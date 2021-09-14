




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
CA justice Japar Dimaampao, known Muslim jurist, appointed to Supreme Court
                        

                           
Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
September 14, 2021 | 5:38pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
CA justice Japar Dimaampao, known Muslim jurist, appointed to Supreme Court
Court of Appeals Associate Justice Japar Dimaampao faced the Judicial and Bar Council for a public interview on Jan. 6, 2021.
Screenshot from the Supreme Court Public Information Office livestream
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Court of Appeals Associate Justice Japar Dimaampao, a known Muslim jurist and a magistrate who promised to adhere to “judicial activism,” has been appointed to the Supreme Court.



The SC Public Information Office confirmed President Rodrigo Duterte’s appointment of Dimaampao as the 191st associate justice of the high court. He is taking over the associate justice seat vacated when Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo assumed the top judge post.





Dimaampao hails from Marawi City, Lanao del Sur. He was born on Dec. 27, 1963 and is expected to serve the high court until 2033 or for more than 12 years.



He was a law professor, Bar reviewer and expert in taxation laws. Before joining the appellate court, he was a former prosecutor and judge of the Mandaluyong City regional trial court (RTC).



Judicial activism



The new SC justice has consistently been included in shortlists for SC justices in the past years and has long had the support of the Muslim community in the country.



In his public interview with the Judicial and Bar Council in January 2021, he said he applied to the SC 13 times and has been fortunate to be shortlisted 13 times.



If appointed to the SC, Dimaampao said: “I will always uphold the supremacy of the Constitution and I will likewise be guided by the definition of judicial power under Art. VIII Section 1 paragraph 2, which in effect adopts the theory of judicial activism.”



The said provision reads: "Judicial power includes the duty of the courts of justice to settle actual controversies involving rights which are legally demandable and enforceable, and to determine whether or not there has been a grave abuse of discretion amounting to lack or excess of jurisdiction on the part of any branch or instrumentality of the Government."



Dimaampao is joining the SC at a time when the Judiciary’s judicial activism has been largely discussed in JBC interviews and even at budget hearings.



The SC has recently revived its Committee on Human Rights that is looking into progressive groups’ reports on killings and threats against lawyers in the past decade.



At the House of Representatives, lawmakers also praised the SC for its judicial activism as seen in its promulgation of rules on the use of body cameras in implementation of warrants, the clipping of power of judges to authorize them to only issue search warrants within their judicial region, and Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo’s directive to resolve cases within two years



For the Bangsamoro people



He is only the second Filipino Muslim to join the high court, following the appointment of the late Associate Justice Abdulwahid Bidin in 1987.



In 2019, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao issued a resolution endorsing Dimaampao to be appointed to the high court.



They said that Dimaampao holds the honor of being one of the youngest justices to the appointed at the Court of Appeals at the age of 40. He is also recognized for being the “first and only Muslim Senior State Prosecutor, Bar Reviewer, Professor of Law of the University of Santo Tomas and a Member of the University of the Philippines Law Center, Committee on Bar Examinations in Commercial Law and Taxation.”



They then called on the designation of Dimaampao to the SC so he can “continue the legacy of being an inspiration and an example for the Bangsamoro People, especially in the recognition of the aspirations of Muslim Filipinos, and the legitimacy of the cause of the Bangsamoro People.”



Duterte is also set to appoint a new magistrate at the SC following the early retirement of Associate Justice Edgardo delos Santos in June.



The Judicial and Bar Council is also expected to open applications for the high court for the mandatory retirement of Associate Justice Rosmari Carandang in January 2022.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      SUPREME COURT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila under Alert Level 4 beginning September 16                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila under Alert Level 4 beginning September 16


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Some restrictions will ease in Metro Manila beginning September 16 as it will be placed under Alert Level 4 as part of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte to Cabinet: Seek clearance first before attending congressional probes                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte to Cabinet: Seek clearance first before attending congressional probes


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte is requiring his Cabinet members to seek his approval first before attending congressional inquiries...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Roque's bid to join international law body faces growing opposition
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Roque's bid to join international law body faces growing opposition


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque’s bid to sit as part of the International Law Commission is facing growing opposition...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines to get 10 million new COVID-19 vaccine doses from COVAX &mdash; WHO
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines to get 10 million new COVID-19 vaccine doses from COVAX — WHO


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The new batch of donated jabs will come on top of the 13 million doses the global initiative, co-led by the WHO, had already...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ chief: No legal action vs PRC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ chief: No legal action vs PRC


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra yesterday said President Duterte’s directive to the Commission on Audit to audit...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Poor track record': UP Diliman officials oppose Roque's bid to international law body
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Poor track record': UP Diliman officials oppose Roque's bid to international law body


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"His inclusion in the Commission would not serve its purposes but instead, diminish the reputation of the body," UP Diliman...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Over 1,000 businesses join calls for greater mobility to fully-vaccinated persons
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Over 1,000 businesses join calls for greater mobility to fully-vaccinated persons


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
More than 1,000 business owners and franchisees expressed support to allow greater mobility to fully-vaccinated individuals...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WHO: Philippines' COVID vaccine rollout for elderly 'unfortunate, unsatisfactory'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WHO: Philippines' COVID vaccine rollout for elderly 'unfortunate, unsatisfactory'


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"We have made progress but unfortunately, the progress in the Philippines has been painfully slow," the WHO representative...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Shorter curfew in Metro Manila during pilot run of alert level system
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Shorter curfew in Metro Manila during pilot run of alert level system


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Curfew will be implemented from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. during the pilot run of the alert level system, Metropolitan Manila Development...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Immigration lookout order vs ex-DBM exec Lao, 7 others out; bulletin vs Michael Yang to be issued Tuesday
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Immigration lookout order vs ex-DBM exec Lao, 7 others out; bulletin vs Michael Yang to be issued Tuesday


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Justice is set to place former Presidential Economic Adviser Michael Yang under the Bureau of Immigration’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with