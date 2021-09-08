Red rainfall warning up over Batangas, parts of Quezon province

MANILA, Philippines — Weather forecasters issued on Wednesday morning heavy rainfall warnings over parts of Luzon due to Severe Tropical Storm Jolina (Conson).

In an 8 a.m. advisory, PAGASA raised red rainfall warning over the following areas:

Quezon (San Andres, San Francisco, Mulanay, San Narciso, Catanauan, Buenavista, Guinayangan, Lopez, General Luna, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Macalelon, Gumaca, Pitogo, Unisan, Plaridel, Agdangan, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Pagbilao, Mauban, Sampaloc, Tayabas, Lucban, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio, Lucena, Perez, Alabat, Quezon)

Batangas

A red rainfall warning is issued when observed rainfall is more than 30 millimeters within one hour or if downpour has continued for the past three hours and is more than 65 mm.

Under this, community response is needed as severe flooding is expected in flood-prone areas.

The state weather bureau also issued orange rainfall warning—or when rainfall is between 15 mm and 30 mm in an hour—over Laguna.

Flooding is threatening in areas under the orange alert.

Meanwhile, yellow rainfall warning was hoisted over the following areas:

Metro Manila

Tarlac

Nueva Ecija

Bataan

Pampanga

Bulacan

Cavite

Rizal

Quezon (Real, Infanta, Polilio, Jomalig, Patnanungan, Burdeos, Panukulan, General Nakar)

This means the expected rainfall is between 7.5 mm and 15 mm within an hour. Flood is possible in flood-prone areas.

PAGASA also said that light to moderate with occasional heavy rains affecting Zambales may persist within three hours.

Jolina was last located over the coastal waters of San Juan, Batangas with peak winds of 95 kph and gusts of up to 115 kph. It is moving west northwest at 15 kph.