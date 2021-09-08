DOH logs 12,751 more COVID-19 cases

MMDA personnel conduct misting operation at Doña Juana Elementary School in Brgy. Holy Spirit, Quezon City as part of the Department of Education's Oplan Balik Eskwela on Sept. 6, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Wednesday reported 12,751 new coronavirus cases to bring the country's total to 2,134,005.

Today's figures saw active cases down by 7,502 from the 158,637 on September 7. The Department of Health said five laboratories did not submit test results.

Active cases : 151,135 or 7.1% of the total

Recoveries : 20,151, bringing the number to 1,948,198

Deaths: 174, or now 34,672 in total

DOH attributed the relatively low numbers reported to "technical issues encountered in the extraction of updated data from COVIDKaya" yesterday, September 7.

GCQ in NCR pushed back