




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
NDRRMC: 14 dead due to 'Jolina,' cost of damage at P286.7 million
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 10, 2021 | 10:51am

                           

                        

                                                                        
NDRRMC: 14 dead due to 'Jolina,' cost of damage at P286.7 million
Philippine Coast Guard personnel evacuate individuals in San Isidro, Batangas City on September 8 due to twin storms "Jolina" (Conson) and "Kiko (Chanthu).
Facebook / Philippine Coast Guard - Southern Tagalog
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm "Jolina" left 14 people dead in its wake along with damage to crops and infrastructure at P286.7 million, disaster officials said Friday. 



The storm made its way out of the country's jurisdiction late Thursday night after making its ninth and last landfall in Mariveles in Bataan. 



It was not immediately clear in which regions the casualties came from, but the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said it is validating 13 of them.



There were also 20 reported injured, and seven fishermen missing. 



In total, Jolina affected 28,444 families or 109,680 individuals. Of that figure, 9,797 are staying in 245 evacuation sites, while 1,940 are taking shelter in other areas.



NDRRMC said 35 areas had power interruption or outage with energy supply since restored in 13 cities and municipalities. At least four areas also remain without water supply, it added. 



Damage to agriculture due to Jolina stood at a staggering P256.09 million. The hardest hit was Eastern Visayas, which sustained P179.56 million-worth of damage, Bicol Region with P57.15 million, Mimaropa with P11.91 million, and Western Visayas with P7.45 million.



Officials said damage to infrastructure, meanwhile, was at P30.67 million, Bicol Region accounting for the most at P29.26 million and Mimaropa with P1.41 million.



Some 6,423 houses were also damaged — 6,122 partially and 301 totally damaged across Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Western Visayas and Eastern Visayas. 



Jolina was the 10th storm to hit the Philippines this year. On average, the country sees about 20 storms annually.



While the storm has since exited the country, areas are still under PAGASA's wind signals, with Typhoon "Kiko" (Chanthu) still inside jurisdiction. 


                        


                        



                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NDRRMC
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: September 10, 2021 - 7:16am                           


                           

                              
Follow this page for updates on Jolina, the tenth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippines on 2021. — Main photo from JTWC

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 10, 2021 - 7:16am                              


                              
Typhoon Kiko slightly weakens as it moves towards the Babuyan Islands-Batanes area, state weather bureau PAGASA says on Friday morning.



At 4 a.m., Kiko was located 280 km east northeast of Casiguran, Aurora with winds of 185 kph and gustiness of 230 kph.



Tropical cyclone wind signals are raised in the following areas:



Signal No. 3



    
	
  • the extreme northeastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana)
    • 




Signal No. 2



    
	
  • Batanes
    • 
	
  • Babuyan Islands
    • 
	
  • the remaining eastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Aparri, Camalaniugan, Lal-Lo, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Gonzaga)
    • 
	
  • the northeastern portion of Isabela (San Pablo, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan)
    • 




Signal No. 1



    
	
  • the rest of mainland Cagayan
    • 
	
  • the northeastern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Adams, Dumalneg, Bangui, Vintar, Carasi)
    • 
	
  • Apayao
    • 
	
  • the eastern portion of Kalinga (City of Tabuk, Pinukpuk, Rizal)
    • 
	
  • the northwestern and southeastern portions of Isabela (Santa Maria, Quezon, Mallig, Roxas, San Manuel, Cabatuan, Aurora, City of Cauayan, Angadanan, San Guillermo, Dinapigue, San Mariano, Cabagan, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Tumauini, Quirino, Burgos, Gamu, Ilagan City, Luna, Reina Mercedes, Naguilian, Benito Soliven)
    • 
	
  • the northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran)
    • 


                           

                           

                              

                                 September 9, 2021 - 11:31am                              


                              
All tropical cyclone wind signals have been lifted as Tropical Storm Jolina continues to move over the West Philippine Sea, state weather bureau PAGASA says.



The tropical cyclone is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility Thursday night.



At 10 a.m., Jolina was located 240 km west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan with winds of 85 kph and gustiness of 115 kph. It is moving west ward at 10 kph.




                           

                           

                              

                                 September 9, 2021 - 7:14am                              


                              
Severe Tropical Storm Jolina is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Thursday afternoon or evening, state weather bureau PAGASA says.



At 4 a.m., Jolina was located 145 km west northwest of Iba, Zambales or 175 km west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan with winds of 85 kph and gustiness of 5 kph.



Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 is hoisted over:



    
	
  • the western portion of Pangasinan (Anda, Bolinao, Infanta, Aguilar, Sual, Labrador, Dasol, Bugallon, Burgos, Mabini, Agno, City of Alaminos, Bani, Lingayen, Mangatarem)
    • 
	
  • the northern portion of Zambales (San Antonio, Botolan, San Narciso, San Felipe, Cabangan, Palauig, Iba, Masinloc, Candelaria, Santa Cruz)
    • 


                           

                           

                              

                                 September 9, 2021 - 7:13am                              


                              
Severe Tropical Storm Jolina is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Thursday afternoon or evening, state weather bureau PAGASA says.



At 4 a.m., Jolina was located 145 km west northwest of Iba, Zambales or 175 km west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan with winds of 85 kph and gustiness of 5 kph.



Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 is hoisted over:



    
	
  • the western portion of Pangasinan (Anda, Bolinao, Infanta, Aguilar, Sual, Labrador, Dasol, Bugallon, Burgos, Mabini, Agno, City of Alaminos, Bani, Lingayen, Mangatarem)
    • 
	
  • the northern portion of Zambales (San Antonio, Botolan, San Narciso, San Felipe, Cabangan, Palauig, Iba, Masinloc, Candelaria, Santa Cruz)
    • 


                           

                           

                              

                                 September 8, 2021 - 3:07pm                              


                              
Severe Tropical Storm Jolina continues to move northwestward crossing the Batangas-Cavite area before emerging over the mouth of Manila Bay on Wednesday afternoon or evening.



State weather bureau PAGASA says Jolina is expected to make its ninth landfall in the vicinity of Bataan Peninsula tonight.



At 2 p.m., Jolina was located in the vicinity of San Nicolas, Batangas with winds of 95 kph and gustiness of 160 kph. It is moving northwestward at 15 kph.



Tropical cyclone wind signals are up in the following areas:



Signal No. 2



    
	
  • the northern and central portions of Oriental Mindoro (Bansud, Gloria, Pinamalayan, Pola, Socorro, Victoria, Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan)
    • 
	
  • the northern and central portions of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Paluan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz, Sablayan) including Lubang Islands
    • 
	
  • the central portion of Quezon (Infanta, Real, Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Lucena City, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio, Pagbilao)
    • 
	
  • Batangas
    • 
	
  • Cavite
    • 
	
  • Laguna
    • 
	
  • Rizal
    • 
	
  • Metro Manila
    • 
	
  • the southern portion of Bulacan (Pandi, Bulacan, Marilao, Calumpit, Norzagaray, Plaridel, Santa Maria, Balagtas, Bocaue, Bustos, City of Malolos, Angat, Obando, City of San Jose del Monte, Pulilan, City of Meycauayan, Hagonoy, Paombong, Guiguinto, San Rafael, Baliuag)
    • 
	
  • Pampanga
    • 
	
  • Bataan
    • 
	
  • Zambales
    • 
	
  • Tarlac
    • 




Signal No. 1



    
	
  • Marinduque
    • 
	
  • La Union
    • 
	
  • the southern portion of Benguet (Sablan, Tublay, Bokod, La Trinidad, Baguio City, Itogon, Tuba, Kapangan, Atok)
    • 
	
  • the southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Norte, Dupax del Sur, Aritao, Santa Fe, Kayapa)
    • 
	
  • the southern portion of Aurora (Baler, Maria Aurora, San Luis, Dingalan)
    • 
	
  • Pangasinan
    • 
	
  • Nueva Ecija
    • 
	
  • the rest of Bulaca
    • 
	
  • the northern and southern portions of Quezon (Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Unisan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Plaridel, Pitogo, Macalelon, Quezon, Alabat, Perez, General Nakar) including Polillo Islands
    • 
	
  • the rest of Oriental Mindoro
    • 
	
  • the rest of Occidental Mindoro
    • 


                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Afghan refugees now in Philippines &ndash; DFA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Afghan refugees now in Philippines – DFA


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee Brago |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. confirmed on Wednesday night the arrival of the first Afghan refugees in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US 7th Fleet: Nothing China says will deter us
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US 7th Fleet: Nothing China says will deter us


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite China’s new notification law, the United States sent a strong message that “nothing China says will deter...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine's richest see collective wealth increase by 30% &ndash; Forbes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine's richest see collective wealth increase by 30% – Forbes


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The country’s richest people saw their collective wealth increase by 30 percent to $79 billion this year despite the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro mayors seek easing of restrictions for fully vaccinated
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro mayors seek easing of restrictions for fully vaccinated


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The mayors of Metro Manila yesterday urged the government to consider easing COVID-19 guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lorenzana calls for review of Philippine-US defense treaty
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lorenzana calls for review of Philippine-US defense treaty


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 70-year-old Mutual Defense Treaty between the Philippines and the US needs a “comprehensive review,” Defense...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Uncalled for': Roque under fire over outburst on doctors in IATF meeting
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Uncalled for': Roque under fire over outburst on doctors in IATF meeting


                              

                                 5 minutes ago                              


                                                            
A leaked video of a September 7 meeting of the IATF showed Roque berating Dr. Maricar Limpin after the latter pleaded against...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lawmakers want budget hike for Robredo&rsquo;s office
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lawmakers want budget hike for Robredo’s office


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
At least two lawmakers from the House of Representatives said that they will be pushing for an increase in the budget of Vice...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US reiterates calls on China to abide by 2016 arbitral ruling
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US reiterates calls on China to abide by 2016 arbitral ruling


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The US Department of State said Secretary Antony Blinken "underscored the importance of freedom of navigation and respect...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Signal No. 3 up in parts of Cagayan, Babuyan Islands as 'Kiko' threatens extreme northern Luzon
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Signal No. 3 up in parts of Cagayan, Babuyan Islands as 'Kiko' threatens extreme northern Luzon


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
At 7 a.m., Kiko was located 235 km east northeast of Casiguran, Aurora with maximum winds of 185 kph and gusts...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Magsaysay awardee uplifts plight of fisherfolk
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Magsaysay awardee uplifts plight of fisherfolk


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
 A local fisherman, named as one of the Ramon Magsaysay Awardee

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with