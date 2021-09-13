2 million Sinovac COVID-19 jabs arrive in Philippines
MANILA, Philippines — Two million more doses of Sinovac arrived in the Philippines on Monday, bringing the total number of vaccines in the country to 56.7 million.
Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. was at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 to receive the vaccines, which he said is part of the purchased doses by the Philippine government.
Galvez said the National Task Force against COVID-19 is prioritizing regions with identified “surge areas” for the vaccines. These are Central Luzon, Calabrzon, Western Visayas, Zamboanga peninsula and Davao regions.
“The 151 highly urbanized cities are also our [part of our] priority [areas],” Galvez added in a stream posted by state-run PTV4.
The vaccine czar said this new batch of Sinovac doses are part of the 12 million expected to arrive by September. Another 10 million doses are also expected to arrive in October.
“Later, we will have deliveries of more Pfizer, AstraZeneca and also Moderna,” Galvez also said.
Vaccines from the COVAX facility, as part of the vaccine sharing initiative for lower-income countries, are expected to arrive in the fourth week of September, he added.
Latest government data showed that as of September 11, 16.73 million Filipinos have completed their vaccines while 21.89 million are waiting for the second jabs. In total, the country has administered 38,625,270 doses against COVID-19.
On Sunday, health authorities logged 21,411 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the national coronavirus caseload to 2,227,367.
The Department of Health also announced on Monday that it detected 640 more Delta variant cases. It added that the total number of Delta variant cases in the Philippines is now at 2,708. — Kristine Joy Patag
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)
As of August 22, about 12% of the estimated 109 million population have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to date from the pandemic task force.
- First dose: 17,258,675
- Second dose: 13,130,485
- Total doses administered: 30,389,160
An additional 582,500 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Friday morning.
It is part of the private sector's "A Dose of Hope" program, pioneered by Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion.
An estimated 10.45% of the 109 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 between March 1 and August 9, according to government data.
- Total doses administered: 24,479,750
- First dose: 13,087,781
- Second dose: 11,391,969
[VACCINE ROLLOUT UPDATE: 09 August 2021]— Department of Health (@DOHgovph) August 9, 2021
As of 08 August 2021, 6PM, a total of 24,479,750 doses have already been administered. 13,087,781 have received their first doses while 11,391,969 have already gotten the complete protection of the COVID-19 vaccines. pic.twitter.com/wHZ7tYh10q
The Philippines on Tuesday receives 3,000,060 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines donated by the United States.
The latest donation is part of the P1.38 billion assistance of the US government to the Philippines since the onset of the pandemic.
Last month, more than 3 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines from the American government arrived in the country.
The Department of Tourism hails the City of Manila's drive-thru vaccination site at Quirino Grandstand, Rizal Park which opened on Saturday.
“With the move to revert Metro Manila to the stricter enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) measure, this initiative will help establish the much needed resistance against the Delta variant of the virus," Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat says.
- Latest
- Trending