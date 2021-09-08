Red rainfall warning up over Batangas, parts of Quezon province
MANILA, Philippines — Weather forecasters issued on Wednesday morning heavy rainfall warnings over parts of Luzon due to Severe Tropical Storm Jolina (Conson).
In an 8 a.m. advisory, PAGASA raised red rainfall warning over the following areas:
- Quezon (San Andres, San Francisco, Mulanay, San Narciso, Catanauan, Buenavista, Guinayangan, Lopez, General Luna, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Macalelon, Gumaca, Pitogo, Unisan, Plaridel, Agdangan, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Pagbilao, Mauban, Sampaloc, Tayabas, Lucban, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio, Lucena, Perez, Alabat, Quezon)
- Batangas
A red rainfall warning is issued when observed rainfall is more than 30 millimeters within one hour or if downpour has continued for the past three hours and is more than 65 mm.
Under this, community response is needed as severe flooding is expected in flood-prone areas.
The state weather bureau also issued orange rainfall warning—or when rainfall is between 15 mm and 30 mm in an hour—over Laguna.
Flooding is threatening in areas under the orange alert.
Meanwhile, yellow rainfall warning was hoisted over the following areas:
- Metro Manila
- Tarlac
- Nueva Ecija
- Bataan
- Pampanga
- Bulacan
- Cavite
- Rizal
- Quezon (Real, Infanta, Polilio, Jomalig, Patnanungan, Burdeos, Panukulan, General Nakar)
This means the expected rainfall is between 7.5 mm and 15 mm within an hour. Flood is possible in flood-prone areas.
PAGASA also said that light to moderate with occasional heavy rains affecting Zambales may persist within three hours.
Jolina was last located over the coastal waters of San Juan, Batangas with peak winds of 95 kph and gusts of up to 115 kph. It is moving west northwest at 15 kph.
Follow this page for updates on Jolina, the tenth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippines on 2021. — Main photo from JTWC
Severe Tropical Storm Jolina has made its eighth landfall over San Juan, Batangas at 9 a.m., state weather bureau PAGASA says.
At 10 a.m., Jolina was located in the vicinity of Rosario, Batangas packing maximum winds of 95 kph and gustiness of 130 kph. It is moving northwestward at 10 kph.
The tropical cyclone is forecast to cross the Batangas-Cavite area before emerging over the mouth of Manila Bay on Wednesday afternoon or evening.
Severe Tropical Storm Jolina has slightly weakened and is about to make another landfall over the Lobo-San Juan area in Batangas, state weather bureau PAGASA says.
At 7 a.m., Jolina was located over the coastal waters of San Juan, Batangas with winds of 95 kph and gusts of up to 115 kph.
Tropical cyclone wind signals are hoisted over the following areas:
Signal No. 2
- Marinduque
- the northern and central portions of Oriental Mindoro (Bansud, Gloria, Pinamalayan, Pola, Socorro, Victoria, Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan)
- the northern and central portions of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Paluan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz, Sablayan) including Lubang Islands,
- the central and southern portions of Quezon (Buenavista, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Francisco, San Andres, Catanauan, General Luna, Lopez, Macalelon, Sampaloc, Unisan, Pagbilao, Sariaya, Alabat, Pitogo, City of Tayabas, Padre Burgos, Lucban, Gumaca, Agdangan, Plaridel, San Antonio, Candelaria, Atimonan, Quezon, Tiaong, Mauban, Perez, Lucena City, Dolores, Real, Infanta)
- Batangas
- Cavite
- Laguna
- Rizal
- Metro Manila
- the southern portion of Bulacan (Pandi, Bulacan, Marilao, Calumpit, Norzagaray, Plaridel, Santa Maria, Balagtas, Bocaue, Bustos, City of Malolos, Angat, Obando, City of San Jose del Monte, Pulilan, City of Meycauayan, Hagonoy, Paombong, Guiguinto, San Rafael, Baliuag)
- Pampanga
- Bataan
- Zambales
- Tarlac
Signal No. 1
- La Union
- the southern portion of Benguet (Sablan, Tublay, Bokod, La Trinidad, Baguio City, Itogon, Tuba, Kapangan, Atok)
- the southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Norte, Dupax del Sur, Aritao, Santa Fe, Kayapa)
- the southern portion of Aurora (Baler, Maria Aurora, San Luis, Dingalan)
- Pangasinan
- Nueva Ecija
- the rest of Bulacan
- the rest of Quezon including Polillo Islands
- Camarines Norte
- the western portion of Camarines Sur (Ragay, Del Gallego, Lupi, Sipocot, Cabusao, Libmanan, Pasacao, Pamplona)
- the western portion of Romblon (Odiongan, Romblon, Banton, Santa Maria, Concepcion, San Andres, San Jose, Looc, Ferrol, Alcantara, San Agustin, Calatrava, Corcuera, Santa Fe)
- the rest of Oriental Mindoro
- the rest of Occidental Mindoro
Severe Tropical Storm Jolina is forecast to make another landfall in the vicinity of eastern Batangas as it moves over the Tayabas Bay-Verde Island passage area.
At 4 a.m., Jolina was located over the coastal waters of Boac, Marinduque with winds of 100 kph and gusts of up to 150 kph. It is moving west northwest at 15 kph.
Tropical cyclone wind signals are still up in the following areas:
Signal No. 2
- The northern portion of Romblon (Banton, Corcuera, Concepcion, Calatrava, San Andres, San Agustin, Romblon)
- Marinduque
- the northern and central portions of Oriental Mindoro (Bansud, Gloria, Pinamalayan, Pola, Socorro, Victoria, Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan)
- the northern and central portions of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Paluan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz, Sablayan) including Lubang Islands,
- the central and southern portions of Quezon (Buenavista, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Francisco, San Andres, Catanauan, General Luna, Lopez, Macalelon, Sampaloc, Unisan, Pagbilao, Sariaya, Alabat, Pitogo, City of Tayabas, Padre Burgos, Lucban, Gumaca, Agdangan, Plaridel, San Antonio, Candelaria, Atimonan, Quezon, Tiaong, Mauban, Perez, Lucena City, Dolores, Real, Infanta)
- Batangas
- Cavite
- Laguna
- Rizal
- Metro Manila
- the southern portion of Bulacan (Pandi, Bulacan, Marilao, Calumpit, Norzagaray, Plaridel, Santa Maria, Balagtas, Bocaue, Bustos, City of Malolos, Angat, Obando, City of San Jose del Monte, Pulilan, City of Meycauayan, Hagonoy, Paombong, Guiguinto, San Rafael, Baliuag)
- Pampanga
- Bataan
- Zambales
- Tarlac
Signal No. 1
- La Union
- the southern portion of Benguet (Sablan, Tublay, Bokod, La Trinidad, Baguio City, Itogon, Tuba, Kapangan, Atok)
- the southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Norte, Dupax del Sur, Aritao, Santa Fe, Kayapa), the southern portion of Aurora (Baler, Maria Aurora, San Luis, Dingalan)
- Pangasinan
- Nueva Ecija
- the rest of Bulacan
- the rest of Quezon including Polillo Islands
- Camarines Norte
- the western portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Libmanan, Calabanga, Bombon, Pili, Naga City, Cabusao, Canaman, Gainza, Camaligan, Magarao, Pasacao, Pamplona, San Fernando, Milaor, Minalabac, Bula, Baao, Nabua, Balatan, Bato, Ocampo, Iriga City, Tinambac, Siruma)
- the western portion of Albay (Libon, Oas, City of Ligao, Pio Duran, Polangui)
- the northwestern portion of Masbate (Aroroy) including Burias Island
- the rest of Romblon
- the rest of Oriental Mindoro
- the rest of Occidental Mindoro
- The northwestern portion of Antique (Caluya)
- the northern portion of Aklan (Makato, Numancia, Buruanga, Tangalan, Ibajay, Malay, Nabas)
Areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 have been lowered to Signal No. 2 as "Jolina" weakens into a severe tropical storm.
At 1 p.m., Jolina was located in the vicinity of Baleno, Masbate with winds of 110 kph and gusts of up to 135 kph. It is moving west northwestward at 15 kph.
Signal No. 2 is still up over:
- Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands
- the northern portion of Romblon (San Fernando, Cajidiocan, Magdiwang, Romblon, Corcuera, Banton, Concepcion, Calatrava, San Agustin, San Andres)
- Sorsogon,
- Albay (Polangui, Oas, City of Ligao, Guinobatan, Camalig, Daraga, Legazpi City, Manito, Jovellar, Pio Duran, Libon)
- the western and southern portions of Camarines Sur (Bato, Nabua, Balatan, Iriga City, Baao, Bula, Ocampo, Pili, Naga City, Canaman, Pamplona, Milaor, Gainza, Camaligan, San Fernando, Minalabac, Pasacao, Libmanan, Magarao, Cabusao, Bombon, Sipocot, Lupi, Ragay, Del Gallego)
- the western portion of Camarines Norte (Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Capalonga, Santa Elena, Labo, San Vicente, San Lorenzo Ruiz)
- the central and southern portions of Quezon (Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Lopez, Buenavista, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco, Mulanay, Catanauan, General Luna, Macalelon, Calauag, Gumaca, Pitogo, Unisan, Atimonan, Plaridel, Agdangan, Padre Burgos, Quezon, Alabat, Perez, Mauban, City of Tayabas, Sampaloc, Lucban, Pagbilao, Lucena City, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio, Real)
- Laguna
- the southeastern portion of Batangas (Santo Tomas, Malvar, Balete, Mataasnakahoy, Lipa City, Padre Garcia, Rosario, San Juan, Lobo, Taysan, Ibaan, Batangas City, San Jose, Cuenca)
- Marinduque
- The western portion of Northern Samar (Lope de Vega, Catarman, Bobon, Victoria, San Jose, Rosario, Lavezares, Biri, Allen, San Isidro, San Antonio, Capul, San Vicente, Mondragon)
- the extreme northwestern portion of Samar (Calbayog City, Santo Niño, Almagro, Tagapul-An)
- the northern portion of Biliran (Maripipi, Kawayan, Almeria)
Signal No. 1 is still raised over:
- The rest of Camarines Norte
- the rest of Camarines Sur
- the rest of Albay
- Catanduanes
- the rest of Romblon
- Oriental Mindoro
- Occidental Mindoro
- the rest of Quezon
- Rizal
- the rest of Batangas
- Cavite
- Metro Manila
- Bulacan
- Bataan
- Nueva Ecija
- Tarlac,
- Zambales
- Pampanga
- the southern portion of Aurora (Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler, San Luis, Dingalan)
- the southern portion of Quirino (Nagtipunan)
- the southeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Dupax del Norte, Dupax del Sur, Alfonso Castaneda, Aritao, Santa Fe)
- the southern portion of Pangasinan (San Nicolas, Natividad, San Quintin, Umingan, Balungao, Santa Maria, Asingan, San Manuel, Tayug, Sison, San Fabian, Pozorrubio, Laoac, Binalonan, City of Urdaneta, Rosales, Villasis, Santo Tomas, Alcala, Bautista, Bayambang, Malasiqui, Manaoag, San Jacinto, Mapandan, Santa Barbara, Mangaldan, Dagupan City, Calasiao, San Carlos City, Binmaley, Basista, Urbiztondo, Mangatarem, Aguilar, Lingayen, Bugallon, Infanta, Labrador, Sual, Mabini, Dasol)
- The rest of northern Samar
- the northern and central portions of Samar (Matuguinao, San Jose de Buan, Gandara, Santa Margarita, Paranas, San Jorge, Tarangnan, Pagsanghan, Motiong, Jiabong, City of Catbalogan, Hinabangan, San Sebastian, Calbiga, Pinabacdao, Villareal, Talalora, Santa Rita, Daram, Zumarraga)
- the northern of Eastern Samar (Jipapad, Arteche, Maslog, Dolores, Oras, San Policarpo), the rest of Biliran
- the northern portion of Leyte (Calubian, San Isidro, Leyte, Tabango, Villaba, Matag-Ob, Kananga, Capoocan, Carigara, Jaro, Alangalang, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tacloban City, Santa Fe, Palompon, Isabel, Merida, Ormoc City, Dagami, Tabontabon, Tanauan, Pastrana, Barugo, Tunga, Palo, Tolosa, Burauen, Albuera)
- the northern portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, Santa Fe, Bantayan Islands, City of Bogo, San Remigio, Tabogon, Borbon, Tabuelan, Sogod, Tuburan, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Asturias, Compostela, Camotes Islands, Liloan, Consolacion, Cebu City, Balamban, Mandaue City)
- the northern portion Negros Occidental (Cadiz City, Manapla, Enrique B. Magalona, City of Victorias, Sagay City, City of Escalante, Toboso, Calatrava, Silay City)
- the northern portion of Iloilo (Carles, Estancia, Balasan, Batad, San Dionisio, Concepcion, Sara, Ajuy, Lemery, San Rafael, Barotac Viejo, City of Passi, Bingawan)
- Capiz
- Aklan
Typhoon Jolina has made landfall over Dimasalang, Masbate and is now traversing over mainland Masbate, state weather bureau PAGASA says.
At 10 a.m., Jolina was located in the vicinity of Dimasalang, Masbate with winds of 120 kph and gusts of 150 kph. It is moving west northwestward at 15 kph.
"In the next 12 hours, 'JOLINA' will continue to move generally west northwestward traversing Masbate and Ragay Gulf before making another landfall in the vicinity of southeastern Quezon tonight or tomorrow early morning," PAGASA says.
- Latest
- Trending