said this would be done initially for two months in 100 public schools in areas deemed "low risk" by the Department of Health. 



She added schools would also need to pass the Department of Education's safety criteria assessment, and would require support of local governments and parents' written consent to allow their children to participate. 



"We will start with 100 schools to observe how it will work," said Briones at a Palace briefing in Filipino, "then we will add 20 private schools that would submit their plans."



Under approved guidelines, the pilot run would be for Kindergarten up to Grade 3 in basic education, and for technical vocation students in senior high school. 



Briones said class size would be a maximum of 12 students in Kindergarten, 16 in Grades 1 to 3, and 20 in five senior high schools. 



School hours for basic education were set for three hours and four hours for those in senior high. Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said, too, that it would be done only every other week. 



"If the pilot study is safe, we will gradually increase," Briones added. "But we will watch closely the risk assessment. If there are changes, we will stop it like in other countries."



Classes in the Philippines officially began on September 13, with remote learning still the setup for over 28.2 million students. 



Groups have long warned of the negative impact of prolonging students' learning in their homes, with many difficulties seen from the setup in its first year of implementation.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: September 20, 2021 - 12:15pm                           


                           

                              
Follow this thread for updates on when classes will resume, and how those classes will be conducted.



Photo: Students wearing protective face masks have their temperatures taken while entering their college campus in Manila on January 31, 2020. AFP/Ted Aljibe

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 20, 2021 - 12:15pm                              


                              
A return to classroom learning in some schools is closer to happening, with presidential spokesperson Harry Roque saying the government has authorized face-to-face classes in areas where there is minimal risk of COVID-19 transmission.



The Department of Health and the Department of Education will assess the areas for potential pilot classes. Pilot classes will also need the endorsement of the local government unit and of parents and guardians of the learners who will be involved.

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 13, 2021 - 12:18pm                              


                              
Classrooms in the Philippines were silent Monday as millions of school children hunkered down at home for a second year of remote lessons that experts fear will worsen an educational "crisis".



While nearly every country in the world has partially or fully reopened schools to in-person classes, the Philippines has kept them closed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the UN says.



President Rodrigo Duterte has so far rejected proposals for a pilot reopening of primary and secondary schools for fear children could catch COVID-19 and infect elderly relatives. 



"I want to go to school," seven-year-old Kylie Larrobis told AFP, complaining she cannot read after a year of online kindergarten in the tiny slum apartment in Manila she shares with six people.  



"I don't know what a classroom looks like — I've never seen one." 



Larrobis, who enters first grade this year, cries in frustration when she cannot understand her online lessons, which she follows on a smartphone, said her mother, Jessielyn Genel. 



Her misery is compounded by a ban on children playing outdoors. — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 March 22, 2021 - 3:13pm                              


                              
The Department of Education (DepEd) Benguet has identified at least 17 schools for the pilot testing of face-to-face classes for the fourth quarter of the year.



DepEd Benguet Schools Division Superintendent (SDS) Gloria Buya-ao confirmed the testing of the limited face to face classes.  She identified Lanipew Elementary School and Tacadang Integrated School in Kibungan; Naguey Elementary School in Atok; Kayapa Elementary School in the boundary of Benguet and Nueva Viscaya; Otbong Elementary School in Bokod;  Amgaleyguey Elementary School in Buguias; Tonglo-Carino Elementary School also in Buguias; and Oyusan and Ja’pa Elementary School in Atok.



Other schools identified were Beckes Pol-oc Primary School;  Beckes Pol-oc Primary School, Busoc Primary School, Mario laruan elementary school and Pasdong Elementary School in Atok;  Gadang Elementary School in Kapangan; Baayan Elementary School and Bilis Elementary school in Tublay. — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 December 26, 2020 - 6:24pm                              


                              
President Rodrigo Duterte announces that face-to-face classes in certain areas are cancelled due to reports of a new coronavirus strain.

                           

                           

                              

                                 November 30, 2020 - 3:01pm                              


                              
International students have arrived in Australia for the first time since the country shut its borders to curb coronavirus in March, with a charter flight touching down in Darwin on Monday.



Australian universities have been leaking cash due to the country's indefinite border closure, which has locked out foreign students who keep the billion-dollar sector afloat.



A plane chartered by Charles Darwin University (CDU) carrying 63 international students arrived in the northern city of Darwin as part of a pilot programme aimed at kickstarting the higher education industry.



The students — from mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam and Indonesia — travelled to Singapore to catch the flight and will now spend 14 days in a government quarantine facility.



The mix of new and continuing students are enrolled across a range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses including law, nursing and engineering. — AFP

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
