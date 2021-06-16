




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Veteran rights lawyer Diokno says he will run in 2022 elections
Human rights lawyer Chel Diokno ran but lost under the "Otso Diretso" slate in the 2019 midterm elections.
Otso Diretso Faceook release

                     

                        

                           
Veteran rights lawyer Diokno says he will run in 2022 elections

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - June 16, 2021 - 2:49pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Veteran rights lawyer Chel Diokno will again vie for a government post in the 2022 elections.



“Yes, to be clear: I will run in 2022,” Diokno said in a tweet on Wednesday, but he said he has yet to decide what position he will run for.





“I never aspired for President or Vice President, which 1Sambayan has nominated me for. But I think it’s important that ordinary Filipinos and the youth have a voice,” he added.



Diokno is one of the six nominees 1Sambayan named for fielding for the top two national government posts. Of the six, Sen. Grace Poe and Rep. Vilma Santos-Recto (Batangas) already turned down the nominations.



Diokno ran for senator and lost in the 2019 midterm elections, along with seven other candidates fielded by the Liberty Party under the “Otso Diretso” slate.



In announcing his bid, Diokno cited fixing the country’s legal system



“Our justice systems is not gonna get fixed unless people in power see the problem and do something about it. I’ve been a lawyer for three decades, [every day] I work on my Free Legal Helpdesk, and I’ve seen it firsthand. I know how we should fix our justice system,” he added.



Diokno is the founding dean of the De La Salle University College of Law, which highlights human rights and legal aid in its law program.



He sits as the chairperson of the Free Legal Assistance Group that has recently filed a petition before the Supreme Court asking it to declare President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs as unconstitutional.



FLAG also represents opposition lawmakers, Framers of the Constitution, human rights lawyers and journalists in their petition against the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020. Diokno is one of the oralists in the oral arguments in the case.



Since the pandemic, Diokno launched his Free Legal Assistance Desk through his Facebook page, which currently has nearly 300,000 followers, He said they will be open 24/7, although due to the anticipated surge of questions, it may take up to three working days before they can reply.



RELATED: Beyond questions on lockdown, a dire need for legal assistance and rights education


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      1SAMBAYAN
                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      CHEL DIOKNO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 NCR critical cases rising, ICU beds occupied &ndash; doctors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NCR critical cases rising, ICU beds occupied – doctors


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
While the number of COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region is on a downward trend, a group of doctors observed an increase...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte tells public: Get vaccinated or die
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte tells public: Get vaccinated or die


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has advised people who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID to buy their coffins or prepare their cremation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Inheritance triples Robredo's wealth to P11.9-M in 2020
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Inheritance triples Robredo's wealth to P11.9-M in 2020


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo’s wealth grew threefold in 2020 largely due to her inheriting cash and other properties...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US Bill seeks halt to Philippine aid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US Bill seeks halt to Philippine aid


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
A bill seeking to halt the United States’ assistance to Philippine security forces due to the alleged “mass”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SC awards P1 billion to Philippines vs Disini over BNPP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC awards P1 billion to Philippines vs Disini over BNPP


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court yesterday ordered the late Herminio Disini, an associate of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, to pay the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 CHED: 73 schools now allowed to hold limited face-to-face classes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHED: 73 schools now allowed to hold limited face-to-face classes


                              

                                 3 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Chairperson Prospero de Vera III said the schools were allowed after passing standards by set by CHED, the IATF and their...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 After being overwhelmed by COVID-19 surge, hospital referral center hires more staff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
After being overwhelmed by COVID-19 surge, hospital referral center hires more staff


                              

                                 31 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The One Hospital Command Center which refers COVID-19 patients to hospitals has hired more staff to assist in its operations,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Here's why the 'Davao Death Squad' was included in the ICC 'drug war' probe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Here's why the 'Davao Death Squad' was included in the ICC 'drug war' probe


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
In its request to launch an investigation into the situation in the Philippines, the Office of the Prosecutor - International...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 COVID-19 treatment czar says OK to remove face shields outdoors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COVID-19 treatment czar says OK to remove face shields outdoors


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The COVID-19 treatment czar said that it is fine if people remove face shields outdoors, especially if these would obstruct...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH OKs distribution of Sinovac jabs after drugmaker submits necessary document
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH OKs distribution of Sinovac jabs after drugmaker submits necessary document


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the agency has already received a certificate of analysis, which is one...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with