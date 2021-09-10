NDRRMC: 14 dead due to 'Jolina,' cost of damage at P286.7 million
MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm "Jolina" left 14 people dead in its wake along with damage to crops and infrastructure at P286.7 million, disaster officials said Friday.
The storm made its way out of the country's jurisdiction late Thursday night after making its ninth and last landfall in Mariveles in Bataan.
It was not immediately clear in which regions the casualties came from, but the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said it is validating 13 of them.
There were also 20 reported injured, and seven fishermen missing.
In total, Jolina affected 28,444 families or 109,680 individuals. Of that figure, 9,797 are staying in 245 evacuation sites, while 1,940 are taking shelter in other areas.
NDRRMC said 35 areas had power interruption or outage with energy supply since restored in 13 cities and municipalities. At least four areas also remain without water supply, it added.
Damage to agriculture due to Jolina stood at a staggering P256.09 million. The hardest hit was Eastern Visayas, which sustained P179.56 million-worth of damage, Bicol Region with P57.15 million, Mimaropa with P11.91 million, and Western Visayas with P7.45 million.
Officials said damage to infrastructure, meanwhile, was at P30.67 million, Bicol Region accounting for the most at P29.26 million and Mimaropa with P1.41 million.
Some 6,423 houses were also damaged — 6,122 partially and 301 totally damaged across Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Western Visayas and Eastern Visayas.
Jolina was the 10th storm to hit the Philippines this year. On average, the country sees about 20 storms annually.
While the storm has since exited the country, areas are still under PAGASA's wind signals, with Typhoon "Kiko" (Chanthu) still inside jurisdiction.
Follow this page for updates on Jolina, the tenth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippines on 2021. — Main photo from JTWC
Typhoon Kiko slightly weakens as it moves towards the Babuyan Islands-Batanes area, state weather bureau PAGASA says on Friday morning.
At 4 a.m., Kiko was located 280 km east northeast of Casiguran, Aurora with winds of 185 kph and gustiness of 230 kph.
Tropical cyclone wind signals are raised in the following areas:
Signal No. 3
- the extreme northeastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana)
Signal No. 2
- Batanes
- Babuyan Islands
- the remaining eastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Aparri, Camalaniugan, Lal-Lo, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Gonzaga)
- the northeastern portion of Isabela (San Pablo, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan)
Signal No. 1
- the rest of mainland Cagayan
- the northeastern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Adams, Dumalneg, Bangui, Vintar, Carasi)
- Apayao
- the eastern portion of Kalinga (City of Tabuk, Pinukpuk, Rizal)
- the northwestern and southeastern portions of Isabela (Santa Maria, Quezon, Mallig, Roxas, San Manuel, Cabatuan, Aurora, City of Cauayan, Angadanan, San Guillermo, Dinapigue, San Mariano, Cabagan, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Tumauini, Quirino, Burgos, Gamu, Ilagan City, Luna, Reina Mercedes, Naguilian, Benito Soliven)
- the northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran)
All tropical cyclone wind signals have been lifted as Tropical Storm Jolina continues to move over the West Philippine Sea, state weather bureau PAGASA says.
The tropical cyclone is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility Thursday night.
At 10 a.m., Jolina was located 240 km west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan with winds of 85 kph and gustiness of 115 kph. It is moving west ward at 10 kph.
Severe Tropical Storm Jolina is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Thursday afternoon or evening, state weather bureau PAGASA says.
At 4 a.m., Jolina was located 145 km west northwest of Iba, Zambales or 175 km west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan with winds of 85 kph and gustiness of 5 kph.
Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 is hoisted over:
- the western portion of Pangasinan (Anda, Bolinao, Infanta, Aguilar, Sual, Labrador, Dasol, Bugallon, Burgos, Mabini, Agno, City of Alaminos, Bani, Lingayen, Mangatarem)
- the northern portion of Zambales (San Antonio, Botolan, San Narciso, San Felipe, Cabangan, Palauig, Iba, Masinloc, Candelaria, Santa Cruz)
Severe Tropical Storm Jolina continues to move northwestward crossing the Batangas-Cavite area before emerging over the mouth of Manila Bay on Wednesday afternoon or evening.
State weather bureau PAGASA says Jolina is expected to make its ninth landfall in the vicinity of Bataan Peninsula tonight.
At 2 p.m., Jolina was located in the vicinity of San Nicolas, Batangas with winds of 95 kph and gustiness of 160 kph. It is moving northwestward at 15 kph.
Tropical cyclone wind signals are up in the following areas:
Signal No. 2
- the northern and central portions of Oriental Mindoro (Bansud, Gloria, Pinamalayan, Pola, Socorro, Victoria, Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan)
- the northern and central portions of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Paluan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz, Sablayan) including Lubang Islands
- the central portion of Quezon (Infanta, Real, Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Lucena City, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio, Pagbilao)
- Batangas
- Cavite
- Laguna
- Rizal
- Metro Manila
- the southern portion of Bulacan (Pandi, Bulacan, Marilao, Calumpit, Norzagaray, Plaridel, Santa Maria, Balagtas, Bocaue, Bustos, City of Malolos, Angat, Obando, City of San Jose del Monte, Pulilan, City of Meycauayan, Hagonoy, Paombong, Guiguinto, San Rafael, Baliuag)
- Pampanga
- Bataan
- Zambales
- Tarlac
Signal No. 1
- Marinduque
- La Union
- the southern portion of Benguet (Sablan, Tublay, Bokod, La Trinidad, Baguio City, Itogon, Tuba, Kapangan, Atok)
- the southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Norte, Dupax del Sur, Aritao, Santa Fe, Kayapa)
- the southern portion of Aurora (Baler, Maria Aurora, San Luis, Dingalan)
- Pangasinan
- Nueva Ecija
- the rest of Bulaca
- the northern and southern portions of Quezon (Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Unisan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Plaridel, Pitogo, Macalelon, Quezon, Alabat, Perez, General Nakar) including Polillo Islands
- the rest of Oriental Mindoro
- the rest of Occidental Mindoro
