




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Lacson, Sotto formally launch tandem for 2022 elections
                        

                           
Bella Perez-Rubio - Philstar.com
September 8, 2021 | 1:20pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Panfilo Lacson and Senate President Vicente Sotto III on Wednesday officially launched their bid for the country's two highest posts. 



Lacson will be seeking the presidency — a second attempt after a failed 2004 bid — while Sotto will be running for vice president.





A first spurred by the pandemic, the event was pretaped in front of a small live audience and other viewers who joined through videoconference.  A 30-minute cut of the event was streamed on the candidates' social media pages. 



Emphasized by both senators were the more than 80 years of public service between them. 



"We have the proven competence, integrity, and courage to lead the country so we can rise from the rut we are in," Lacson said in his speech delivered in Filipino. 



He also took a swipe at President Rodrigo Duterte's, referencing the chief executive's final SONA where he admitted that he was wrong to think that governing a country would be as easy as governing Davao City.



Duterte, mayor of Davao City for 22 years, was referring specifically to fighting illegal drugs. 



"The country is drowning in debt, many lost their jobs because of business closures, the number of poor Filipinos has increased and so has the sector of people who have gone hungry," Lacson said.



"[C]orruption is rampant, illegal drugs are still prevalent, some parts of our territory in the West Philippines Sea are gradually disappearing." 



While they are campaigning as alternative candidates to the administration, Sotto and Lacson are part of a Senate majority that has generally legislated according to the president's agenda. 



Lacson was the principal sponsor of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, a measure that petitioners before the Supreme Court say has potential for abuse and could be used to silence legitimate dissent and criticism. 



Sotto has also defended on several occasions Duterte's flagship campaign against illegal drugs despite its high death toll and criticism that it is actually a campaign against the poor. Lacson, a former police chief, criticized the "drug war" as a "failure" only this year — over five years into its implementation. 



Lacson, who previously identified as an independent politician, took over as Partido Reporma chairman in July. Reporma and the Nationalist People’s Coalition, which is chaired by Sotto, are expected to forge an alliance for next year’s polls.



'Roadmap' still in the works 



Lacson said he and Sotto "are in the process of drawing up a roadmap or a master plan that will serve as our platform of government that we intend to present to our people." 



In the meantime, here are the priorities outlined in his speech: 



    
	
  • 
	
    The pandemic response and recovery 
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    Stricter management of public funds
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    Allowing local governments bigger roles, more responsibility, more autonomy as well as greater accountability 
    
	
    • 




"We are nearing the crossroads of our nation’s modern history — and we cannot afford to choose the wrong direction in charting the course of our nation in the next six years," Lacson stressed. 



Sotto calls for a return to 'trust, morality' 



Sotto, meanwhile, vowed that their campaign would be centered on trust.



Like Lacson, he lamented the sorry state of the economy and the pandemic response. However, he said the country's "more serious problem is the loss of hope." 



"We need a country that values morality," he stressed.



Sotto also placed a premium on unity as a path to victory.



He and Lacson recently met with Vice President Leni Robredo, who may yet run as the opposition candidate for 2022, in an attempt to consolidate the opposition but talks fell through.



Other senators eyeing bids for higher office 



In the coming months, Sotto may find himself campaigning against President Duterte, who has declared he is running for vice president. Duterte has yet to decide on who his running mate will be but among the choices are Sen. Christopher Go, his long-time aide. 



Duterte's party, the administration PDP-Laban, is currently embroiled in a feud with a faction led by Sen. Manny Pacquiao over its standard-bearers for 2022



The president's daughter, Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, is also expected to seek the presidency after topping national surveys. Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian has said that he would be willing to run as the younger Duterte's vice president. 



Go said he could also run for vice president if Mayor Duterte pursues the presidency.



Sen. Richard Gordon, too, has said that he is considering mounting a presidential bid. 



Analysts have warned that placing the Philippines under two Dutertes would be a "final stop" in three decades that have been marked by the ascendancy of political dynasties.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senate orders PNP, NBI: Find supplier of missing AK-47s
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senate orders PNP, NBI: Find supplier of missing AK-47s


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
 The Senate has ordered the Philippine National Police  and National Bureau of Investigation  to locate the supplier of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte's PDP-Laban asks Comelec: Declare Pacquiao faction illegal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte's PDP-Laban asks Comelec: Declare Pacquiao faction illegal


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The feud between two factions within the ruling PDP-Laban continued to heat up yesterday as the group supportive of President...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Nalugi kami': Local maker answered call for masks but deliveries 'pushed out, delayed' by gov't
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Nalugi kami': Local maker answered call for masks but deliveries 'pushed out, delayed' by gov't


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
The local firm, which took a gamble and ventured into mask production at the government's urging, was supposed to make P1.3...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Arrest warrants out vs Michael Yang, Pharmally execs for ducking Senate hearings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Arrest warrants out vs Michael Yang, Pharmally execs for ducking Senate hearings


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Yang and the Pharmally officers were cited in contempt of the committee “and ordered arrested and detained at the Office...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jolina slams Luzon; Kiko enters PAR
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jolina slams Luzon; Kiko enters PAR


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Severe Tropical Storm Jolina is expected to bring heavy to torrential rain over Southern Tagalog as it crosses Luzon today,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 12 missing, over 12,000 affected due to 'Jolina' &mdash; NDRRMC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
12 missing, over 12,000 affected due to 'Jolina' — NDRRMC


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
With the international name "Conson," the storm has made seven landfalls so far, and is expected to make another in Bata...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 OCTA attests to accuracy of projections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
OCTA attests to accuracy of projections


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The OCTA Research Group has stood firm on the accuracy of its data and projections on COVID-19 that are widely credited in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Government execs face graft raps over health protocols
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Government execs face graft raps over health protocols


                              

                                                                  By Rhodina Villanueva |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
A non-profit organization yesterday filed graft charges against government officials led by presidential spokesman Harry Roque...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DENR sets $4.65 million project to address COVID-19  waste
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DENR sets $4.65 million project to address COVID-19  waste


                              

                                                                  By Rhodina Villanueva |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) is set to implement a project with a funding of $4.65 million to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Global societal cost of plastics placed at $3.7 trillion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Global societal cost of plastics placed at $3.7 trillion


                              

                                                                  By Rhodina Villanueva |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The societal cost of plastics produced globally in 2019 was found to be $3.7 trillion, a recent report published by the conservation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with