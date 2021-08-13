




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Revived human rights committee, judicial activism discussed in interview of SC aspirants
This file photo shows the Supreme Court.
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas

                     

                        

                           
Revived human rights committee, judicial activism discussed in interview of SC aspirants

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - August 13, 2021 - 6:36pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has recently revived its Committee on Human Rights, but at least one applicant to the SC bench thinks resources and brainpower of the tribunal may be more efficiently allocated.



Facing the Judicial and Bar Council on Wednesday, Court of Appeals Associate Justice Apolinario Bruselas Jr. said there might have been more prudent way to marshal SC resources than reviving the Human Rights Committee.





The committee, chaired by Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, is now looking into progressive groups’ report on killings and threats against lawyers in the past decade.



“With due respect to Justice Marvic Leonen, again, I think this is a matter of concerning the resources of the SC. We cannot be having creating committees left and right and dispersing SC assets, brainpower into these committees,” Bruselas said.



If the committee is meant to prioritize or monitor cases involving human rights, Bruselas said there “is a less more efficient and less cumbersome way” of addressing them without creating a committee.



Bruselas penned the ruling that reversed the acquittal of a police officer who manned a checkpoint during the 2009 Ampatuan massacre and another ruling that granted former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV to reverse the Makati court’s ruling which revived the rebellion case against him following President Rodrigo Duterte’s revocation of amnesty.



He is one of the ten applicants vying for the seat vacated by Associate Justice Edgardo delos Santos, who retired on June 30.



When Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo sought clarification on this, Bruselas explained that he did not mean the committee is a waste of resources, but that the SC “should take care of and not spread resources too thinly.”



Sandiganbayan Presiding Justice Amparo Cabotaje-Tang previously led the technical working group on human rights created during the time of then-chief justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.



Tang, who also faced the JBC on Wednesday, said they only had one activity then. “We had this objective was to study whether the remedy on writ of amparo is effective in addressing violations on the life, liberty and security” of the public.



She said they submitted a report to Sereno “but nothing came out of those reports.” A second letter was addressed to then Acting Chief Justice Antonio Carpio but there was also no action on the request, Tang added.



Judicial activism



The JBC also asked the applicants on judicial activism.



Finance Undersecretary Antonette Tionko, the only applicant coming from outside the Judiciary, said she does not agree with judicial activism, which she defined as when “a judge or justice propounds his own ideas, furthers his own ideas.”



Comelec Commissioner Antonio Kho Jr., who is also an “outsider” of the Judiciary, was supposed to undergo the public interview with the four on Wednesday but he withdrew his application before he faced the panel.



Asked the same question, Bruselas said he believes courts should not be “judicial overactive” and should rather be “more respectful to other branches of government.”



“Courts are designed to act on justiciable case or controversy,” the CA justice said, but Bruselas said that if a particular view of the justice or judge comes up while settling a controversy, it may be so.



But it “does not mean to say that the court should look at it as means of espousing, advocating what its way of thinking,” Bruselas said as these “should be all incidental.”



For Cabotaje-Tang, judicial activism means the court is taking a proactive stand certain issues where it would deviate “from what has been adopted in the past by the SC.”



The Sandiganbayan presiding justice said the SC issuing a writ of continuing mandamus to compel executive agencies to rehabilitate Manila Bay would count as judicial activism. “Because the court of the first time, exercised judicial supervision over all these executive agencies directed to clean up Manila Bay.”



Associate Justice Ramon Cruz, who was last to face the panel, meanwhile, said he believes judges should not be proactive too, noting that it is the “traditional sense” that they wait for pleadings submitted to them.



Pressed by retired Justice Noel Tijam on whether or not this would result in delay in disposition of cases, Cruz asserted that delay would depend on a part judge who should have known, during the pre-trial conference, what to do with the case.



Others who applied for Delos Santos’ vacated seat are Court of Appeals Associate Justices Japar Dimaampao, Ronaldo Roberto Martin, and Maria Filomena Singh, Sandiganbayan Associate Justice Geraldine Faith Econg, Court Administrator Midas Marquez and Deputy Court Administrator Raul Villanueva.



They no longer faced the JBC as their interviews are considered still valid.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      JUDICIAL AND BAR COUNCIL
                                                      SUPREME COURT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Strike 2: After touting ivermectin, doctor hit for false info on COVID-19 jabs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Strike 2: After touting ivermectin, doctor hit for false info on COVID-19 jabs


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Health officials scolded Dr. Romeo Quijano after he claimed on radio dZRH that the jabs are "more dangerous" than the virus...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-Otso Diretso senatorial candidate Samira Gutoc joins Aksyon Demokratiko
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-Otso Diretso senatorial candidate Samira Gutoc joins Aksyon Demokratiko


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Samira Gutoc, who mounted a failed senatorial bid under the opposition slate Otso Diretso in 2019, has joined the national...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 575,800 AstraZeneca doses bought by private firms arrive in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
575,800 AstraZeneca doses bought by private firms arrive in Philippines


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
A total of 575,800 doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine procured by private firms arrived Friday in the Philipp...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Justice Jose Portugal Perez, SC's homegrown magistrate, passes away
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Justice Jose Portugal Perez, SC's homegrown magistrate, passes away


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former Supreme Court Associate Justice Jose Portugal Perez, the Judiciary’s homegrown justice who dedicated his 45...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Travel ban on 10 countries extended to end-August
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Travel ban on 10 countries extended to end-August


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the ban currently imposed on travelers from 10 countries will be in place until...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Masungi rangers file frustrated murder raps vs resort owner, companions
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Masungi rangers file frustrated murder raps vs resort owner, companions


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The rangers of Masungi Georeserve Foundation reiterated the  call for security assistance from national government agenc...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CHR warns arming firefighters 'might cause more harm than good&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHR warns arming firefighters 'might cause more harm than good’


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Arming firemen will not contain fires nor can it enhance the efficiency of the firefighters' performance of their duties...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Task force estimates 'almost 50%&rsquo; of NCR fully vaccinated by August 20
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Task force estimates 'almost 50%’ of NCR fully vaccinated by August 20


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The National Task Force Against COVID-19 estimates that nearly half of Metro Manila's residents will be fully vaccinated by...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US authorizes COVID boosters for those with weakened immune systems
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US authorizes COVID boosters for those with weakened immune systems


                              

                                                                  By Agence France-Presse |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The United States authorized an extra dose of Covid vaccine for people with weakened immune systems, as the country struggles...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec exec Kho withdraws application for SC post
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec exec Kho withdraws application for SC post


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Commission on Elections Commissioner Antonio Kho Jr. has withdrawn his application to become an associate justice of the Supreme...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with