NDRRMC: 14 dead due to 'Jolina,' cost of damage at P286.7 million

Philippine Coast Guard personnel evacuate individuals in San Isidro, Batangas City on September 8 due to twin storms "Jolina" (Conson) and "Kiko (Chanthu).

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm "Jolina" left 14 people dead in its wake along with damage to crops and infrastructure at P286.7 million, disaster officials said Friday.

The storm made its way out of the country's jurisdiction late Thursday night after making its ninth and last landfall in Mariveles in Bataan.

It was not immediately clear in which regions the casualties came from, but the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said it is validating 13 of them.

There were also 20 reported injured, and seven fishermen missing.

In total, Jolina affected 28,444 families or 109,680 individuals. Of that figure, 9,797 are staying in 245 evacuation sites, while 1,940 are taking shelter in other areas.

NDRRMC said 35 areas had power interruption or outage with energy supply since restored in 13 cities and municipalities. At least four areas also remain without water supply, it added.

Damage to agriculture due to Jolina stood at a staggering P256.09 million. The hardest hit was Eastern Visayas, which sustained P179.56 million-worth of damage, Bicol Region with P57.15 million, Mimaropa with P11.91 million, and Western Visayas with P7.45 million.

Officials said damage to infrastructure, meanwhile, was at P30.67 million, Bicol Region accounting for the most at P29.26 million and Mimaropa with P1.41 million.

Some 6,423 houses were also damaged — 6,122 partially and 301 totally damaged across Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Western Visayas and Eastern Visayas.

Jolina was the 10th storm to hit the Philippines this year. On average, the country sees about 20 storms annually.

While the storm has since exited the country, areas are still under PAGASA's wind signals, with Typhoon "Kiko" (Chanthu) still inside jurisdiction.