DOH logs 12,751 more COVID-19 cases
                        

                           
September 8, 2021 | 5:31pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
DOH logs 12,751 more COVID-19 cases
MMDA personnel conduct misting operation at Doña Juana Elementary School in Brgy. Holy Spirit, Quezon City as part of the Department of Education's Oplan Balik Eskwela on Sept. 6, 2021.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Wednesday reported 12,751 new coronavirus cases to bring the country's total to 2,134,005. 



Today's figures saw active cases down by 7,502 from the 158,637 on September 7. The Department of Health said five laboratories did not submit test results. 



    
	
  • Active cases: 151,135 or 7.1% of the total
    • 
	
    
	
  • Recoveries: 20,151, bringing the number to 1,948,198
    • 
	
    
	
  • Deaths: 174, or now 34,672 in total
    • 




DOH attributed the relatively low numbers reported to "technical issues encountered in the extraction of updated data from COVIDKaya" yesterday, September 7. 



 






 



GCQ in NCR pushed back 



    
	
  • The government delayed the "granular" lockdown in Metro Manila supposedly taking effect today to September 15, saying there is no consensus yet on implementing guidlines. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • Joblessness in the Philippines rose to 27.6% in June, a Social Weather Stations survey suggested. It translates to 13.5 million individuals out of work against the 12.2 million in May. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • DOH denied it made double payments to the Department of Budget and Management's Procurement Service for the same set of personal protective equipment for health workers. 
