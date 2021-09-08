DOH says no double payments to PS-DBM for PPEs

Personnel from different barangays in Quezon City learn to wear personal protective equipment as part of city's preparedness against COVID-19, March 05, 2020.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Wednesday said there were no double payments made for the procurement of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers.

The agency issued the statement in response to the allegation that it paid the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management twice for the same set of medical supplies.

The DOH said that there was a need to procure full sets of PPEs in bulk as well as loose surgical masks and face shields separately to protect health workers in “both high and low-risk settings.”

According to the agency, it purchased loose face shields and surgical masks from the virtual store of the PS-DBM to “to immediately augment PPE supplies for healthcare workers in low-risk settings.”

“As for the bulk PPE sets, these had to be ordered and took more time to be delivered. The PPE sets include nine components such as coverall suits, gloves, N95 mask, head cover, shoe cover, surgical mask, surgical gown, apron and face shield,” said.

It stressed that the two transactions were separate and all orders were turned over to the department.

Senators on Tuesday questioned DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III if the PS-DBM sold to DOH the same set of face shields, which the department already paid for. In 2020, the DOH transferred P42 billion to the DBM unit for the procurement of COVID-19 supplies, including face shields.

Senators are conducting an inquiry into DOH's management of COVID-19 pandemic funds. — Gaea Katreena Cabico