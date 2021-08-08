Robredo on supposed Lacson unification proposal: I can't run and then withdraw

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday said she rejected Sen. Panfilo Lacson's "unification" plan in the 2022 elections because it involved all aspirants filing their candidacies and then withdrawing to support those with good survey numbers.

The senator, who has said he will run for president next year, told ANC last week that he met with Robredo to propose his plan and said that the vice president "resisted" the idea. Robredo, who has yet to announce whether she will run for president, has said that there ought to be just one candidate fielded against the administration's bet.

In her weekly radio show, Robredo said Lacson's proposal was to agree to withdraw their candidacies at a certain time and support whoever has a better showing in election surveys.

"When candidates file their certificate of candidacy, they are presenting themselves to the public," she said partly in Filipino over dZXL. "There are those who will put their hope in us so we can't withdraw in the middle of the game."

The Commission on Elections has set the filing of COCs on October 8. Groups have been urging Robredo to run for president but has yet to announce her decision.

Still, she has said she is open to that possibility and has met with possible contenders to seek common ground.

"My reason for opposing was simple: if I file, I have to continue the fight," Robredo added in Filipino. "I don't want to lead on our supporters who believe I will be there until the end only to withdraw due to poor numbers."

The vice president has lagged in early election surveys that have been dominated by Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte. The president's daughter has also yet to decide on plans for 2022 but has indicated she is open to it.

Robredo's supporters are confident survey figures would go up if she formally declares her candidacy.

At least for now, Robredo said, election-related discussions are on hold. She said her focus is on addressing pandemic concerns as Metro Manila enters a new hard lockdown due to another spike in COVID-19 infections.

But she stressed how the next elections will be crucial in relation to the current health crisis.

"The pandemic showed it is important to have a good government," Robredo said. "It's really a matter of life and death for us when government is not able to respond well." — Christian Deiparine