




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Gatchalian eyes vice presidency alongside Sara Duterte
Photo shows Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian during a hybrid plenary Senate session held on August 3, 2021. 
Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)

                     

                        

                           
Gatchalian eyes vice presidency alongside Sara Duterte

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - August 4, 2021 - 12:06pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian on Wednesday announced that he is considering seeking the vice presidency in 2022 but will only do so as running mate to Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio. 



If Gatchalian were to launch a vice-presidential bid, he would find himself running against Senate President Vicente Sotto III — the chairman of his own party, the Nationalist People's Coalition — who confirmed last month that he would be seeking the vice presidency alongside Sen. Panfilo Lacson. 





Asked by Philstar.com if Gatchalian launching a bid for the vice presidency would change anything for the NPC, Sotto said: "Wala naman siguro (Maybe not), unless my party mates change their minds and opt for a member instead of their Chairman." 



Less than two weeks ago, the Lacson-Sotto tandem included Gatchalian in their prospective senatorial slate for 2022. 



But Gatchalian, in an interview with ANC's "Headstart", insisted that there would be no conflict between him and Sotto in the coming months. "I have a lot of [respect for him]...We talked about this and, in fact, I told him that we have to keep our lines of communication open." 



President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter has yet to confirm any plans to seek the presidency but has changed her stance on it. She has said she is open to the option after initially saying that she is not interested.



Gatchalian said he spoke to the Davao City mayor a few months ago after her party, Hugpong ng Pagbabago, invited him to be part of its Senate slate. 



"When we had that conversation, I also opened up the possibility of running for vice president under her group," he said.



The senator also confirmed that he would only seek the vice presidency if the younger Duterte chooses him as her running mate. 



He will be vying for the spot alongside former Defense Secretary Gibo Teodoro and Deputy House Speaker Martin Romualdez who have also said that they would be willing to run in a tandem with President Duterte's daughter in 2022. 



"[E]verything is still fluid...but I think decisions will be made in the next few weeks," Gatchalian said. 



President Duterte may yet run for VP



Before he was elected to the Senate, Gatchalian served as the representative of Valenzuela's first district in the House from 2001 to 2004 and again from 2013 to 2016. He also served as Valenzuela City mayor, a position now held by his brother Rex Gatchalian, from 2004 to 2013. 



In the coming months, Gatchalian may find himself campaigning against President Duterte who has publicly toyed with the idea of running for the vice presidency on several occasions — possibly with Sen.Bong Go, his long-time aide, as presidential candidate. 



The elder Duterte's party, the administration PDP-Laban, is currently embroiled in a feud over its standard-bearers for 2022. 



With the president and his daughter currently topping national surveys, analysts have warned that placing the Philippines under their joint rule would be a "final stop" in three decades that have been marked by the ascendancy of political dynasties.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      SARA DUTERTE
                                                      SENATE
                                                      SHERWIN GATCHALIAN
                                                      VICENTE SOTTO III
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte on ICC probe: Over my dead body
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte on ICC probe: Over my dead body


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte on Monday insisted he would rather be dead than submit to investigation by the International Criminal Court...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte commends Villar
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte commends Villar


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte on Monday said it would be a loss to his administration if Public Works Secretary Mark Villar decides to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 August 2021 ECQ guidelines: What to expect as Metro Manila goes into lockdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
August 2021 ECQ guidelines: What to expect as Metro Manila goes into lockdown


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Here’s a refresher of ECQ guidelines for the impending August 2021 ECQ.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House hearings sought into methodology, qualifications of OCTA Research
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House hearings sought into methodology, qualifications of OCTA Research


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health acknowledged cases are rising in the capital but said on July 28 that there is still "no definitive...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PhilHealth told: Pay hospitals, health workers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PhilHealth told: Pay hospitals, health workers


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Grace Poe has urged the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. and the Department of Budget and Management to expedite payments...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 P13.1 billion aid allotted for 10.7 million ECQ residents
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
P13.1 billion aid allotted for 10.7 million ECQ residents


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government will set aside more than P13 billion as aid for affected residents as the National Capital Region is placed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Perks boost vaccination drive in Las Pi&ntilde;as &ndash; Rep. Villar
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Perks boost vaccination drive in Las Piñas – Rep. Villar


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
An array of incentives offered to residents who get inoculated has increased the vaccination rate in Las Piñas Ci...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House OKs Maynilad, Manila Water franchises
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House OKs Maynilad, Manila Water franchises


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The House of Representatives yesterday approved the renewal of the legislative franchises of water concessionaires Maynilad...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Workers press for a stimulus package
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Workers press for a stimulus package


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Labor and Employment is seeking P2 billion for the distribution of financial assistance for workers to be...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No one benefits from murder, Amnesty tells Duterte anew on 'drug war'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No one benefits from murder, Amnesty tells Duterte anew on 'drug war'


                              

                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Children who are orphaned due to the 'war on drugs' certainly do not benefit from this insatiable and vicious system," Amnesty...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with