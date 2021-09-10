Magsaysay awardee uplifts plight of fisherfolk

MANILA, Philippines — A local fisherman, named as one of the Ramon Magsaysay Awardees for this year, fostered the spirit of Bayanihan and helped lift small fisherfolk and coastal communities in his hometown of Zamboanga Sibugay from poverty.

Roberto “Ka Dodoy” Ballon is one of five recipients of the award, considered as Asia’s Nobel Prize.

During a virtual media interview yesterday, Ballon highlighted the spirit of Bayanihan and how recognition from the Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation will help put the plight of small fisherfolk into the spotlight and spur more environmental reforms.

“Mas lalo pang makilala at marami pang tao sa buong mundo hindi lang sa Pilipinas, na napakahalaga ng communities, lalo sa coastal na tinuturing isa sa pinakamahirap na sector, ang pagtutulungan at ginagawa kung ano ang nararapat na gawin para makaahon sa kahirapan, yang pagtutulungan ang spirit of bayanihan,” he told reporters, emphasizing the role of coastal communities worldwide and the necessity to alleviate their poverty.

“Eto ang mapakita natin sa buong bansa na ang Ramon Magsaysay award, ma-challenge natin na eto ang kailangang gawin sa magtulungan tayo sa pagreporma ng kalikasan,” Ballon added, acknowledging the award challenges them to further help each other to improve their lot.

Ballon said the three-pronged program implemented by the Kapunungan sa Gamay ng Mangingisda sa Concepcion (KGMC), or Association of Small Fishermen of Concepcion is a sustainable option that may be replicated by other fisherfolk in their own communities.

The three strategies are on environmental and coastal resources management, sustainable livelihood and enterprise, and most importantly people empowerment.

Ballon noted that the KGMC faced different challenges, especially when it found itself at odds with the people who were supposed to help them.

He said there were big people, including those who served in government, who were unsupportive or were even involved in illegal fishing practices in their areas that used dynamite or cyanide.

“Naging challenge sa amin kung sino pa sana ang sa tingin naming malalapitan, hindi naman sa sinisiraan ang gobyerno, pero minsan sila pa ang kalaban. May illegal na palaisdaan, or mga malalaking isda. Saan kami lalapit?” he noted.

This led to the KGMC filing a case before the Office of the Ombudsman that compelled their local government unit to take action on their concerns.

Through their initiatives that helped restore environmental resources in their areas, Ballon said that their community was not too adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted that their mangroves helped restore fish populations that served as food and as livelihood for their communities.

“Ngayong may pandemic o wala, tuloy ang pag-harvest ng talaba at isda. Nakatulong nung may lockdown, busy kami sa pag-harvest. Lalo na sa local food security. Dito sa bakuran at bunganga ng dagat may pwedeng kainin at ibenta,” he added.

Despite the KGMC growing with over 300 households as part of their organization, Ballon said they still face many challenges, particularly on the lax implementation of newer environmental laws.

He added that they hope to get more capital to help get more members on board and expand livelihood opportunities through facility and capacity building for small fisherfolk.

Ballon urged coastal communities to spearhead their own initiatives instead of waiting for government to take action.

Ballon is among the four individuals and an organization to receive the premier prize.

He was recognized by the RMA Foundation for “his inspiring determination in leading his fellow fisherfolk to revive a dying fishing industry by creating a sustainable marine environment for this generation and generations to come, and his shining example of how everyday acts of heroism can truly be extraordinary and transformative.”

This year’s awardees also include Watchdoc Media Mandiri for emergent leadership, Muhammad Amjad Saqib from Pakistan, Dr. Firdausi Qadri from Banglades, and Steven Muncy for his decades-long work in Southeast Asia.